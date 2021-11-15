12 Modern Living Room Ideas That Future (And Present) You Will Love

Clean lines, a minimalist aesthetic, and a palette of natural and earthy tones, it’s no wonder a modern living room is so appealing. Since the living room is one of the most visited spots in your home, a modern living room design lets you create a space that is welcoming and functional. If you need inspiration on how to bring a modern style to your living room, here are 12 modern living room design tips you’ll want to incorporate.

1. Form Follows Function

If your living room has a wow factor like gorgeous windows, high ceilings, or a fabulous fireplace, keep the modern design tip of “form follows function” as you design your living room. You’ll want to highlight these elements instead of overwhelming the room with clutter or an overly designed space. Choose a uniform and neutral color scheme in the room to keep the space feeling fluid.

Opt for clean lines for your furniture and your wall decor so your eye continues to move around the room. Don’t crowd or clutter the room with furnishings or decorations, instead let the focus of your living room be the design element that creates the form of your room.

2. Embrace Natural Materials

Designers who create modern living rooms will bring in materials like wood, stone, leather and rattan to add texture and color to the room. Natural materials are a staple of modern design and can be used in the furniture like a great leather accent chair with metal arms and legs, a rattan lampshade on top of a stone base, or mixing all of these materials on streamlined shelves.

An easy way to add natural materials to your living room is by bringing in plants and greenery and paring them in stone and wood vases and containers.

3. Don’t Fill Every Corner

While it can be tempting to keep adding more to your living room—another chair over here, another piece of art on the wall, another pillow on the couch—when it comes to modern design, minimalism is more. So take a step back from your room and see if you can remove any extra furniture. If you’ve brought in knickknacks, collectibles or clutter from everyday life, pull all of those pieces out to maintain the modern, minimalist aesthetic.

Rather than lining all of your furniture up against the walls or keeping it close together, arrange your furniture in a way that leaves walking space between each piece to create flow to the room and maintain the clean lines. Here’s a bonus to the minimalist design- all of these tips work some magic in small spaces because it will make your small living room instantly look larger.

4. Utilize Statement Lighting

Don’t forget to design up in your living room and ditch the boring traditional lights. Living room lighting is where you can have a lot of fun and add personality. Look for a mid-century modern inspired chandelier that will be a conversation piece and draw your eyes up. Pair it with geometric lamps to bring in a modern flair and pull in more light.

5. Create Lines on Your Wall

When it comes to your walls, don’t break up the clean lines with a scattered gallery wall. Instead, choose the same size and shape pictures or art that are hung in precise rows. If a gallery wall isn’t your jam, opt for one large statement piece to hang and create a dramatic design element. You can also keep the clean lines on your way by hanging a duo or trio of pictures in a row or throughout the room.

6. Go Low and High

While modern coffee tables and end tables tend to have a raised profile with simple wooden dowel legs or metal hairpin legs, the chairs and couches tend to be low slung. Mixing these two design elements together creates a modern look that maintains the clean lines and an easy flow to the room.

7. Undress Your Windows

Houses that are built with a modern design will feature amazing floor to ceiling windows throughout every room. While most of us will just have to dream about those gorgeous windows, you can bring the modern design element of plenty of natural light into your living room by undressing your windows and skipping heavy curtains.

If you need to cover your windows for privacy, choose shades that are made from natural materials that can be pulled back to let the light in.

8. Mix Styles

A modern aesthetic allows you the freedom to mix and match styles. From a modern bohemian or modern farmhouse, to modern Scandinavian, you can create your own interpretation of what a modern living room looks like and create the room of your dreams by pulling in design elements from various impirations.

9. Bring in Colorful Furniture

With the contrast of neutral or stark white walls, bright and colorful furniture can still work in a modern living room. So don’t be afraid to play around with color when it comes to your couch or accent chairs.

10. Expose the Natural Wood

Give your living room an instant upgrade by exposing the natural wood that’s already in your room. If you are ready for a DIY project, you can refinish the wood on your mantel or remove the paint from the wood trim and windows. Even choosing a stain for the wood floor that accents the natural wood color will elevate the look of your modern living space.

11. Consider Multipurpose Furniture

One of the hallmarks of modern design is that the room should fit your life and be flexible. Adding furniture that pulls double duty is a modern design must-have. From a bench that is seating and storage for living room items to a coffee table that can be moved around the room, choosing multipurpose furniture ensures that the living room is the place you’ll want to relax, entertain, and do most of your living in.

12. Play with Patterns

A modern design doesn’t mean patterns are out, but you’ll have to think about how they are used. From small and textured patterns on throw pillows to a brightly decorated rug, adding and layering patterns that don’t overwhelm the space can add to the room and won’t interfere with your modern design. If you want to make a bigger statement, take the patterns to your walls by incorporating geometric wallpaper on a wall or behind shelves or by creating a panel accent wall.

