12 Ways You Can Make Money Online, According To ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki

Whether you’re looking for a side gig or a full-time job, there are plenty of opportunities for making money online.

From real estate wholesaling to internet research, check out these 12 ways to make money online according to the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki.

Read More: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

For You: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Real Estate Wholesaling

Real estate wholesaling means you act as the middleman between the buyer and seller during a real estate transaction, according to LendingTree. You don’t need credit, financing or cash, and in most states, a real estate license isn’t necessary to engage in real estate wholesaling.

Kiyosaki suggests looking on sites like Redfin, Zillow or Craigslist. Search for homes that have either been on the market a long time or have been taken off the market but not sold. You can also search property records to find homeowners that are in default, in danger of foreclosure or have homes with liens or judgments. Other options include looking for homes that are neglected or abandoned.

After you make an offer to the seller and it’s accepted, you’ll both need to sign a purchase agreement that states that you have the right to purchase the property at the price you both agreed upon. Then, you find a buyer who will buy the property for more than the offer you made the seller, and keep the difference as the wholesaler’s fee.

Once you get a lot of property contracts under your belt, Kiyosaki suggests creating a website and listing them, which allows investors (buyers) to come to you instead of having to seek them out, says Kiyosaki.

Find Out: Grant Cardone: Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth — Here’s My No. 1 Tip

Purchase a Real Estate Investment Property

Another way to make money online in real estate is to find a good property to invest in that will provide you with a continuous cash flow every month. Kiyosaki suggests using sites like Redfin or Zillow to locate properties you might want to purchase. If you’re interested in a passive income situation, Kiyosaki suggests hiring a property manager to manage the property.

Invest In Stocks

You can easily set up an online broker account through an online broker to start investing. Some good ones for beginners are E*Trade, Fidelity, Merrill Edge, Charles Schwab and Robinhood. If you’re unsure how to pick stocks, Kiyosaki suggests subscribing to financial publications and free newsletters on the topic or doing research to find reputable resources that can help you succeed.

Invest In Cryptocurrencies

If you’re the adventurous type, then investing in cryptocurrencies might be for you, according to Kiyosaki. You will find a multitude of cryptocurrencies to choose from, including Ethereum and BitCoin. However, cryptocurrency is a volatile asset, and frequently experiences price fluctuations, which means it’s much more risky to invest in than traditional stocks. The currency also lacks government regulation, is subject to scams and is non-refundable. Yet, even with potential risks, cryptocurrency investments often yield a high rate of return with low or no fees. All you need is an internet connection and a crypto wallet to get started.

Sell Physical Products

Selling products online is a great way to make money. You have the opportunity to reach millions of people with the click of a mouse. Join an established platform, like Amazon, Etsy or eBay to sell generic products, like power banks or scented candles, or physical or digital products you’ve created. Kiyosaki suggests that if you want total control, set up an e-commerce site of your own and list your products for sale. He recommends platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce.

Create a Cash-Flowing Content Machine

Kiyosaki suggested creating content for others, like blog posts, and charging them for it. Then, when you get a large enough client base, he recommends hiring subcontractors from Upwork, LinkedIn or Craigslist to help create more content.

Alternatively, if you’re an expert at something, offer your skills and expertise online by creating a specialized course that people will buy to learn what you know. Kiyosaki notes that by subscribing to a membership platform, such as Thinkific or Kajabi, you can easily host your course content and manage your paying members.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is when you promote other people’s products and services online and receive a portion of the money when someone purchases them. According to Kiyosaki, you can create valuable, quality content on an affiliate platform or create your own blog around other people’s services or products to get started. He recommends using Amazon and ClickBank, which are two of the highest-converting platforms.

Become a Consultant

If you know how to use specialized software, create content calendars or build websites, you can become a consultant to online businesses who could use your expertise. Kiyosaki notes that business owners will pay you to help them guide or expand their business depending on the amount of knowledge and the level of experience you can provide. If you don’t have any specialized skills, there are plenty of free or low-cost courses you can take to earn certifications in things like coding or web design, according to Indeed.com.

Become a Coach

If you are skilled at encouraging and helping others improve their lives, then becoming an online professional or personal coach may be for you. According to Kiyosaki, his first coach helped to see obstacles to avoid and provided him with constructive criticism and words of wisdom when needed.

If you are interested in helping people manage their money, the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education or Fincert are good resources to become certified as a financial coach, according to US News & World Report.

If your interests are geared toward helping people find work or advance in their careers, you can become a career coach. It helps if you already have a bachelor’s degree in human resources, English, business or a related field. You’ll also need to become certified, such as through the NACE Career Coach Certification Program.

Become a Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant works remotely to help clients with tasks they need to run their business, like data entry, email management, research, marketing and appointment scheduling. Knowing Excel, Microsoft Word and other office software is a big plus if you are interested in this field. To be competitive, you should become certified as a VA. IAP Career College offers a Virtual Assistant Certificate Course Online. Another popular course is Fully Booked VA. Once you’re certified, create a profile on Upwork or Fiverr to advertise your services.

If you want to scale your VA business, Kiyosaki even suggests starting your own VA agency and subcontracting out your work.

Flip Domains

Thinking up catchy and unique names that people will pay a lot of money to possess is one way to flip domains. Another is purchasing an enticing existing domain name at the registration price and reselling it at a profit. Do some research first to determine what are some of the most popular domain names people are willing to purchase. Kiyosaki recommends listing domains for sale on Flippa, Buy Domains and GoDaddy Auctions.

Become an Internet Researcher

If you are knowledgeable in certain areas and enjoy researching on the internet, you can turn those skills into a profitable business. Marketers, political groups, college professors and attorneys are just some of the individuals and groups who need research services, according to Kiyosaki.

Although a degree isn’t required to become an internet researcher, you need to be able to determine if a resource is trustworthy. You’ll also need to be able to read and interpret studies, understand market research and demographics information and have above-average writing skills to do well in this online job, according to ZipRecruiter.

To scale your business, Kiyosaki suggests acquiring a staff consisting of remote researchers from countries like the Philippines and India to help you fill client orders.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Ways You Can Make Money Online, According To ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.