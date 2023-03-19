12-Stock Portfolio -- 25 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

I've been investing in growth stocks for 25 years, but people often ask me which stocks I'd buy if I were starting a new growth stock portfolio today. The video below shares a total of 25 top stocks to buy now, including the 12 stocks I'd pick and 13 bonus picks. Here's my entire stock list!

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 18, 2023. The video was published on March 19, 2023.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Block, Celsius, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Deere, Indie Semiconductor, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nike, Nvidia, Rocket Lab Usa, Snowflake, SoFi Technologies, Stem, Tesla, Tractor Supply, Trade Desk, UnitedHealth Group, and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Axon Enterprise, Block, Celsius, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nike, Nvidia, Snowflake, Stem, Tesla, Trade Desk, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Wingstop. The Motley Fool recommends Deere, Enphase Energy, Moderna, Rocket Lab Usa, Tractor Supply, and UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.