12 West Coast Cities With the Most Households Earning Six Figures

It wasn’t that long ago that crossing over into the six-figure salary mark meant you’d made it into the leagues of the upper middle class. But now, in most states, that makes you middle-middle class and in some states, possibly lower middle class.

No matter where you live, a six-figure salary is obviously preferable to a five-figure salary, but in the West Coast, infamously among the more expensive regions in the U.S., making, say, $100,000 a year, may be barely enough to live on.

The West Coast is rife with households pulling in six figures. In which cities is making this kind of money especially common? In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities on the West Coast to find the cities with the most households earning a six-figure income.

Let’s have a look at the household median income, the average cost of a single-family home, the total cost of living annually and the number of households making at least six figures in 12 places on the West Coast.

12. San Ramon, California

Household median income: $197,358

$197,358 Single-family home average value: $1,775,965

$1,775,965 Total cost of living annually: $147,188

$147,188 Number of households earning $100k or more: 22,835

22,835 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 76.9%

11. Dublin, California

Household median income: $205,046

$205,046 Single-family home average value: $1,529,121

$1,529,121 Total cost of living annually: $131,377

$131,377 Number of households earning $100k or more: 18,474

18,474 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 77.6%

10. Palos Verdes Estates California

Household median income: $247,500

$247,500 Single-family home average value: $2,796,503

$2,796,503 Total cost of living annually: $222,666

$222,666 Number of households earning $100k or more: 3,909

3,909 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 77.7%

9. Saratoga, California

Household median income: $241,348

$241,348 Single-family home average value: $4,183,370

$4,183,370 Total cost of living annually: $320,916

$320,916 Number of households earning $100k or more: 8,437

8,437 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 78.5%

8. Lafayette, California

Household median income: $222,393

$222,393 Single-family home average value: $1,936,042

$1,936,042 Total cost of living annually: $159,589

$159,589 Number of households earning $100k or more: 7,245

7,245 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 78.5%

7. Orinda, California

Household median income: 250,000+

250,000+ Single-family home average value: $1,970,270

$1,970,270 Total cost of living annually: $161,751

$161,751 Number of households earning $100k or more: 5,886

5,886 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 79.7%

6. San Carlos, California

Household median income: $233,333

$233,333 Single-family home average value: $2,506,713

$2,506,713 Total cost of living annually: $202,712

$202,712 Number of households earning $100k or more: 8,843

8,843 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 80%

5. La Canada Flintridge, California

Household median income: $221,451

$221,451 Single-family home average value: $2,444,752

$2,444,752 Total cost of living annually: $201,782

$201,782 Number of households earning $100k or more: 5,135

5,135 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 80.2%

4. Sammamish, Washington

Household median income: $227,273

$227,273 Single-family home average value: $1,711,087

$1,711,087 Total cost of living annually: $148,029

$148,029 Number of households earning $100k or more: 18,218

18,218 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 82.5%

3. Los Altos, California

Household median income: 250,000+

250,000+ Single-family home average value: $4,577,456

$4,577,456 Total cost of living annually: $348,007

$348,007 Number of households earning $100k or more: 8,973

8,973 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 83.4%

2. Piedmont, California

Household median income: 250,000+

250,000+ Single-family home average value: $2,246,507

$2,246,507 Total cost of living annually: $181,967

$181,967 Number of households earning $100k or more: 3,228

3,228 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 86.4%

1. Snoqualmie, Washington

Household median income: $197,531

$197,531 Single-family home average value: $1,148,719

$1,148,719 Total cost of living annually: $108,057

$108,057 Number of households earning $100k or more: 3,910

3,910 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 89.1%

