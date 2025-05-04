12 Places Where Grocery Prices Increased the Most — And Which Items Saw the Biggest Price Hikes

Over the past year, grocery prices across the U.S. have risen as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by a perfect storm of factors, including but not limited to extreme weather events, increasing fuel costs and the war in Ukraine, to name but a few. Yet some parts of the nation are being hit harder than others by climbing prices in the food aisles.
In an analysis published on April 15, 2025, SmartAsset examined the grocery inflation data across the 12 major metro areas with available data to determine where prices have increased the most. The analysis also zeroed in on food categories to find how those have risen or fallen over the past year.
12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, New Hampshire
- Grocery price increase: -0.7%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 5.7%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: -6.1%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 0.4%
11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
- Grocery price increase: -0.1%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 2.1%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: -5.6%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: -0.5%
10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin
- Grocery price increase: 1.5%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 8.6%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: -3.1%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: -1.7%
9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia
- Grocery price increase: 1.9%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 9.4%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: -3.1%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 7.9%
8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
- Grocery price increase: 1.9%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 9.2%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: -4.0%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 2.3%
7. Riverside, California
- Grocery price increase: 2.3%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 8.5%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: -1.7%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 1.9%
6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
- Grocery price increase: 2.9%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 9.8%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: -1.8%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 0.2%
5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
- Grocery price increase: 3.3%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 8.9%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: -1.3%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 0.3%
4. San Diego-Carlsbad, California
- Grocery price increase: 3.7%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 7.1%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: 3.3%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 1.7%
3. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin
- Grocery price increase: 4.2%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 4.8%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: 6.9%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 2.0%
2. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida
- Grocery price increase: 4.3%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 7.8%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: 0.2%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 5.3%
1. Honolulu
- Grocery price increase: 5.3%
- Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 4.9%
- Fruits and vegetables price increase: 6.4%
- Cereals and bakery products increase: 6.5%
