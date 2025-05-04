12 Midwestern Cities With the Most Households Earning Six Figures

What comes rushing to mind when you think of the Midwest? You may think of flat, near-endless landscapes and beautiful national state parks, but probably not of million-dollar homes.

Find Out: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

But while the Midwest may not be as overtly chic as the East Coast or as loudly luxurious as the West Coast, it’s got no shortage of households making great money — well into the six-figures.

In which Midwestern cities is making at least $100,000 especially common? In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed Midwestern cities with a population of 10,000 people or more to find the cities with the most households earning six-figure incomes. Let’s see a quick snapshot of what financial life is like for the middle class in these places.

12. Dardenne Prairie, Missouri

Household median income: $155,585

$155,585 Single-family home average value: $473,541

$473,541 Total cost of living annually: $57,352

$57,352 Number of households earning $100k or more: 3,169

3,169 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 70%

Explore More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

11. Dublin, Ohio

Household median income: $155,282

$155,282 Single-family home average value: $603,265

$603,265 Total cost of living annually: $66,578

$66,578 Number of households earning $100k or more: 12,805

12,805 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 72%

10. Wildwood, Missouri

Household median income: $157,750

$157,750 Single-family home average value: $552,173

$552,173 Total cost of living annually: $63,655

$63,655 Number of households earning $100k or more: 9,390

9,390 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 72%

9. Montgomery, Ohio

Household median income: $148,438

$148,438 Single-family home average value: $633,990

$633,990 Total cost of living annually: $68,841

$68,841 Number of households earning $100k or more: 2,963

2,963 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 73%

8. East Grand Rapids, Michigan

Household median income: $168,487

$168,487 Single-family home average value: $615,014

$615,014 Total cost of living annually: $66,785

$66,785 Number of households earning $100k or more: 2,849

2,849 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 75%

7. Hudson, Ohio

Household median income: $180,931

$180,931 Single-family home average value: $520,684

$520,684 Total cost of living annually: $59,815

$59,815 Number of households earning $100k or more: 5,947

5,947 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 75%

6. Lake Forest, Illinois

Household median income: $228,120

$228,120 Single-family home average value: $1,127,080

$1,127,080 Total cost of living annually: $104,548

$104,548 Number of households earning $100k or more: 5,183

5,183 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 75%

5. Leawood, Kansas

Household median income: $184,976

$184,976 Single-family home average value: $730,366

$730,366 Total cost of living annually: $76,349

$76,349 Number of households earning $100k or more: 10,276

10,276 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 78%

4. Town and Country, Missouri

Household median income: $237,083

$237,083 Single-family home average value: $1,075,861

$1,075,861 Total cost of living annually: $100,113

$100,113 Number of households earning $100k or more: 3,222

3,222 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 79%

3. Powell, Ohio

Household median income: $191,250

$191,250 Single-family home average value: $581,082

$581,082 Total cost of living annually: $65,535

$65,535 Number of households earning $100k or more: 4,131

4,131 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 82%

2. Victoria, Minnesota

Household median income: $192,821

$192,821 Single-family home average value: $594,919

$594,919 Total cost of living annually: $66,641

$66,641 Number of households earning $100k or more: 3,255

3,255 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 83%

1. New Albany, Ohio

Household median income: $232,524

$232,524 Single-family home average value: $691,761

$691,761 Total cost of living annually: $72,770

$72,770 Number of households earning $100k or more: 2,954

2,954 Percentage of households earning $100k or more: 85%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in the Midwest to find those with the most households earning a six-figure income. The Midwest states are defined as: IA, IL, IN, KS, MI, MN, MO, ND,NE, OH, SD, WI. To qualify for this study the city has to have at least 10,000 population as well as data available from all sources. For each city, a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, households earning $100k-$149k, households earning $150k-$199k, and households earning $200k or more, all sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 5-year American Community Survey. The households earning each category were used to calculate the percent of households earning within each category and were summed to find the percentage of households that earn at least $100k. The cities were sorted to show the cities with the highest percentage of households earning $100k or more. The top 100 cities were selected. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each city. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from March 2025. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated for each city. Using the average mortgage and expenditure cost, the total cost of living can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest percentage of households earning $100k or more. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 25, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Midwestern Cities With the Most Households Earning Six Figures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.