Rich retirees who decide to head to the Southeast for their retirement have no shortage of livable cities to choose from. A recent study of the top 100 places to live in the United States included 26 Southeastern cities. GOBankingRates pulled the cities with a $350,000 or higher median home value and high livability scores as ideal for wealthy retirees.

Take a look at 12 Southeastern cities wealthy retirees should consider for retirement.

Roswell, Georgia

LivScore: 838

838 Population: 88,964

88,964 Median home value: $485,018

Hoover, Alabama

LivScore: 763

763 Population: 90,196

90,196 Median home value: $368,547

Raleigh, North Carolina

LivScore: 758

758 Population: 476,137

476,137 Median home value: $456,019

Charleston, South Carolina

LivScore: 719

719 Population: 158,129

158,129 Median home value: $463,644

Coral Springs, Florida

LivScore: 717

717 Population: 129,311

129,311 Median home value: $466,482

Durham, North Carolina

LivScore: 710

710 Population: 290,816

290,816 Median home value: $377,377

Greenville, South Carolina

LivScore: 710

710 Population: 79,420

79,420 Median home value: $420,025

Asheville, North Carolina

LivScore: 699

699 Population: 97,470

97,470 Median home value: $407,100

Tampa, Florida

LivScore: 673

673 Population: 408,511

408,511 Median home value: $414,677

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

LivScore: 661

661 Population: 168,013

168,013 Median home value: $398,921

Wilmington, North Carolina

LivScore: 653

653 Population: 121,465

121,465 Median home value: $365,418

Orlando, Florida

LivScore: 638

638 Population: 333,456

333,456 Median home value: $388,075

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Southeast

