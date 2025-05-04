Personal Finance

12 Places Where Grocery Prices Increased the Most — And Which Items Saw the Biggest Price Hikes

May 04, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

Over the past year, grocery prices across the U.S. have risen as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by a perfect storm of factors, including but not limited to extreme weather events, increasing fuel costs and the war in Ukraine, to name but a few. Yet some parts of the nation are being hit harder than others by climbing prices in the food aisles. 

Find Out: 7 Overpriced Grocery Items Frugal People Should Quit Buying in 2025

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

In an analysis published on April 15, 2025, SmartAsset examined the grocery inflation data across the 12 major metro areas with available data to determine where prices have increased the most. The analysis also zeroed in on food categories to find how those have risen or fallen over the past year

12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, New Hampshire

  • Grocery price increase: -0.7%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 5.7%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: -6.1% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 0.4% 

Check Out: What $100 in Groceries at Costco Will Cost You at Walmart

11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 

  • Grocery price increase: -0.1%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 2.1%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: -5.6% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: -0.5% 

10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin

  • Grocery price increase: 1.5%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 8.6%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: -3.1% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: -1.7% 

9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia 

  • Grocery price increase: 1.9%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 9.4%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: -3.1% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 7.9% 

8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

  • Grocery price increase: 1.9%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 9.2%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: -4.0% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 2.3% 

7. Riverside, California

  • Grocery price increase: 2.3%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 8.5%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: -1.7% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 1.9% 

6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

  • Grocery price increase: 2.9%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 9.8%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: -1.8% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 0.2% 

5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

  • Grocery price increase: 3.3%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 8.9%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: -1.3% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 0.3% 

4. San Diego-Carlsbad, California

  • Grocery price increase: 3.7%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 7.1%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: 3.3%
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 1.7% 

3. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin 

  • Grocery price increase: 4.2%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 4.8%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: 6.9% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 2.0% 

2. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida 

  • Grocery price increase: 4.3%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 7.8%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: 0.2% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 5.3% 

1. Honolulu 

  • Grocery price increase: 5.3%
  • Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 4.9%
  • Fruits and vegetables price increase: 6.4% 
  • Cereals and bakery products increase: 6.5% 

More From GOBankingRates

Sources 

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Places Where Grocery Prices Increased the Most — And Which Items Saw the Biggest Price Hikes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.