12 Midwestern Cities With the Most Households Earning Six Figures

May 04, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

What comes rushing to mind when you think of the Midwest? You may think of flat, near-endless landscapes and beautiful national state parks, but probably not of million-dollar homes.  

But while the Midwest may not be as overtly chic as the East Coast or as loudly luxurious as the West Coast, it’s got no shortage of households making great money — well into the six-figures.

In which Midwestern cities is making at least $100,000 especially common? In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed Midwestern cities with a population of 10,000 people or more to find the cities with the most households earning six-figure incomes. Let’s see a quick snapshot of what financial life is like for the middle class in these places

12. Dardenne Prairie, Missouri 

  • Household median income: $155,585
  • Single-family home average value: $473,541
  • Total cost of living annually: $57,352  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 3,169 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 70% 

11. Dublin, Ohio

  • Household median income: $155,282 
  • Single-family home average value: $603,265  
  • Total cost of living annually: $66,578  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 12,805 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 72%  

10. Wildwood, Missouri 

  • Household median income: $157,750 
  • Single-family home average value: $552,173  
  • Total cost of living annually: $63,655  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 9,390 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 72%  

9. Montgomery, Ohio

  • Household median income: $148,438 
  • Single-family home average value: $633,990  
  • Total cost of living annually: $68,841  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 2,963 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 73%  

8. East Grand Rapids, Michigan 

  • Household median income: $168,487 
  • Single-family home average value: $615,014  
  • Total cost of living annually: $66,785  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 2,849 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 75%  

7. Hudson, Ohio 

  • Household median income: $180,931 
  • Single-family home average value: $520,684  
  • Total cost of living annually: $59,815 
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 5,947 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 75%  

6. Lake Forest, Illinois 

  • Household median income: $228,120 
  • Single-family home average value: $1,127,080  
  • Total cost of living annually: $104,548  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 5,183 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 75%  

5. Leawood, Kansas 

  • Household median income: $184,976 
  • Single-family home average value: $730,366  
  • Total cost of living annually: $76,349  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 10,276 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 78%  

4. Town and Country, Missouri 

  • Household median income: $237,083 
  • Single-family home average value: $1,075,861  
  • Total cost of living annually: $100,113  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 3,222 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 79% 

3. Powell, Ohio

  • Household median income: $191,250 
  • Single-family home average value: $581,082  
  • Total cost of living annually: $65,535  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 4,131 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 82%  

2. Victoria, Minnesota 

  • Household median income: $192,821 
  • Single-family home average value: $594,919  
  • Total cost of living annually: $66,641 
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 3,255 
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 83%  

1. New Albany, Ohio 

  • Household median income: $232,524
  • Single-family home average value: $691,761  
  • Total cost of living annually: $72,770  
  • Number of households earning $100k or more: 2,954
  • Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 85%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in the Midwest to find those with the most households earning a six-figure income. The Midwest states are defined as: IA, IL, IN, KS, MI, MN, MO, ND,NE, OH, SD, WI. To qualify for this study the city has to have at least 10,000 population as well as data available from all sources. For each city, a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, households earning $100k-$149k, households earning $150k-$199k, and households earning $200k or more, all sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 5-year American Community Survey. The households earning each category were used to calculate the percent of households earning within each category and were summed to find the percentage of households that earn at least $100k. The cities were sorted to show the cities with the highest percentage of households earning $100k or more. The top 100 cities were selected. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each city. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from March 2025. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated for each city. Using the average mortgage and expenditure cost, the total cost of living can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest percentage of households earning $100k or more. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 25, 2025.

