12 West Capital Management Increases Position in Sprinklr (CXM)

Fintel reports that 12 West Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.98MM shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM). This represents 5.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.82MM shares and 5.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.97% and an increase in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.37% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprinklr is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.37% from its latest reported closing price of $10.75.

The projected annual revenue for Sprinklr is $622MM, an increase of 5.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprinklr. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXM is 0.50%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.32% to 83,653K shares. The put/call ratio of CXM is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Battery Management holds 23,137K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

H&F Corporate Investors IX holds 10,862K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

Cadian Capital Management holds 8,539K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,998K shares, representing an increase of 29.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 3,528K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,503K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Sprinklr Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprinklr is the unified platform for all customer-facing functions. Sprinklr calls it unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM). The company helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel, at a once impossible scale. Headquartered in New York City with over 2,400 employees globally, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

