12 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Southeast

Rich retirees who decide to head to the Southeast for their retirement have no shortage of livable cities to choose from. A recent study of the top 100 places to live in the United States included 26 Southeastern cities. GOBankingRates pulled the cities with a $350,000 or higher median home value and high livability scores as ideal for wealthy retirees.
Take a look at 12 Southeastern cities wealthy retirees should consider for retirement.
Roswell, Georgia
- LivScore: 838
- Population: 88,964
- Median home value: $485,018
Hoover, Alabama
- LivScore: 763
- Population: 90,196
- Median home value: $368,547
Raleigh, North Carolina
- LivScore: 758
- Population: 476,137
- Median home value: $456,019
Charleston, South Carolina
- LivScore: 719
- Population: 158,129
- Median home value: $463,644
Coral Springs, Florida
- LivScore: 717
- Population: 129,311
- Median home value: $466,482
Durham, North Carolina
- LivScore: 710
- Population: 290,816
- Median home value: $377,377
Greenville, South Carolina
- LivScore: 710
- Population: 79,420
- Median home value: $420,025
Asheville, North Carolina
- LivScore: 699
- Population: 97,470
- Median home value: $407,100
Tampa, Florida
- LivScore: 673
- Population: 408,511
- Median home value: $414,677
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- LivScore: 661
- Population: 168,013
- Median home value: $398,921
Wilmington, North Carolina
- LivScore: 653
- Population: 121,465
- Median home value: $365,418
Orlando, Florida
- LivScore: 638
- Population: 333,456
- Median home value: $388,075
