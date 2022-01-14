12 Things for LGHL Stock Investors to Know About the Lion Group NFT Platform and MetaWords

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced a new NFT marketplace and MetaWords plans.

Source: Sahara Prince/Shutterstock.com

Let’s dive into that news below with all the details investors of LGHL stock need to know about.

First off, the company launched its Lion NFT market platform today.

To go along with that launch is its MetaWords NFT art project.

This has it teaming up with Chinese calligrapher and conceptual artist Xu Bing.

The company notes that this is an evolution of Bing’s book, Book from the Ground, into the metaverse.

This has it pulling from his work for character NFTs.

The goal here is to create a new meta-language for the metaverse based on these characters.

Basically, think of it as an advanced form of emoji or hieroglyphics tied to the blockchain.

Lion Group will be selling the first phase of Metawords during an auction on Monday.

This will include 30 characters of Metawords.

It will also be selling blind boxes to customers at this same time.

Lion Group is also promising revenue sharing for creators and owners of new Metawords on its platform.

That includes any time another person chooses to use those characters in their own work.

Today’s metaverse and NFT news has LGHL stock seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 800,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of about 536,000 shares.

LGHL stock is down 8.3% as of Friday morning!

