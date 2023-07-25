12 in the Bag for the Dow; All Eyes on Fed

The Dow clocked in a 12th-straight gain this afternoon, and earlier touched its highest level since February 2022, as it held tight to its longest win streak since February 2017. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 managed solid wins as well. All eyes are now on post-close earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL), as well as tomorrow's interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller home price index showed a rise for a fourth consecutive month in May, though prices are still down 0.5% compared to 2022.(CNBC) Formerly named Raytheon Technologies, RTX (RTX) is getting blasted today, after the company recalled hundreds of jet engines. (MarketWatch) Blue-chip giant enjoying a post-earnings pop. Behind today's General Electric stock surge. History says casino stock could keep climbing.

Gold, Oil Enjoy Wins

Oil settled at its highest mark since April as investors look to tomorrow's Fed meeting and weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) domestic petroleum supply data. September-dated oil rose 89 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $79.63 per barrel.

Gold commodity traders are also eyeing tomorrow's interest rate news. August-dated gold added $1.50, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,963.70 an ounce.

