12 Ways Retirees Can Save Money on Utilities This Summer

As summer approaches, longer days and sunnier skies can be enjoyed, along with a more relaxed pace of life. For many retirees, this means more time at home, indulgence in hobbies, or simply peace and quiet. However, rising temperatures also bring an unwelcome visitor: skyrocketing utility bills. With Americans already spending an average of $362 per month on utilities, up 3% from last year, according to doxoINSIGHTS’ 2024 report, these summer spikes can significantly impact your budget.

But what if you could keep your home comfortable all year long without worrying about the cost? This isn’t about living in the dark or sweating through the heat. The key is to be smart, strategic, and savvy.

Keeping this in mind, this post features 12 actionable tips, from simple tweaks to clever upgrades, to keep your home cool and your finances cool this summer.

1. Harness the Power of a Smart Thermostat

Upgrading your home’s thermostat to a smart one is the best way to control your home’s comfort and energy consumption. With these intelligent devices, you can learn your habits, adjust temperatures automatically, and even control them remotely from your smartphone or tablet.

Why it helps: By intelligently adapting to your schedule, a smart thermostat reduces energy waste. You can set it so that it automatically raises the temperature when you leave the house and lowers it just before you return, ensuring that you don’t have to cool an empty house continuously. Additionally, many models can detect when you’re approaching home and adjust the temperature preemptively. When you sleep, the thermostat can subtly rise a few degrees to conserve energy while your body naturally cools down.

Tip for maximum savings. If you are actively home and awake, set your thermostat to 78°F (approximately 26°C). Often, this temperature is cited as the best balance between comfort and energy efficiency. If you will be away for extended periods or sleeping, consider raising the temperature to 80-82°F (around 27-28°C). Typically, smart thermostats offer long-term energy savings that offset their initial cost within a year or two.

2. Embrace the Shade: Close Curtains and Blinds During the Day

This is perhaps one of the simplest, yet most overlooked strategies for keeping your house cool. While the sun provides light and warmth, it also contributes significantly to indoor heat gain, primarily through windows.

Why it helps: In the middle of the day, drawing your curtains, blinds, and shades effectively blocks out direct sunlight and the radiant heat it carries. As a result, your air conditioning system won’t have to work overtime to combat the sun’s relentless heat. It’s like putting a shade over your house to protect it from direct sunlight.

Tip for maximum savings. If your windows face south or west, invest in blackout curtains or blinds. Throughout the day, these windows receive the most direct sunlight. In addition to being blackout curtains, thermal backings make them highly effective at reflecting solar heat. Similarly, reflective blinds, often with white or metallic sides, serve as a reflective surface. In addition to thicker, darker curtains or ones with special linings, lighter curtains can also make a difference in insulating a room. If temperatures are cooler in the evenings or mornings, open them to let in natural light.

3. Utilize Ceiling Fans Wisely: A Breeze of Savings

For mild days or on hotter ones, ceiling fans are great, energy-efficient alternatives to air conditioners. Despite not lowering the room’s temperature, they create a wind-chill effect that makes it feel cooler.

Why it helps: By circulating air, a ceiling fan can reduce a room’s temperature by around 4 degrees Fahrenheit. The result is that your air conditioner will work less, which will lower your energy bill. By raising your thermostat a few degrees, you can significantly reduce the load on your heating system. With a ceiling fan, for instance, you might be able to comfortably raise the temperature of your AC from 74°F to 76°F or 77°F.

Tip for maximum savings. To maximize savings, ceiling fans should only be used in occupied rooms. The purpose of fans is to cool people, not spaces, so running a fan in an empty room is a waste of electricity. If you have a ceiling fan in the summer, make sure the blades rotate counterclockwise. As a result, the air is forced downward, creating a cooling breeze. For year-round energy efficiency, reverse the direction to draw warm air up and circulate it in winter.

4. Make the Switch: Embrace LED Lighting

Although lighting may seem like a minor energy consumer, traditional incandescent bulbs waste considerable amounts of energy in the form of heat.

Why it helps: In recent years, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) have become a revolutionary improvement. They are highly energy-efficient, using up to 80% less power than incandescent bulbs. Moreover, LEDs produce very little heat, which is vital for summer savings. With an LED bulb in place of an incandescent bulb, you reduce the energy used to light your home and the heat load on your air conditioner, so it won’t have to work as hard.

