12 Places to Retire If You're Sick of the Heat

Some like it hot; others not so much. If you dream of a retirement destination where you get to bundle up for long winters and enjoy jacket weather in the summertime, then head north.

Many of the following locales offer an abundance of winter activities, such as skiing and snowshoeing, as well as a number of other year-round benefits, including low taxes and affordable living costs.

To assess these places to live in retirement, Kiplinger took a look at average temperatures, the cost of living, share of population over 65, and Kiplinger's ratings of tax friendliness.

Check out these extra-cool spots if you're looking to chill out when you retire.

Average low temperature in January: 27℉

27℉ Average high temperature in July: 63℉

63℉ Cost of living: 28% above U.S. average

28% above U.S. average Share of population 65+: 13.9%

13.9% Alaska State Tax Guide (On our list of 10 most tax-friendly states for retirees)

Seniors seem interested in facing the Last Frontier in retirement; 13.9% of the entire state's population is age 65 and older. If you crave adventure — and don't mind long winters and vast swaths of wilderness — it pays to live in Alaska. Literally. The state's oil wealth savings account gives all permanent residents an annual dividend. In 2022, the payout was $3,284 per person. Plus, Alaska has no state income tax or sales tax (although municipalities may levy a local sales tax), and the state doesn't tax Social Security or other retirement benefits.

"When you’re thinking about what it’s like to live in Alaska, there are tons of reasons why you’re going to want your loved one to live here. Starting with the beautiful front-row view of the Northern Lights to the ability that they have when it comes to seeing wildlife up close and personal at any given time," states Baxter Senior Living.

The capital city offers seniors an additional tax perk. For $20, residents age 65 and older can purchase a card that exempts them from the local 5% sales tax. It entitles you to free bus rides, too. Additionally, if you are 65, you may also be eligible for a senior citizen real property tax exemption up to the first $150,000 of assessed value. Disabled military veterans with a VA disability rating of 50% or greater may also be eligible for a disabled veteran real property tax exemption.

Naturally, Juneau offers endless outdoor activities, from kayaking to whale watching, as well as a charming downtown. In the winter, you'll have the opportunity to glimpse the incredible Northern Lights.

Average low temperature in January: 13℉

13℉ Average high temperature in July: 86℉

86℉ Cost of living: 14% below U.S. average

14% below U.S. average Share of population 65+: 12.1%

12.1% Iowa State Tax Guide (On our list of 10 most tax-friendly states for retirees)

There are retirement destinations of all sizes to choose from in Iowa, one of our 20 best states for retirement. For retirees looking to live in a big city on a small budget, Des Moines is a good choice. Affordability is just one reason the Milken Institute ranked the state one of the best cities for successful aging. Des Moines also boasts a strong economy, numerous museums and arts venues, and plenty of health care facilities specializing in aging-related services.

Average low temperature in January: 9℉

9℉ Average high temperature in July: 81℉

81℉ Cost of living: Not available

Not available Share of population 65+: 17.1%

17.1% Maine State Tax Guide

The cold never bothered you anyway? Then Bangor is a lovely retirement destination. The area's great outdoors offer cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, as well as dog-sledding and snowmobiling. In the warmer months, the same trails can be used for walking, hiking or biking. And the waterfront along the Penobscot River is home to the annual American Folk Festival, as well as other concerts during the summer. Plus, despite being home to the King of Horror, Stephen King, you have little to fear in Bangor; Maine is the safest state in the U.S., with only 103.3 offenses reported per 100,000 of the population in 2022.

While the Pine Tree State can be painfully pricey, the relatively small city (population: 31,588) is more affordable than other well-known areas such as Kennebunkport (where the wealthy Bush clan has a compound) and Mount Desert (a favorite of the Rockefellers). The average home value in Bangor is $257,468, compared with $391,001 for the state.

Average low temperature in January: 14℉

14℉ Average high temperature in July: 80℉

80℉ Cost of living: 10% above average

10% above average Share of population 65+: 19.8%

19.8% Massachusetts State Tax Guide



New England is notoriously expensive, but Pittsfield offers a small pocket of relative affordability. Overall, living costs are higher than the national average, but they're more reasonable than in Boston, where the cost of living is 50% above the U.S. average, or Cambridge, at 73% above average.

Housing is also notably affordable: The average Pittsfield home value is $281,917, compared with $590,852 for all of Massachusetts, $718,208 for Boston proper and $980,849 in Cambridge.

Leaf peeping in the fall may be enough to draw you to the Berkshires. But you have plenty to enjoy all year round, including excellent sites for camping, fishing, hiking and skiing. You can also enjoy musical performances at the nearby Tanglewood Music Center, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Average low temperature in January: 18℉

18℉ Average high temperature in July: 84℉

84℉ Cost of living: 4% above average

4% above average Share of population 65+: 12%

12% Michigan State Tax Guide



Another college town well suited to retirees, Ann Arbor is home to the University of Michigan with all its educational programs (including the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute), sporting events and cultural affairs. The university also runs the Geriatrics Center and Institute of Gerontology, which focuses on health care issues that come with aging. Along with its research and medical facilities and staff, the Center offers programs and classes to help older adults maximize their good health and independence. In fact, U.S. News ranked University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor as the number one hospital in Michigan.

