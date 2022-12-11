12 Must-Try Trader Joe's Holiday Items Under $5

Trader Joe's has a loyal following. With affordable prices and many products to choose from, customers can fill their carts without draining their bank accounts. If you have a store near you, don't miss out on these must-try holiday finds. You can celebrate the season without busting your budget. Here are some Trader Joe's holiday items you can buy for $5 or less.

1. Cranberry Chevre Goat Cheese

Trader Joe's is known for having an excellent selection of affordable cheeses. Whether you're hosting a cozy movie night or a holiday gathering, Trader Joe's Cranberry Chevre Goat Cheese is the ideal festive addition to your charcuterie board.

2. Dark Chocolate Orange

This Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Orange makes for a fantastic stocking stuffer! Once you break the shell, you'll find pieces of orange-infused dark chocolate shaped like orange slices. This makes for a fun way to give a tasty treat.

3. O' Nog Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

Want to celebrate the season, but dairy gives you a stomachache? Check out Trader Joe's O' Nog Non-Dairy Oat Beverage. This creamy eggnog beverage is made with oats and flavored with nutmeg and ginger. It's the perfect vegan treat to sip on while putting up your decorations.

4. Cookie Mug Hangers

These Cookie Mug Hangers are affordable and yummy. Hang them on a mug of hot cocoa or a glass of milk, and then dunk them when you're ready! They also make for a unique gift idea.

5. Candy Cane Joe-Joe's

Peppermint fans will love Candy Cane Joe-Joe's. This iconic seasonal sandwich cookie consists of chocolate wafer cookies and vanilla cream filling with candy cane pieces. If you're looking for a binge-worthy dessert item, this is it.

6. Mini Gingerbread People

I purchased these last season; before I realized it, I had accidentally eaten half the box. These crunchy gingerbread cookies are bite-sized and feature sweet white fudge icing. They're an affordable and adorable snack item that will disappear faster than you expect.

7. Winter Wassail Punch

This beverage features apple, black currant, and lemon juices and a mix of festive spices for a delicious drink with a punch of flavor. The Winter Wassail Punch is a superb mixer for your holiday cocktails.

8. Potato Pancakes

These are available all year round, but latkes are a traditional holiday food item. Trader Joe's Potato Pancakes are kosher-certified and delicious. Whether you're looking for a great side dish or plan to serve them as an entree, you can't go wrong with this purchase.

9. Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Stirring Spoon

A Trader Joe's Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Stirring Spoon is the perfect accompaniment to a warm cup of milk and makes for an easy way to enjoy a mug of hot cocoa. Each spoon costs around $1, so you can grab a few for those cold winter days.

10. Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies

I bought a box of Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies for my book club, and it was a hit. Each sandwich cookie is made up of two soft gingerbread cookies with a sugar crystals coating and a sweet vanilla frosting inside. They're super sweet, so you'll only be tempted to eat one or two at a time. The packaging is affordable, so this is an ideal sweet treat to gift to someone you love.

11. Dark Chocolate Stars

If you're a cookie fan, you will love these seasonal treats. Dark Chocolate Stars are shortbread cookies shaped like stars and are covered in dark chocolate. This snack will make for an excellent addition to your cookie tray.

12. Peppermint Pretzel Slims

These mini pretzels offer a sweet and salty way to experience the joy of the season. Trader Joe's sells several seasonal versions of these throughout the year, but the Peppermint Pretzel Slims feature a creamy coating with sprinkles of peppermint candy.