Tip for maximum savings. It is not necessary to replace every single bulb in your home all at once. Ideally, replace the bulbs in the fixtures you use most frequently, such as kitchens, living rooms, hallways, and lamps where you read or engage in hobbies. Although LEDs have a higher upfront cost than incandescents, their extended lifespan (often lasting 10-25 times longer) and significant energy savings make them a smart investment.

5. Combat “Phantom Load:” Unplug Unused Devices

In your home, there may be energy drainers you don’t realize. Many people believe that once an electronic device is turned off or put into standby mode, it stops drawing power. Unfortunately, this isn’t always true. Despite their small size, many electronics continue to consume small amounts of electricity, a phenomenon known as “phantom load” or “vampire power.”

The issue of invisible energy drains has become increasingly important recently. Over the past year, electricity prices in the United States have increased significantly, with variations by region. Electricity prices climbed 3.6% during the 12 months ending in March 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Over the same period, this increase outpaced inflation’s 3.2% rate.

Why it helps: A single device may draw a small amount of energy, but multiple devices plugged in 24/7 can make a noticeable impact on your electricity bill. Consider your TV, cable box, gaming console, computer monitor, charger, coffee maker, and even phone charger — all of which may draw electricity even when not in use. If you unplug them or cut their power supply, this constant drain will be removed.

Tip for maximum savings. By using power strips, you can simplify the process. In your living room, plug in your TV, DVD player, and sound system. In your office, plug in your computer, monitor, and printer. You can shut off power to all your connected devices simultaneously by flipping the switch on the power strip after you’ve finished using them. Rather than unplugging each item individually, this is a much more convenient option.

6. Chill Out Your Laundry: Wash Clothes in Cold Water

The biggest user of energy in your home is heating water, and doing laundry is a prime culprit. Compared to operating the machine itself, heating the water accounts for a substantial portion of the energy consumed by your washing machine.

Why it helps: Using cold water cycles for laundry eliminates the energy used to heat the water. With today’s detergents, you’ll save time and money without sacrificing cleanliness. As a result, you can save considerable money on your utility bills, as well as on your hot water heating bill.

Tip for maximum savings. For best results, use detergents designed for cold water. Also, make sure you only run full loads of laundry. When a machine is nearly empty, washing a few items is inefficient, regardless of the water temperature. To maximize the energy efficiency of each wash cycle, consolidate your laundry until you can do a full load.

7. Give Your Oven a Summer Vacation: Cook Wisely

During the summer, using your oven has a double-whammy effect on your energy bill. Ovens consume a lot of electricity (or gas), and their heat radiates into your kitchen, making your air conditioner work much harder to maintain a comfortable temperature.

Why it helps: In addition to reducing direct energy consumption for cooking, you’re also preventing your kitchen from becoming an unintentional heat source that strains your air conditioning system.

Tip for maximum savings. Consider alternative cooking methods that generate less heat or are used outdoors. For quick heating, your microwave is highly energy-efficient. Using a slow cooker (Crock-Pot) allows you to prepare meals hands-off without heating up the kitchen. Air fryers are gaining popularity due to their efficiency and ability to cook food quickly without excessive heat. As a bonus, summer is also the perfect time to fire up the outdoor grill, keeping all the heat outside.

8. Seek Professional Insight: Get a Home Energy Audit

Often, the most significant energy leaks in your home aren’t obvious. The hidden inefficiencies in your home can cause your utility bills to increase gradually without you even noticing.

Why it helps: An energy audit involves an expert inspecting your home for areas that waste energy. By using specialized equipment, they’ll discover problems such as inadequate insulation in walls and attics, leaky ductwork, drafty windows and doors, or inefficient appliances. When these issues are outlined in detail, a clear roadmap can be developed to achieve the maximum amount of savings.

Tip for maximum savings. If you would like to schedule an audit, contact your local utility company first. As part of their energy efficiency programs, many energy providers offer free or heavily discounted home energy audits, especially to seniors or low-income households. Using this service, you can pinpoint exactly where your energy dollars are going.

9. Seal the Envelope: Caulk and Weatherstrip Windows and Doors

Even though your windows and doors appear to close correctly, tiny gaps and cracks can let cool, conditioned air escape and hot, humid air enter. As a result, your air conditioning has to work harder and longer.

