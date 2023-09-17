12 Worst Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Arizona has long been known as one of the country's most popular retirement destinations because of its warm, dry climate and wide-open spaces. It was a pioneer in senior-only communities, having developed the first ones in the 1950s in the towns of Youngtown and Sun City.

See: 8 Things Boomers Should Never Buy in Retirement

Find: Here's the Average Retirement Age in 2023 for Men vs. Women

Although Arizona still ranks as a top retirement spot for many seniors, some of its areas are less-than-ideal if you and your spouse have to get by on one Social Security check. The average retirement check as of July 2023 was $1,790.56 a month, according to the Social Security Administration -- which is barely enough to cover rent or mortgage payments in many Arizona communities.

An analysis of the latest Census Bureau data by Business Insider found that the median monthly cost of homeownership in the U.S. is $1,672 a month. In Arizona, the median home payment is $1,544 a month. That doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room if you are trying to get by on the average Social Security payment.

Rating the "worst" places in Arizona for retired couples with limited funds is mostly a matter of weeding through cities and towns with higher-than-normal costs of living. It doesn't mean they aren't good places to live -- they're just not affordable for retirees on a tight budget.

Here's a look at 12 places in Arizona you might want to avoid if you are a couple living on one Social Security check.

Ehrenberg

Average monthly mortgage: $1,927.31

$1,927.31 Monthly total cost of living: $3,676.85

$3,676.85 Livability index: 56

Ehrenberg is a small about 150 miles east of Phoenix with a mostly suburban feel. It's not a great choice for retired couples on a limited budget because of comparatively high housing and living costs and only a so-so livability score.

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

5 Popular Cities for Boomers: Are They Right for Your Retirement Years?

Casa Grande

Average monthly mortgage: $1,981.73

$1,981.73 Monthly total cost of living: $3,632.11

$3,632.11 Livability index: 56

Located about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, Casa Grande is mainly known for its history, agriculture and a downtown area that features more than 40 buildings in national and local historic registers. You'll also have access to numerous golf, aquatic and outdoor options. But like Ehrenberg, Casa Grande's livability score is not great and its costs are too high for seniors living on a single Social Security check.

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

Sun City

Average monthly mortgage: $1,912.27

$1,912.27 Monthly total cost of living: $3,615.11

$3,615.11 Livability index: 70

As mentioned earlier, Sun City was a forerunner in the development of 55+ active adult communities and bills itself as the "Original Fun City." It's certainly fun for seniors who enjoy golf, with eight courses on more than 1,100 acres. Although Sun City has a decent livability score, its overall cost of living might not appeal to senior couples living on one Social Security check.

Tuscon

Average monthly mortgage: $2,003.75

$2,003.75 Monthly total cost of living: $3,584.39

$3,584.39 Livability index: 73

Arizona's second-largest city boasts a bustling downtown scene and a highly rated food scene. And because Tucson is home to the University of Arizona, you'll find numerous cultural and arts options, as well. But it's one of Arizona's most expensive cities, making it a tough sell for retired couples on a tight budget.

Youngtown

Average monthly mortgage: $1,848.53

$1,848.53 Monthly total cost of living: $3,574.56

$3,574.56 Livability score: 59

Youngtown, another pioneer in senior living, is located on the bank of the Agua Fria River across from El Mirage. Much of the focus here is on outdoor fun, ranging from the Caliche Cactus Garden to a lake and numerous parks. In 1998, the community was opened to residents of all ages, which has pushed up housing prices and overall living costs.

First Year of Retirement: 7 Money Moves You Absolutely Must Make

Yuma

Average monthly mortgage: $1,756.93

$1,756.93 Monthly total cost of living: $3,573.40

$3,573.40 Livability index: 69

Yuma bills itself as the "Gateway to the Great Southwest" and features a historic downtown district with a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Its Parks and Recreation department maintains more than 1,000 acres of parks, walking paths, athletic fields, pools and playgrounds. Yuma is not as expensive as many of the other cities on this list, but it's still a little pricey for retirees with limited funds.

Green Valley

Average monthly mortgage: $1,937.22

$1,937.22 Monthly total cost of living: $3,511.23

$3,511.23 Livability index: 57

Green Valley is located in the Santa Cruz River Valley between the Santa Rita Mountains to the east and the Tumacacori Mountains to the west, making it a great destination if you enjoy scenic views and outdoor recreation. It's also not far from Tucson if you want to have access to big-city amenities. On the downside, Green Valley's livability score is only a little better than average, and its cost of living is not cheap.

Thatcher

Average monthly mortgage: $1,831.16

$1,831.16 Monthly total cost of living: $3,457.15

$3,457.15 Livability index: 59

Thatcher is a small town in Graham County with a population of around 5,200 that offers a mix of suburban and rural life. Although it offers solitude and small-town charm for senior couples who prefer a quieter life, its cost of living is much higher than you'll find in most small towns.

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

Somerton

Average monthly mortgage: $1,548.79

$1,548.79 Monthly total cost of living: $3,421.45

$3,421.45 Livability index: 55

Located in Yuma County, Somerton is another small town with a mix of suburban and rural areas. Like Thatcher, Somerton's livability score is not great, and it might be too expensive for seniors on a tight budget.

Sierra Vista

Average monthly mortgage: $1,749.29

$1,749.29 Monthly total cost of living: $3,388.49

$3,388.49 Livability index: 79

With a billing as the "Hummingbird Capital of the U.S.," you can pretty much guess that Sierra Vista has plenty of outdoor recreation options. It is surrounded by mountains and boasts a "melting pot" of ethnic cuisines from around the world and a good livability score. As is the case with other cities on this list, Sierra Vista's comparatively high cost of living is not a great fit for retired couples who have to live on one Social Security check.

Coolidge

Average monthly mortgage: $1,723.35

$1,723.35 Monthly total cost of living: $3,388.13

$3,388.13 Livability score: 53

Located in Pinal County, Coolidge is a small town (population less than 13,500) with a rural feel that many younger families find inviting. But it doesn't necessarily have small-town prices in terms of housing and living costs.

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

San Luis

Average monthly mortgage: $1,430.96

$1,430.96 Monthly total cost of living: $3,327.76

$3,327.76 Livability index: 73

San Luis is a small desert city located in the southwest corner of the state along the Colorado River. It offers easy access to both California and Mexico, making it a good location if you like to travel. You'll also find plenty of golfing and museum options. The living costs aren't bad compared to other cities on this list, but they're still a little high if you're a senior couple on a tight budget.

Methodology: To find the worst places in Arizona, GOBankingRates analyzed all the cities in Arizona sourced from the [1] US Census American Consumer Survey including the city population. The [2] July 2023 average home value was found sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and using the [3] national average 30-year fixed rate mortgage from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the monthly mortgage cost can be calculated. For each city the; [4] Grocery cost of living index, [5] Healthcare cost of living index, [6] Utilities cost of living index, [7] Transportation cost of living index, and [8] Miscellaneous cost of living index all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces was multiplied by the [9] national average expenditure costs across different categories for people aged 65 or higher sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the average expenditure costs for each city. Combining the expenditure costs and the mortgage costs to find the average monthly total costs. To qualify the total cost must be equal or lower than the [10] benefits of a couple receiving social security benefits. For this study the current social security benefits for a couple come out to $3677.16. The [11] livability index was found for each city and the cities were sorted by worst to best livability index to show the worst places in Arizona for a couple to live on only a social security check. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of September 8th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Worst Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.