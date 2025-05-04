12 Places Where Grocery Prices Increased the Most — And Which Items Saw the Biggest Price Hikes

Over the past year, grocery prices across the U.S. have risen as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by a perfect storm of factors, including but not limited to extreme weather events, increasing fuel costs and the war in Ukraine, to name but a few. Yet some parts of the nation are being hit harder than others by climbing prices in the food aisles.

In an analysis published on April 15, 2025, SmartAsset examined the grocery inflation data across the 12 major metro areas with available data to determine where prices have increased the most. The analysis also zeroed in on food categories to find how those have risen or fallen over the past year.

12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Grocery price increase: -0.7%

-0.7% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 5.7%

5.7% Fruits and vegetables price increase: -6.1%

-6.1% Cereals and bakery products increase: 0.4%

11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Grocery price increase: -0.1%

-0.1% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 2.1%

2.1% Fruits and vegetables price increase: -5.6%

-5.6% Cereals and bakery products increase: -0.5%

10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin

Grocery price increase: 1.5%

1.5% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 8.6%

8.6% Fruits and vegetables price increase: -3.1%

-3.1% Cereals and bakery products increase: -1.7%

9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia

Grocery price increase: 1.9%

1.9% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 9.4%

9.4% Fruits and vegetables price increase: -3.1%

-3.1% Cereals and bakery products increase: 7.9%

8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

Grocery price increase: 1.9%

1.9% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 9.2%

9.2% Fruits and vegetables price increase: -4.0%

-4.0% Cereals and bakery products increase: 2.3%

7. Riverside, California

Grocery price increase: 2.3%

2.3% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 8.5%

8.5% Fruits and vegetables price increase: -1.7%

-1.7% Cereals and bakery products increase: 1.9%

6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

Grocery price increase: 2.9%

2.9% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 9.8%

9.8% Fruits and vegetables price increase: -1.8%

-1.8% Cereals and bakery products increase: 0.2%

5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Grocery price increase: 3.3%

3.3% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 8.9%

8.9% Fruits and vegetables price increase: -1.3%

-1.3% Cereals and bakery products increase: 0.3%

4. San Diego-Carlsbad, California

Grocery price increase: 3.7%

3.7% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 7.1%

7.1% Fruits and vegetables price increase: 3.3%

3.3% Cereals and bakery products increase: 1.7%

3. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin

Grocery price increase: 4.2%

4.2% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 4.8%

4.8% Fruits and vegetables price increase: 6.9%

6.9% Cereals and bakery products increase: 2.0%

2. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

Grocery price increase: 4.3%

4.3% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 7.8%

7.8% Fruits and vegetables price increase: 0.2%

0.2% Cereals and bakery products increase: 5.3%

1. Honolulu

Grocery price increase: 5.3%

5.3% Eggs, poultry, meat and fish price increase: 4.9%

4.9% Fruits and vegetables price increase: 6.4%

6.4% Cereals and bakery products increase: 6.5%

