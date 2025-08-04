12 Southern Cities Where Rent Costs 30% or Less of a Middle-Class Income

We don’t hear quite as much about the 30% rule now as we used to, but it’s still a recommended way of financial planning. The rule is simple: Spend no more than 30% of your monthly income on your mortgage or rent payments. Simple, yes, but attainable? Not for most in a climate of soaring rent prices. A 2024 Redfin study found that more than 20% of Americans are spending 100% of their paychecks on rent.

It’s not doable for everybody in every U.S. city, but there are some cities where locals in the bottom percentile of middle-class earners can get away with spending 30% or less of their income on rent. The South, generally more affordable than most other U.S. regions, has an abundance of options. In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in the South to find those where rent costs less than 30% of the minimum household income required to be middle class. Take a look at the top 12, where the middle class holds onto the most money post-rent.

12. Cinco Ranch, Texas

Average rent, monthly: $2,040

$2,040 Average rent, annually: $24,482

$24,482 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $104,930

$104,930 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $31,479

$31,479 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $6,997

11. Madison, Alabama

Average rent, monthly: $1,599

$1,599 Average rent, annually: $19,184

$19,184 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $87,624

$87,624 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $26,287

$26,287 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $7,103

10. New Market, Maryland

Average rent, monthly: $2,708

$2,708 Average rent, annually: $32,493

$32,493 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $132,053

$132,053 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $39,616

$39,616 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $7,123

9. Fulshear, Texas

Average rent, monthly: $2,341

$2,341 Average rent, annually: $28,094

$28,094 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $118,932

$118,932 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $35,680

$35,680 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $7,586

8. Great Falls, Virginia

Average rent, monthly: $3,488

$3,488 Average rent, annually: $41,850

$41,850 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $166,667

$166,667 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $50,000

$50,000 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $8,150

7. Fort Washington, Maryland

Average rent, monthly: $1,708

$1,708 Average rent, annually: $20,497

$20,497 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $97,295

$97,295 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $29,188

$29,188 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $8,692

6. Hudson Oaks, Texas

Average rent, monthly: $1,581

$1,581 Average rent, annually: $18,968

$18,968 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $92,333

$92,333 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $27,700

$27,700 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $8,732

5. Prosper, Texas

Average rent, monthly: $2,250

$2,250 Average rent, annually: $27,004

$27,004 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $125,069

$125,069 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $37,521

$37,521 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $10,516

4. Keller, Texas

Average rent, monthly: $1,972

$1,972 Average rent, annually: $23,660

$23,660 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $115,103

$115,103 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $34,531

$34,531 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $10,871

3. Bellaire, Texas

Average rent, monthly: $2,767

$2,767 Average rent, annually: $33,199

$33,199 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $157,541

$157,541 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $47,262

$47,262 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $14,064

2. Chevy Chase, Maryland

Average rent, monthly: $2,843

$2,843 Average rent, annually: $34,113

$34,113 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $166,667

$166,667 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $50,000

$50,000 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $15,887

1. McLean, Virginia

Average rent, monthly: $2,800

$2,800 Average rent, annually: $33,601

$33,601 Minimum middle-class income, annually: $166,667

$166,667 30% of the minimum middle-class income: $50,000

$50,000 Leftover savings after 30% income pays rent: $16,399

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in the Southern U.S. to find the cities where rent costs less than 30% of the middle-class household income. The average rent cost was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index for June 2025. Pew Research Center defines middle-class income as two-thirds to double the median household income. Using the U.S. Census American Community Survey the median household income for cities was sourced and used to calculate the middle-class income range. Using the finance rule that states that housing costs should cost under 30% of household income, the minimum middle-class income threshold was used to calculate the average 30% of household income in each city. The cities with leftover savings after 30% of income covers all of the rent were kept for this study. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the average expenditure costs for all households, as sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all households, the average expenditure costs can be calculated for each city. Using the average expenditure costs and rental costs, the average total cost of living for renters was calculated for each city. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The cities were sorted to show the largest leftover savings after 30% of household income covers the cost of rent. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 22, 2025.