Why it helps: The most cost-effective solution to improving your home’s energy efficiency is to seal these air leaks. Keeping your living space cooler and hotter by creating a tighter “envelope” reduces the load on your AC.

Tip for maximum savings. Look for obvious gaps around window frames, door frames, and where walls meet ceilings or floors. For movable parts of windows and doors (such as sashes and door bottoms), use weatherstripping that is easy to apply and remove. In the event of stationary cracks, caulk is a great, long-lasting solution. You can also install draft stoppers at the bottom of your doors to prevent air leakage, which is an inexpensive and quick fix. In most cases, these projects are DIY-friendly and can be completed within a couple of hours.

10. Stay on Top of HVAC Maintenance (Especially Filters)

In the summer, your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system is the biggest energy consumer in your house. To maintain efficiency, it must be kept in peak condition.

Why it helps: A properly maintained HVAC system runs more efficiently, consumes less energy, and is less likely to break down. Regularly changing your air filter is the most effective and impactful maintenance task you can perform. By restricting airflow, dirty filters increase energy consumption and shorten the lifespan of your system. As part of regular professional maintenance, coils are cleaned, refrigerant levels are optimized, and all components are working smoothly.

Tip for maximum savings. You should check your HVAC air filter at least once a month, especially during peak cooling season. It should be replaced as soon as it appears dirty. In addition to being affordable, filters are readily available. To ensure your HVAC system performs at its best and identifies deeper issues, schedule a professional tune-up annually, ideally before the summer heat really sets in. Additionally, regular maintenance is often included as part of many service plans.

11. Explore “Cool Roof” Technology or Coatings

As the summer sun’s rays reach your roof, they absorb a great deal of heat, which is then radiated into the attic and living space. Consequently, your air conditioner works harder because of this heat gain.

Why it helps: Compared to traditional roofs, cool roofs reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat. Using a reflective coating on your existing roof or employing special light-colored roofing materials can help you achieve this. By reducing the amount of heat absorbed by your roof, the temperature in your attic will decrease, and your home’s overall heat load will be reduced, resulting in substantial savings on air conditioning costs. Depending on the situation, cool roofs may reduce cooling demand by 11-27%.

Tip for maximum savings. When it comes time to replace your roof, consider light-colored shingles, metal roofs with reflective coatings, or tiles that naturally reflect more sunlight. If a full roof replacement isn’t practical, consider applying a reflective elastomeric coating to your existing roof. In general, these coatings are white or light-colored and are designed to reflect sunlight. Some roof types can be DIY-friendly, while others may require professional application. For tested and proven reflective materials, look for “ENERGY STAR certified roof products”.

12. Check for Senior Discounts and Energy Assistance Programs

Retirees, who are often on fixed incomes, may benefit from assistance with their utility bills.

Why it helps: A variety of programs exist to assist older adults with reduced rates, bill assistance, or even energy efficiency upgrades. These can range from a percentage off your monthly bill to one-time credits or payment plans during peak times. It’s possible to save a significant amount over the summer by even taking advantage of a small discount, thereby freeing up more money for other purposes.

Tip for maximum savings. Don’t wait for your utility company to offer; be proactive. Contact your electricity, gas, and even water providers directly. Ask specifically about senior discounts, low-income assistance programs, or energy assistance initiatives for older adults. Additionally, research your state’s energy assistance programs; many states have departments that assist residents, such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). Calling them or visiting their website could unlock savings you didn’t even know were available.

Final Thoughts: Small Changes, Big Impact

You don’t have to completely overhaul your home or change your lifestyle to lower utility bills this summer. Instead, embrace small, consistent actions and smart choices. Those who spend more time at home during retirement are uniquely positioned to benefit from these efficiencies. Investing in modest upgrades or adopting smarter everyday habits can significantly reduce your summer utility bills and free up more money for things you enjoy.

With smart technology, being aware of the sun and heat, adopting energy-saving habits around the house, identifying leaks, and taking advantage of assistance programs, you can stay cool this summer while keeping your wallet full. So crank up the ceiling fan, close those blinds, and enjoy a season of comfort.

Image Credit: LusterPix® Media; Pexels

The post 12 Ways Retirees Can Save Money on Utilities This Summer appeared first on Due.

