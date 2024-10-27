12 Walmart Items To Make $50 Stretch on a Retiree Budget

When you’re on a tight budget, a big box retailer like Walmart can help you save money and stretch your budget.

Retirees who don’t have extra income to work with need to be particularly careful about staying within their budgets, so shopping at Walmart can be a helpful strategy.

GOBankingRates shopped Walmart for essentials that retirees are likely to frequently need during their weekly shopping trips. In addition to some great deals on groceries, GOBankingRates also found affordably priced options to help you stock up on medicine, vitamins, toiletries, and more.

Even better? You can get everything on this list for less than $50. These 12 items can help you stretch your $50 budget.

2-Ply Paper Towels

Price: 72 cents

You can affordably stock up on supplies for your home, like paper towels. Rather than having to buy in bulk to get a good deal, Walmart offers low prices on single rolls, so you can buy as many or as few as you choose.

Toilet Paper

Price: 98 cents

When you buy paper towels, be sure to add toilet paper to your cart, too. Once again, Walmart offers great value even on smaller packages, so you can buy just a few rolls instead of spending $12 on a value pack.

Equate Extra Strength Acetaminophen

Price: $4.14

You can save on pain relievers by buying the generic Equate brand. This 200-count bottle of extra strength 500-mg acetaminophen caplets costs just $4.14. In comparison, a value pack of 3200 Extra Strength Tylenol costs $20.97.

Arm & Hammer Laundry Soap

Price: $3.84

For less than $4, you’ll get enough of this liquid laundry detergent to wash 33 medium loads. It’s concentrated, so it’s easy to lift and carry, while also delivering great value.

The detergent is low-sudsing, too, so it’s suitable for standard and high-efficiency washers.

Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste

Price: $1.12

At just over $1 per tube, this fluoride toothpaste is affordably priced. It helps prevent tooth decay and cavities, which may save you money on dental bills, too.

Equate Complete Multivitamin

Price: $9.32

Once again, you’ll see significant savings when you choose the Equate generic brand. A 220-day supply of this complete multivitamin for adults age 50 and older costs less than $10.

In comparison, a 200-day supply of Centrum Silver Mens 50+ vitamins costs $19.12.

Germ-X Hand Sanitizer

Price: $1.77

A must for cold and flu season, this hand sanitizer gel kills germs and bacteria in 15 seconds. It also leaves your hands feeling smooth.

Dove Beauty Bar

Price: $1.54

This Dove Beauty Bar features mild cleansers and moisturizing cream, so it’s ideal for sensitive skin. It can function as both a facial cleanser and body wash, saving you the money of buying a separate facial cleansing product.

Equate Aloe Vera Liquid Hand Soap Refill

Price: $2.97

By buying hand soap in bulk, you can save money compared to those small individual soap dispensers.

Plus, at less than $3, Walmart makes buying liquid hand soap affordable, so you can afford this bulk purchase.

Great Value White Bread

Price: $1.48

Walmart has some great deals on essentials, like white bread. Rather than paying $4 or more for a loaf at the grocery store, stock up on bread while you’re at Walmart. You can freeze what you won’t use right away, too.

Great Value Long-Grain Rice

Price: $3.52

You can also get a five-pound bag of white rice for less than $4. Rice is a versatile staple for your kitchen, and you can use it for countless dishes. It’s a great way to add nutrition to your diet without breaking your budget.

Marketside Organic Spring Mix Salad

Price: $3.13

Fresh produce also delivers valuable nutrition, and at Walmart you can save on organic salad mix.

Walmart also sells plenty of different vegetables — plus croutons, and salad dressings under their Great Value brand — so you can create many salad varieties.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Oct. 18, 2024. Prices and availability may vary by location.

