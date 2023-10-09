12 Signs You Can Save $10K or More Over the Next Year

Saving a substantial amount of money isn’t easy — especially over a relatively short period of time. However, you might be more prepared than you think.

If you’re trying to save $10,000 or more over the next year, you’re not the only one. Approximately 27% of people are hoping to achieve this goal, according to a recent GOBankingRates survey.

Want to figure out if you’re up to the challenge? Here’s 12 signs you can do it.

You Have a Goals-Based Budget

Saving $10,000 might be your goal, but Tanya Peterson, vice president of brand at Achieve, a digital personal finance company, said your chances of success will increase if it’s tied to a life goal. She said this might be a wedding, down payment on a home or building up your emergency fund.

“Know that you are saving for something important to you,” she said.

You Have No Credit Card Debt

If you currently have credit card debt, Peterson said now might not be the best time for you to focus on a lofty savings goal.

“Carrying credit card debt means you bypass the chance to save that money and you lose more by paying the interest,” she said.

You Have a Money-Saving Mindset

If you’ve adopted a money mindset filled with cliché saving suggestions, Peterson said you’re on the right path.

“It is cliché to ask, ‘Can I skip the cup of coffee at the local coffee shop with what I make at home or get at the office?’,” she said. “But this is just the type of mindset that will lead to accumulating savings.”

You Don’t Treat Savings as Optional

If you have a mindset where saving money is mandatory each pay period, Peterson said this is a good sign.

“By making savings automatic, it becomes a mandatory ‘bill’ you pay yourself,” she said. “Even if your employer does not offer automatic deposit, you usually can set up your own automated transfers from checking to savings accounts.”

You Live Beneath Your Means

Some people spend their entire paycheck, but if that isn’t your style, this is a good thing.

Peterson said if you know exactly what you have to spend each month and then spend less, this leaves room to save.

You Budget Consistently

If you unfailingly follow a budget, this is a key sign you have the potential to accumulate major savings, said Michelle Delker, CPA, founder and CEO of The William Stanley CFO Group.

“Individuals who know where their money goes and control their expenditures are better set up for saving,” she said. “They can identify discretionary expenses and significantly cut back, which may contribute remarkably in accumulating a substantial amount to their savings.”

You Have a Healthy Disposable Income

“After covering all necessities, if there is a considerable amount left, it is probable that one could divert a significant portion of this to savings,” Delker said.

It might be tempting to spend this extra money, but that won’t help you reach your savings goal.

You Practice Incremental Savings

If you increase the amount of money you save each month when you get a raise or otherwise have extra room in your budget, Delker said this is a good sign.

“Those already practicing incremental savings steadily accumulate wealth,” she said. “If they systematically and regularly save, and these amounts are increasing over time, they show a strong saving potential.”

You Have a Low Debt Ratio

Having little-to-no debt can pay off in more ways than one.

“Individuals who maintain a low debt ratio naturally have fewer financial obligations and hence more potential for savings,” Delker said. “Less money spent on interest and repayment could be channeled into savings.”

You Have a Rainy Day Fund

If you’re financially prepared for unexpected expenses, Delker said you’re on the right path.

“Having a substantial emergency fund — about three to six months of living expenses — suggests a positive saving behavior,” she said. “This fund shows the individual’s successful savings efforts in the past, indicating their capability to continue saving in the future.”

You’re Investment Savvy

“People with a strong understanding of investments and who frequently engage in calculated investment risks indicate a propensity to save,” Delker said. “Their investment returns can significantly contribute to their savings goal.”

If you’re able to put these returns toward your savings goal, don’t forget to factor them into you savings plan.

You Make Money-Smart Lifestyle Choices

Lifestyle choices guided by frugality and minimal consumerism often translates to savings success, Delker said.

“Repeated patterns of controlled and thoughtful spending present an excellent set-up for shooting for a $10,000 savings target,” she said.

If several of these signs describe you, feel confident you’re in a great position to save at least $10,000 over the next year. This will likely feel challenging at times, so try to focus on the goals you’re planning to achieve with your newfound savings.

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,037 Americans aged 18 and older from across the country between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, 2023, asking five different questions: (1) How much money do you hope to save in the next year?; (2) What are you saving money for?; (3) How many savings accounts do you have?; (4) What is the primary method you use to save money?; and (5) What is your biggest roadblock/challenge in trying to save money?. GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

