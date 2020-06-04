12 More Cargo Aircraft In Amazon's Fleet

(RTTNews) - Amazon is expanding the aircraft fleet of its air cargo network by leasing 12 additional Boeing 767-300 converted cargo aircraft from Air Transport Services Group Inc. This comes amid increased demand for shipments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These aircraft will join Amazon Air's existing fleet of 70 aircraft to bring its total network to more than 80 aircraft. One of the leased jets joined Amazon's air cargo operations in May, while the remaining eleven aircraft will be delivered next year.

During the pandemic, Amazon Air transported essential personal protection equipment or PPE supplies for Amazon associates, frontline health workers and relief organizations across the U.S.

In May, Amazon said it would convert 125,000 of the 175,000 temporary workers it hired in March to permanent full-time employees, indicating strong sales by the company amid the pandemic.

Amazon Air is a cargo airline operating exclusively to transport Amazon packages. It was launched in 2016 as part of Amazon's efforts to quickly deliver packages to its customers and also to reduce the company's dependence on third-party logistics providers.

Last year, Amazon Air expanded its fleet after FedEx Corp. said its Express unit would not extend an agreement to fly Amazon's packages in the U.S.

Amazon Air is also continuing to expand on-the-ground operations.

In May this year, Amazon Air began Gateway operations at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The company will open new regional air hubs at Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida later this summer and at San Bernardino International Airport next year. The central Amazon Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will also be opened in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.