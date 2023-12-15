12 New Year’s Money Resolutions From Mark Cuban, Elon Musk and More

Each year, New Year’s Eve marks the beginning of the end for a lot of people — or at least that’s their intention. People vow to drop their bad habits, live healthier, work harder and spend smarter.

Here are the New Year’s resolutions 12 successful people have made and the lessons you can learn from them.

Sheryl Sandberg: Have Your Friends Hold You Accountable

American technology executive, philanthropist and writer Sheryl Sandberg committed to setting aside five to 10 minutes for meditation every day. It’s a commitment she admitted she made and failed to keep for several years. In a Huffington Post article, Sandberg explained she was optimistic about succeeding, because she had discovered the key to keeping New Year’s resolutions was to get her friends involved and have them hold her accountable.

When you’re struggling to achieve your personal, professional or financial goals, having the help of others can make a real difference. Ask family or friends to help you out and hold you accountable for your goals.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Be Goal Oriented

In her GOOP newsletter, actress, mogul and philanthropist Gwyneth Paltrow said that the New Year is the time to reassess everything, including: “What kind of leader do I want to be? What are my goals at work?” She continued: “I always imagine an ideal future state — and then I think about: What do I need to do to get there?”

Imagine the future, make goals and follow your dreams. This is actionable advice anyone can get behind.

T. Boone Pickens: Keep Working

The late T. Boone Pickens, an oil and gas tycoon and self-made billionaire, grew up in a household where everyone worked, including him. So he pledged to keep working. At age 84, the self-made billionaire had given up many things he enjoyed — like golfing. But when it comes to quitting work, he went “out in a box” the Dallas Morning News reported — aka, he worked up until his death at age 91.

When you enjoy what you do, there’s no reason to retire solely because you reach a certain age or financial status. Take your emotional and mental preparedness into consideration before deciding you’re ready to retire.

Elon Musk: Have More Fun

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has achieved incredible professional success but admitted personal challenges. Despite an estimated $222 billion net worth as of December 2023, Musk doesn’t always “enjoy his life” as much as one might expect. He lamented in 2013 that the past year “sucked,” pledging efforts to add more fun. And the demands of his companies have limited time with his kids.

It’s a reminder that even the wealthiest among us face struggles in balancing personal and professional pursuits. Relentless work without leisure and connection can negatively impact health, relationships and, paradoxically, even productivity. As we set bold financial and career goals, we must also prioritize joy, relationships and self-care. Accomplishment means little without the ability to enjoy the journey with loved ones. The most sustainable and rewarding success requires bringing our whole selves to the process — not just professional drive.

Arianna Huffington: Use Money To Make a Difference

Arianna Huffington, co-founder and president of Huffington Post, and a group of friends decided moving money to smaller banks could help resolve Americans’ problems accessing credit. In a Huffington Post article, she explained that small banks have a better track record of caring for the needs of the communities they serve. But, like the people, community banks were struggling, and many had closed or been taken over after the financial crisis. Huffington said starting a movement to shift money to those banks would help them get the capital they need to help their communities.

You shouldn’t forget that you can use your money to send a message and support your causes. And depending on what those causes are, you can make a difference close to home.

Barbara Corcoran: Spend More Time With Friends

“Shark Tank” star and millionaire businesswoman Barbara Corcoran vowed to spend less time texting and more time actually keeping in touch. “I’m going to make sure I see one friend every week,” she told Business Insider.

Make more time for the people — and hobbies — that you love. Every aspect of your life can benefit from the happiness spending more time with friends and family brings.

Julianne Moore: Buy Less

Actress Julianne Moore made a New Year’s resolution to clear things out of her life. “My New Year’s resolution was not to buy anything for a whole year, unless something runs out,” Moore said. “I have to use all of my sunscreens before I can get another bottle.”

Everyone should consider carefully how and why you buy things. Before making a purchase this year, ask yourself — is this something I truly need and will use, or am I trying to satisfy some other unfulfilled desire through shopping? Reflecting mindfully on our reasons for consumption may reveal opportunities for fewer — and more meaningful — purchases.

Mark Cuban: Don’t Let Obstacles Get in Your Way

Mark Cuban, billionaire businessman and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, previously vowed to “get back on the court.” This New Year’s resolution reportedly followed the “Shark Tank” star having two hip surgeries within seven years, but The Inquisitr said he decided he wouldn’t allow his physical challenges to stop him from being active.

You can take a cue from Cuban and avoid allowing your setbacks to become permanent obstacles. From physical obstacles to mental barriers — don’t let anything hold you back from doing what you love.

Michael Bloomberg: Never Stop Learning

Michael Bloomberg, founder and CEO of Bloomberg LP, showed an interest in the New York technology scene when Codecademy launched Code Year in 2012, an initiative pushing people to learn coding. Bloomberg accepted the challenge, making it his New Year’s resolution. The media questioned what he would do with his newly learned skills, but the fact that he took initiative to learn something new is admirable in itself.

You should challenge yourself to continually sharpen and expand your skills. Even if you don’t need what you learn today, you never know how it might benefit you — or your salary — in the future.

Donald Trump: Keep Being Successful

Former POTUS Donald Trump has previously made it his resolution to keep it up. “Whether it’s ‘The Apprentice’ or the real estate world or whatever we’re doing, we just want to keep it going,” Trump explained in an interview with Pittsburgh’s WPXI.

Achieving your goals is one thing, but maintaining the results is another. You never want to get so comfortable that you drop the ball or stop pursuing new goals.

Mark Zuckerberg: Be Thankful

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg vowed he would stick to a vegetarian diet unless he killed the meat himself. The idea came after he hosted a pig roast where some guests said they enjoyed the meat but didn’t want to think about the fact it was once a living animal. Zuckerberg found that idea irresponsible and made this New Year’s resolution to remind him to be thankful for his food.

Instead of always focusing on what you don’t have or what you want to get, you should spend more time being grateful and find ways to show your thanks.

Suze Orman: Live Every Day Like New Year’s

Personal finance guru Suze Orman believes resolutions are like diets — short lived. Just a few weeks into the year, many people are already struggling, if they haven’t completely abandoned their newly set goals.

So instead of making a commitment every year on the same day as part of a tradition, Orman believes in living every day like New Year’s. By doing so, you’re not waiting for some future date to hit the reset button and start making improvements. You’ll view every day as a fresh opportunity to set out on the path to success.

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

