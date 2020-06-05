12 Things You Didn't Know About Annuities

Annuities are great tools for retirement planning, but they can be complicated, too. And the terminology can be confusing even when the underlying concept is simple. When it comes to this important piece of the retirement-security puzzle, how well do you understand annuities?

Here are 12 things we bet you didn't know about annuities.

2. While an annuity's growth is not taxed, your withdrawals and income payments will be.

Annuity interest accumulates tax-deferred and is not taxed until it's withdrawn. With a deferred annuity, you decide when to withdraw interest and pay taxes on it. Interest credits and gains from all types of annuities are taxed as ordinary income, not long-term capital gain income.

Annuity withdrawals are taxed on a Last In, First Out (LIFO) basis, meaning that accumulated interest earnings are considered to be withdrawn first, before you get any of your tax-free principal back. This is a disadvantage for partial withdrawals, which may all count as taxable income, depending on how much un-taxed gain there is in the annuity.

However, instead of making lump-sum withdrawals, you can extend tax benefits by converting a deferred annuity into a deferred income or immediate income annuity. With income annuities, each monthly payment includes both tax-free return of principal and taxable interest. If you live past your life expectancy and eventually get your entire principal back, the payments will become fully taxable, but that won't occur for a number of years.

4. An unneeded life insurance policy can be exchanged for an annuity.

Many older people have paid-up cash-value life insurance policies that they no longer need because they're retired, collecting a pension and Social Security, and have paid off their mortgage or are perhaps divorced, widowed or no longer have any beneficiaries they are concerned for at their death. Section 1035 lets you exchange such a policy for an annuity tax-free. The owner or owners of the life insurance policy and the new annuity must be identical.

For example, a retiree might want to swap a life insurance policy for an income annuity. This product lets you convert your life insurance policy's cash value into a guaranteed stream of income. They come in deferred and immediate varieties. The latter type provides income starting immediately or within a year at most (your choice). Deferred income annuities pay a stream of income at a future date that you choose.

Income annuities can pay out for a set term, such as 10 years, or for a lifetime. Lifetime annuities are more popular. They act as longevity insurance, protecting owners and their spouses from the financial risks that come with living to a very ripe old age.

6. Most types of annuities can work well within an IRA.

It may sound counterintuitive to use a tax-deferred product inside a tax-deferred account, but annuities can work well. Their income, guaranteed interest rates and principal protections still offer advantages within an IRA.

For instance, if you're looking for a guaranteed yield, fixed-rate annuities usually pay higher rates than bank CDs with the same terms. Insurers that offer IRA annuities usually let you take out your required minimum distribution without penalty, so you don't have to worry about being penalized for taking RMDs.

Fixed indexed annuities also work well in an IRA. Fixed indexed annuities can be a great long-term play because they offer more upside potential than other fixed annuities. They pay a fluctuating interest rate pegged to the annual percentage change of an index, such as the S&P 500. But the lowest you can earn in any year is 0%. You get a portion of the market's upside in return for protection against loss.

I normally do not recommend using variable annuities for IRAs. Here you're typically better off investing in mutual funds directly without the annuity wrapper. You don't need to pay variable annuity fees for tax-deferral since the IRA is already tax-deferred.

A deferred income annuity (DIA) can work well with IRAs, but you'll need to make sure your income payments begin no later than age 72 to comply with required minimum distribution (RMD) rules under the new Secure Act. (The age 72 start date applies only to people born after June 30, 1949. People born prior to then already had to start their RMDs at 70½.)

9. Withdraw earnings before age 59½? You could pay penalties and taxes. (But there are exceptions.)

These types of early withdrawals are normally subject to a 10% IRS tax penalty plus ordinary income tax. But there are exceptions. For instance, if you purchase an immediate income annuity with a lifetime income payout, you can avoid the 10% penalty on qualified (IRA) or non-qualified funds, even if payments begin prior to age 59½. This lets you receive income from an annuity before 59½ without penalty. It gives you flexibility in case you need cash flow right away because of early retirement or other reasons.

11. There's a special type of annuity that lets you put off IRA distributions.

If you want to defer required minimum distribution (RMD) payments past age 72, then you should consider a qualified longevity annuity contract (QLAC). It's a special income annuity designed to meet specific IRS requirements so that you don't need to take RMDs on the assets in the QLAC. It's the only way you can legally delay RMDs for a portion of your IRA funds and thus keep more tax-deferred money in your IRA longer.

You can invest up to 25% of your total IRA money, up to a limit of $135,000, in a QLAC. You can delay taking income payments from the QLAC as late as age 85.

12. Or, you can use an annuity to help fulfill your RMDs.

Holding an immediate annuity within an IRA, if you're 72 or older, can help you fulfill your required minimum distributions (RMDs). An immediate annuity produces income that counts toward your RMD, and is a great way to get a guaranteed lifetime income.

An immediate annuity converts an asset to income efficiently, but in return, you no longer have cash value and you have little or no ability to change the income stream once it starts. So, you need to understand your total financial situation and make sure you have adequate liquidity before you buy one.

Written by Ken Nuss, the founder and CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, a leading online provider of fixed-rate, fixed-indexed and immediate-income annuities. It provides a free quote comparison service. He launched the AnnuityAdvantage website in 1999 to help people looking for their best options in principal-protected annuities.

