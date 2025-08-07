Personal Finance

12 States That Have Seen the Biggest Drop in Gas Prices Since 2023

August 07, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

While inflation continues to strain household budgets, there’s one bright spot — gas prices are falling. According to Payless Power, the national average price of gasoline has dropped by 12% since 2023 — and in some states, the decline has been even steeper.

Here are the 12 states where gas prices have dropped the most over the past two years.

Colorado

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.86

Utah

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.50

New Mexico

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.47
Arizona

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.46
Nevada

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.43

Michigan

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.39
Hawaii

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.38
Maine

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.37
Louisiana

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.37

Ohio

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.37
North Dakota

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.37
Tennessee

  • Drop in gas prices (2023-2025): -$0.36

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Payless Power and is accurate as of July 3, 2025.

