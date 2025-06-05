12 Highest-Paying AI Jobs You Can Start Without a Degree, According to Codie Sanchez

College isn’t the only path to a high-income career. Some of the highest-paying jobs are in the industries you wouldn’t think of. Entrepreneur Codie Sanchez, founder and CEO of Contrarian Thinking, recently shared some of the top, high-paying AI jobs in the trades sector that pay anywhere from $60,000 to over $300,000 that you can jump into right now.

Autonomous Vehicle Technician

Sanchez said autonomous vehicle technicians represent the future of automotive repair, working with AI-powered systems. These professionals install, repair, calibrate and update the technology behind self-driving cars, including sensors, LIDAR, radar, cameras and drive-by-wire systems.

Companies like Waymo, Tesla and Uber desperately need skilled technicians to maintain their growing fleets, with entry-level positions starting at $60,000 to $85,000 annually, according to Glassdoor. If you’re an automotive mechanic, Sanchez said that you’re 80% already qualified for this role.

Commercial Drone Pilot

You can make anywhere between $80,000 and $100,000 per year as a commercial drone pilot, according to ZipRecruiter. Businesses in agriculture, construction, utilities, logistics, delivery and emergency services are adding drones to their operations, which means more demand for drone pilots.

According to Sanchez, you only need a remote pilot certificate from the FAA by passing the Part 107 exam. You can start with side gigs like real estate photography before scaling to bigger jobs like industrial inspection or film production.

Robotics and Automation Technician

Every warehouse upgrading to smart robotics needs technicians. Companies like Amazon, Tesla, Siemens and Figure AI are always hiring these professionals to troubleshoot and repair automation systems. The average salary is about $65,000 a year, according to Salary.com. She noted that most technicians require high school diplomas and vocational certificates in robotics, mechatronics or industrial automation.

Data Center Technician

As AI expands, data centers need more humans to service them and this is where money is going to be, Sanchez said. These technicians rack servers, troubleshoot networks, swap GPUs, manage cooling systems and earn $70,000 to $75,000 a year, according to Glassdoor.

Sanchez noted that companies like Amazon Web Services are desperately hiring technicians faster than they can find qualified candidates. If you have a 2-year associate degree in IT or networking or are a military veteran, you could easily land this role.

Building Automation Technician

There’s some sort of AI in everything right now, even in building, which requires technicians to maintain AI-powered systems, including HVACs, security networks and smart lighting. She explained that these professionals handle such automations from their laptops, earning starting salaries of $60,000 to $65,000, with top technicians in large commercial buildings earning $80,000 to $100,000 annually, according to Glassdoor.

IoT Technician

IoT (Internet of Things) technicians install and maintain thousands of AI-driven sensors that monitor everything from city traffic systems to factory production lines. Sanchez noted that most IoT technicians come from either IT networking or electrical trades backgrounds. These professionals earn base salaries of $82,000 annually, per ZipRecruiter.

Medical Equipment Technician

Sanchez described medical equipment technicians as life-saving professionals who calibrate smart sensors and network critical devices in hospitals. The average salary is about $62,000 to $63,000 a year for entry-level positions, with experienced technicians earning more than $100,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

This is a field that’s projected to grow by over 18%. Most people need a 2-year associate degree in biomedical technology. Additional certifications like CBET (Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician) could mean more pay.

Robotic Welding Technician

These are professionals who operate and maintain robotic arms that weld everything from car frames to construction equipment. Most technicians start at a $60,000 annual salary, but specialized ones can start at $95,000, she said.

Sanchez mentioned two paths to get into this field: starting as a traditional welder or studying industrial robotics or mechatronics with a focus on welding.

Predictive Maintenance Technician

These technicians use AI-powered tools to monitor machinery and predict failures before they happen. They analyze heat, vibration, noise and performance data in real-time and earn anywhere from $75,000 to $95,000 on entry in high-growth industries, according to ZipRecruiter. A background in mechanical or electric maintenance is perfect to get started, Sachez said.

Wind Turbine Technician

Sanchez also mentioned that wind power has been growing for a while and so is the demand for wind turbine technicians. These technicians install, maintain and repair those massive turbines that turn wind into clean energy. She said these professionals earn $70,000 starting salaries, with experienced technicians earning $150,000 to $250,000 annually. She also mentioned companies like NextEra, Vestas and GE Renewables that are aggressively hiring wind technicians.

Telecommunications Tower Technician

Sanchez pointed out that 5G expansion has created a huge demand for tower technicians who install, upgrade and maintain wireless networks. She said that these technicians earn starting salaries of $75,000 to $90,000 annually and only require a high school diploma to get started.

Agricultural Equipment Technician

These technicians maintain and repair today’s high-tech farming machines like GPS-guided tractors, autonomous harvesters, smart irrigation systems and drone networks. According to Sanchez, there’s going to be a need for more techs who know agricultural equipment inside out as more farms adopt AI and smart tech to boost efficiency.

