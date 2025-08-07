While inflation continues to strain household budgets, there’s one bright spot — gas prices are falling. According to Payless Power, the national average price of gasoline has dropped by 12% since 2023 — and in some states, the decline has been even steeper.

Here are the 12 states where gas prices have dropped the most over the past two years.

Check Out: Here’s What It Costs To Charge a Tesla Monthly vs. Using Gas for a Nissan Altima

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Colorado

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.86

For You: I Bought a Hybrid Car: Here’s How Much I Save on Gas Every Month

Watch Out: The 5 Car Brands Named the Least Reliable of 2025

Utah

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.50

Learn More: 5 Cars With Trade-In Values So Low That They’re Not Worth Selling

New Mexico

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.47

Arizona

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.46

Nevada

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.43

See Next: 6 Used Luxury SUVs That Are a Good Investment for Retirees

Michigan

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.39

Hawaii

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.38

Maine

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.37

Louisiana

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.37

Car Shopping: The Best Car for Every Age Group, According To an Expert

Ohio

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.37

North Dakota

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.37

Tennessee

Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.36

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Payless Power and is accurate as of July 3, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 States That Have Seen the Biggest Drop in Gas Prices Since 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.