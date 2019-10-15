12 Stocks That Could Lose Out This Earnings Season

One strategist screened for stocks could underperform this earnings season. Stocks that fit the bill include Walt Disney, Philip Morris International, and Deere.

Earnings season is starting and it might not be a very good one. And some stocks, inevitably, will be big losers.

BTIG strategist Julian Emanuel notes that S&P 500 companies are expected to report a drop in their earnings-per-share of a about 4%. But these companies also tend to beat earnings forecasts, and if that continues at its historical rate, earnings growth would be down just around 1%, Emanuel explains. Not good, but not as bad as it looks.

But as always, there will be winners and losers, and Emanuel expects the winners to outperform. “Despite the prospects for a small EPS recession this quarter, we look for good news to be rewarded as good news.”

But what about the bad news? Emanuel screened for companies that are expected to see their earnings decline in the third quarter from a year ago, and have had three or more “double misses” during the last eight quarters. Stocks that fit the bill include Walt Disney (ticker: DIS), Philip Morris International (PM), Deere (DE) and Dish Network (DISH).

Walt Disney has risen 18% in 2019, while Philip Morris has advanced 17%, Deere is up 13%, and Dish has jumped 35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 15%, while the S&P 500 is up 18%.

Here is Emanuel’s full list of earnings losers:

