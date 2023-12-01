12 Little Luxuries You Appreciate Only If You Grew Up Poor

Growing up in poverty can shape a person’s perspective, giving them an increased appreciation for small luxuries others might take for granted. Those who have struggled financially often possess more gratitude for the things they now have, even if those things seem minor to others.

“One little luxury many people take for granted is being able to buy name-brand items, especially at the grocery store,” said Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer. “Any time my family struggled financially, name-brand treats such as breakfast cereals or other snacks became a thing of the past,” he said, noting that while many store brands still offer great quality, sometimes there’s just no substitute for the real thing. “Poor people have a far better understanding of this than the middle class or the wealthy since they are the most likely group to go without these items.”

With that in mind, here are 12 more seemingly little luxuries you only appreciate if you grew up poor.

Celebrating With Special Treats

Tiny pleasures, like a special dinner at a neighborhood eatery or a quick vacation, can be a gentle reminder of one’s accomplishments and advancement. Financial hardship fosters a profound sense of appreciation for life’s small pleasures.

For those who had less growing up, the small pleasures of life — like a favorite meal or a comfortable place to call home — hold intrinsic value.

Hot Water

For someone who grew up without the guarantee of a warm shower, the sensation of hot water cascading down can be a deeply comforting and luxurious experience. It’s not just about being clean, but it also acts as a source of relaxation and a moment of solace, especially during cold weather.

Nice Towels

Owning a set of soft, fluffy towels may seem trivial to some, but for those who grew up with threadbare or hand-me-down towels, it can be a symbol of comfort. The simple act of wrapping yourself in a plush towel after a shower can bring a sense of luxury and well-being.

Access to Nutritious Foods

For many people, having access to a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables is a given. However, for those who grew up poor, healthy and nutritious foods may have been a rare treat. Being able to enjoy a larger array of food options can be a source of joy and gratitude.

Meals at Restaurants

Eating out at restaurants may be a common occurrence for most people, but for those who grew up with limited resources, it might have been a rare and special occasion. The chance to dine at a restaurant and savor a thoughtfully crafted meal should never be taken for granted.

An Abundant Food Supply

Growing up with limited food options or relying on food assistance programs makes it so that having a well-stocked pantry and being able to choose from different ingredients feels like a genuine luxury.

Reliable Transportation

People who grew up poor may have experienced the challenges of depending on inconsistent transportation options or having to walk long distances. They understand the value of owning a car and having the means to travel conveniently and comfortably.

Quality Bedding

People who grew up with lesser means know what it’s like to make do with worn-out mattresses or inadequate bedding. Having a comfortable bed with clean sheets and supportive pillows often provides a sense of security that others might not understand.

High-End Hair and Beauty Products

Using quality toiletries like shampoo, conditioner or other skincare items can be a luxurious experience for someone who grew up accustomed to budget-friendly alternatives. Having access to quality products like these isn’t just about the products themselves; it’s about the sense of indulgence they offer.

New Books

Owning and reading new books, rather than relying solely on library books or used copies, is a small luxury for book lovers who may not have had the means to build a personal library.

Time for Leisure

The luxury of leisure, free from the constant demands of work or financial stress, is not just about having free time. For someone who grew up poor, it’s about having the freedom to enjoy it without the weight of financial instability.

Access to Education

Education is often taken for granted by many, but for those who were raised in poverty, it can be a lifeline to a better future. Access to quality education — including books, classes, technology and extracurricular activities — offers intellectual stimulation, personal growth, and a path out of poverty.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Little Luxuries You Appreciate Only If You Grew Up Poor

