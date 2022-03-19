12 Tech Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market has bounced back from its lows, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now?" I've got your back! I have a dozen stock picks for you to explore. These tech stocks have been beaten down from recent highs, and I believe they are opportunities to accumulate as long-term investments at these levels and lower using dollar-cost averaging.

In the video below, I provide the following stock picks:

Two fabless semiconductor stocks that are pushing deeper into AI, data centers, the metaverse, autonomous driving, and more

Two cybersecurity stocks

Two e-commerce stocks

A digital advertising or adtech stock

Two beaten-down fintech stocks

Three software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hosts its GTC 2022 conference next week, and I believe it will be a catalyst for the semiconductor stock. Recently, Greg Estes, VP of developer programs at Nvidia, stated "a mother lode of content" will be announced at GTC 2022, which will include news on "accelerated computing, deep learning, data science, digital twins, networking, quantum computing and computing in the data center, cloud and edge."

Another favorite stock on the list is Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Zscaler provides customers with a security stack as a cloud service, which means lower cost and complexity than old-school, traditional gateway methods. Zscaler's global infrastructure brings internet gateways closer to users all around the world, creating a faster and more streamlined experience. The company enables highly scalable work-from-anywhere cloud security. Additionally, Russian cyberattacks are on the rise, and these threats will push cybersecurity stocks higher. I believe Zscaler is a top cybersecurity stock to own for the next five to 10 years, and the recent sell-off creates a buying opportunity.

Please watch the below video for more information, stock analysis, price levels, and ten additional stock picks.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of March 17, 2022. The video was published on March 17, 2022.

Find out why Nvidia is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Nvidia is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka owns Adobe Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Block, Inc., Digital Turbine, KnowBe4, Inc., Nvidia, Olo Inc., PayPal Holdings, Salesforce.com, Veeva Systems, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Block, Inc., Nvidia, Okta, Olo Inc., PayPal Holdings, Salesforce.com, Shopify, Veeva Systems, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe Inc. and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.