A downside to Ann Arbor, however, is affordability. The median home value is $482,558, versus $236,114 for the rest of the state.

Average low temperature in January: 5℉

5℉ Average high temperature in July: 81℉

81℉ Cost of living: 0% difference from national average

0% difference from national average Share of population 65+: 15%

15% Minnesota State Tax Guide

If the cold winters and equally harsh tax situation don't put you off of the North Star State, Rochester is a great place to retire. It offers an abundance of health care providers, including the renowned Mayo Clinic; hospital units specializing in Alzheimer's; and top-rated nursing homes.

However, the median home value in Rochester is $313,462, over the state average of $330,406.

Average low temperature in January: 19℉

19℉ Average high temperature in July: 88℉

88℉ Cost of living: Not available

Not available Share of population 65+: 19.3%

19.3% Montana State Tax Guide



Adventurous retirees (with a high threshold for cold winters) can thrive in Great Falls, located on the high plains of Montana's Rocky Mountain Front Range. This portion of Big Sky Country hosts its fair share of hiking, skiing, mountain biking and kayaking. The area has about 60 parks and 40 miles of trails along the scenic Missouri River. If that's not enough, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks can be great weekend-trip destinations; they're about four and three hours away, respectively.

The cost of living is relatively affordable. The average Great Falls home value is $305,820, compared to $453,567 for the state of Montana.

Average low temperature in January: 10℉

10℉ Average high temperature in July: 79℉

79℉ Cost of living: 14% above national average

14% above national average Share of population 65+: 26.9%

26.9% New Hampshire State Tax Guide



Where better to retire and "realize life while you live it — every, every minute" than the place that (in part) inspired Our Town's Grover's Corners? Renowned author and playwright Thornton Wilder spent many summers in Peterborough and penned portions of his most famous play at the MacDowell Colony. The artist retreat continues its mission today, hosting and inspiring talented individuals while they create. And it invites the community to its various exhibitions every first Friday of the month from March to November for free.

The real-life representation of classic small-town America, Peterborough is a peaceful home to about 6,497 people. There's a nice selection of restaurants in town and plenty of outdoor recreation to enjoy, including nearby snowshoeing, hiking, skiing and just taking in the scenic mountain views. The town's recreation department also offers a senior fit program with exercise classes.

Average low temperature in January: 5℉

5℉ Average high temperature in July: 82℉

82℉ Cost of living: 0% difference from national average

0% difference from national average Share of population 65+: 17.2%

17.2% North Dakota State Tax Guide



The capital of the Peace Garden State offers a strong economy that allows your retirement to bloom. Especially if you're considering an encore career, Bismarck is a good choice. It boasts employment opportunities for older adults, particularly in the service sector and has a robust presence of quality health care.

If you're hoping for a more leisurely retirement, there are a number of biking and hiking trails and parks around the city, as well as on the banks of the Missouri River. You can also enjoy cruising, boating, kayaking and canoeing the river during warmer months. Living costs are on par with the national averages but pricier than most of the rest of the state. The median home value in Bismarck is $343,556, while the rest of the state sports a $254,258 median.

If you've never considered moving to South Dakota, perhaps you should. For one thing, it's really easy to avoid crowds there. The entire Mount Rushmore State is home to just 909,824 people. But Sioux Falls is filled with advantages, including a booming economy, low unemployment, hospitals specializing in geriatric services and the city's recreational activities (including regularly scheduled pickleball).

The average home value in Sioux Falls is $313,630, compared with $295,881 for the state.

Average low temperature in January: 10℉

10℉ Average high temperature in July: 81℉

81℉ Cost of living: 16% above U.S. average

16% above U.S. average Share of population 65+: 11.6%

11.6% Vermont State Tax Guide



This small mountain city on the shores of Lake Champlain is a picturesque setting for tree-hugging retirees. Outdoor recreation is plentiful with miles of hiking and biking paths, nearby beaches where you can swim, kayak or paddleboard in the warmer months, and numerous skiing options in the area. An eco-friendly vibe permeates the town, from the businesses bolstering the city's economy, such as household-products maker Seventh Generation, to the local food movement feeding the neighborhood.

But being green isn't easy on your wallet. Taxes and living costs are high. The average home value is $388,868 in the Green Mountain State and $501,130 in Burlington. However, at least you can save money on academic pursuits; the University of Vermont will cover tuition costs for state residents age 65 and older who wish to take a class or more, even if it's for credit.

Average low temperature in January: 9℉

9℉ Average high temperature in July: 82℉

82℉ Cost of living: 3% above U.S. average

3% above U.S. average Share of population 65+: 12.1%

12.1% Wisconsin State Tax Guide



The Badger State capital and home to the University of Wisconsin, Madison has a strong economic base to support a thriving retirement. Other winning attributes include an abundance of quality health care, academic and other opportunities afforded by the university, and plenty of museums, libraries and recreational facilities.

