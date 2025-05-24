Personal Finance

12 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Southeast

May 24, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Rich retirees who decide to head to the Southeast for their retirement have no shortage of livable cities to choose from. A recent study of the top 100 places to live in the United States included 26 Southeastern cities. GOBankingRates pulled the cities with a $350,000 or higher median home value and high livability scores as ideal for wealthy retirees. 

Take a look at 12 Southeastern cities wealthy retirees should consider for retirement.

Roswell, Georgia

  • LivScore: 838
  • Population: 88,964
  • Median home value: $485,018

Hoover, Alabama

  • LivScore: 763
  • Population: 90,196
  • Median home value: $368,547

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • LivScore: 758
  • Population: 476,137
  • Median home value: $456,019
Charleston, South Carolina

  • LivScore: 719
  • Population: 158,129
  • Median home value: $463,644
Coral Springs, Florida

  • LivScore: 717
  • Population: 129,311
  • Median home value: $466,482

Durham, North Carolina

  • LivScore: 710
  • Population: 290,816
  • Median home value: $377,377
Greenville, South Carolina

  • LivScore: 710
  • Population: 79,420
  • Median home value: $420,025
Asheville, North Carolina

  • LivScore: 699
  • Population: 97,470
  • Median home value: $407,100

Tampa, Florida

  • LivScore: 673
  • Population: 408,511
  • Median home value: $414,677
Murfreesboro, Tennessee

  • LivScore: 661
  • Population: 168,013
  • Median home value: $398,921
Wilmington, North Carolina

  • LivScore: 653
  • Population: 121,465
  • Median home value: $365,418

Orlando, Florida

  • LivScore: 638
  • Population: 333,456
  • Median home value: $388,075

