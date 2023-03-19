Markets
TSLA

12-Stock Portfolio -- 25 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

March 19, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

I've been investing in growth stocks for 25 years, but people often ask me which stocks I'd buy if I were starting a new growth stock portfolio today. The video below shares a total of 25 top stocks to buy now, including the 12 stocks I'd pick and 13 bonus picks. Here's my entire stock list!

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 18, 2023. The video was published on March 19, 2023.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Block, Celsius, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Deere, Indie Semiconductor, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nike, Nvidia, Rocket Lab Usa, Snowflake, SoFi Technologies, Stem, Tesla, Tractor Supply, Trade Desk, UnitedHealth Group, and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Axon Enterprise, Block, Celsius, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nike, Nvidia, Snowflake, Stem, Tesla, Trade Desk, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Wingstop. The Motley Fool recommends Deere, Enphase Energy, Moderna, Rocket Lab Usa, Tractor Supply, and UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
AXON
MSFT
VRTX
NVDA
UNH
TSCO
DE
AMD
ISRG
NKE
MELI
ENPH
WING
SQ
TTD
MRNA
CELH
CRWD
NET
SNOW
STEM
SOFI
INDI
RKLB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.