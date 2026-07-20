$12 Trillion Asset Manager Vanguard Is Finally Embracing Digital Assets. Here's What That Could Mean for Crypto Investors.

Key Points

Vanguard didn't allow trading of spot Bitcoin ETFs on its platform for nearly two years.

It changed that rule in December 2025.

Vanguard also posted a head of digital assets job earlier this month, a sign of the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency among financial institutions.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Most major asset managers have adopted cryptocurrency in some form by now, with several offering their own crypto ETFs. Vanguard, which has about $12 trillion in assets under management (AUM), had been the last holdout.

Based on a recent Vanguard job posting, its days as the lone asset manager staying away from cryptocurrency are over.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Vanguard's path to crypto acceptance

When the SEC first approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, Vanguard took the strongest stance against them. The asset manager said that it had no plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF or other crypto-related products. It didn't even allow trading of Bitcoin ETFs on its platform. Investors who wanted to buy them had to go elsewhere.

Vanguard's position has gradually softened since then. It appointed Salim Ramji, the former head of iShares at BlackRock, as CEO in July 2024. Although Ramji said that Vanguard's crypto approach was consistent with its investing philosophy, he was also the head of the business that launched the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, the largest Bitcoin ETF by AUM.

In December 2025, Vanguard began allowing clients to buy and sell third-party crypto ETFs and mutual funds through their brokerage accounts. And in July 2026, Vanguard posted a head of digital assets role within Vanguard Personal Wealth. The job requires building and executing a multiyear digital assets roadmap for Vanguard. Role responsibilities include maintaining awareness of tokenization trends and stablecoin developments and using that information to inform Vanguard's priorities.

The mention of tokenization is what I find most interesting about the job posting. Given that Vanguard's specialty is low-cost index funds, tokenized funds could be a good fit for it, as they can reduce costs and speed up transactions.

What does it mean for the crypto market?

It's important not to overstate the impact of a single job posting. Vanguard hasn't announced plans for a crypto ETF of its own, so it won't be buying or selling cryptocurrency. That could change at some point, but Vanguard is a deliberate company that's unlikely to rush the decision. Any crypto products could be years away, if they happen at all.

This news isn't a buy signal or something that will move the market, but it is a positive sign that the sentiment around cryptocurrency has changed. At the start of the decade, cryptocurrency adoption was a rarity among major financial institutions. Now, it's the norm, and even Vanguard has recognized the value of having a long-term strategy for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 20, 2026.

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, BlackRock, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.