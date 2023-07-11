12 States Where Home Prices Are Actually Dropping

Home prices in a dozen states have fallen over the past year, according to a new report by the property data analytics firm CoreLogic. Nationally, annual home price growth crept up at its slowest pace in 11 years in May 2023, with prices rising just 1.4% from May 2022 levels.

That’s a glimmer of hope for prospective home buyers slammed by high costs, even as mortgage rates continue to hover near 7%.

Prices in Western States Decrease the Most

During the pandemic, Idaho, Arizona, Washington and other western states saw huge gains in home prices. Demand was up as newcomers arrived, seeking housing they could afford on one income or wanting to be near family and friends to help out.

By the summer of 2020, home prices in Boise, Idaho, had jumped more than 16% year over year, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Now, many areas that had seen wild price gains during the pandemic are experiencing a marked correction. Here are the states where prices fell from 2022 levels:

Idaho: -8%

Washington: -7.5%

Nevada: -5.6%

Montana: -5.3%

Utah: -4.3%

Arizona: -4.2%

California: -3.5%

Oregon: -3.1%

Colorado: -2.7%

South Dakota: -1.3%

New York: -0.3%

District of Columbia: -0.1%

A combination of low inventory, high taxes, rising mortgage rates and a changing job market has led to a slowdown in many Western markets, according to Kristen D. Conti, broker-owner at Peacock Premier Properties.

“The instability of tech stocks, job layoffs in the tech space and interest rate increases are some of the biggest culprits affecting these markets, which already have very high prices,” Conti adds.

Population changes may also be a factor. According to the Census Bureau, California was one of 18 states where population declined in 2022. It lost about 343,000 residents.

The metro areas with the most significant year-over-year price drops include “Zoom towns”—where people had sought out a lower cost of living while working remotely—such as Idaho’s Boise and Coeur d’Alene. In tech-centric cities like Seattle and San Rafael, California, prices came down too, possibly owing to layoffs.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: -10.2%

Boise, Idaho: -10.1%

Seattle: -9.7%

Oakland, California: -9.0%

San Rafael, California: -8.9%

Where Home Prices Continue to Climb

In most of the country, however, prices are still going up, rising for the 136th consecutive month.

The Southeast continues to lead the way for home price growth. Miami outpaced other metro areas with an 11.8% year-over-year increase in home prices—well above the second-place cities of Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, each of which recorded an annual price gain of 4.4%.

Maine took first place among states, with home price appreciation of 7.2%. It was closely tailed by New Jersey (7.1%) and Indiana (6.9%).

Where Home Prices Are Expected to Fall

According to CoreLogic’s proprietary risk model, there’s a strong likelihood that certain areas of the country will see a decline in home prices.

CoreLogic gives these areas a 70% probability of falling home prices in the next 12 months:

Provo–Orem, Utah

Lakeland–Winter Haven, Florida

North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton, Florida

Cape Coral–Fort Myers, Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Low Inventory, High Demand Keeps Market Tight And Pricey

Even with mortgage rates up 1.51% year-over-year, home prices are still rising in most of the country. And demand remains elevated, far exceeding the supply of available homes.

A recent study by Up for Growth found that a lack of inventory is no longer just a coastal problem. Now places that usually don’t see shortages are experiencing a dearth of homes for sale.

Housing shortages—for both renters and buyers—are plaguing places like Florida (289,000 homes needed), Georgia (118,000 homes needed) and Texas (322,000 homes needed).

Many current homeowners don’t want to sell and jump into a mortgage at a higher rate. As a result, some experts say, people are waiting out the high-rate environment to downsize or move.

A recent Realtor.com report shows that the supply of homes for sale slumped in 28 out of 50 of the largest metros compared to last year. The three markets with the largest inventory declines were in California: San Jose (-44.1%), San Diego (-35.9%) and Sacramento (-33.4%).

“The reason the housing market hasn’t come to a halt is because even before interest rates increased, the market was already experiencing a shortage of available homes. Most home purchases traditionally come from sellers listing their current homes,” says Kurt Carlton, president at New Western, a nationwide real estate investment company.

“Currently, the majority of mortgages [held by current owners] have rates below 5%, with many in the 3% range, so sellers are reluctant to pay double the interest rate for a change in the neighborhood. As a result, fewer homes are being listed for sale,” he says.

