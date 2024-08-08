News & Insights

Personal Finance

12 Hidden Housing Markets With Low Extreme Weather Risks

August 08, 2024 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by Adam Palasciano for GOBankingRates ->

For most, buying a home is likely one of the biggest purchases you’ll ever make in your lifetime. There are so many factors to consider before choosing the right home: location, size, layout, style, etc.

Check Out: 6 Best Florida Suburbs to Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Learn More: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor Before Making a Big Investment

However, there’s one factor that’s increasingly important: it’s the risk of severe weather events. With extreme weather events steadily on the rise, choosing a home in an area with the most climate resilience is absolutely crucial.

Realtor.com recently reported that in 2024, nearly 45% of homes in the United States will face at least one type of extreme or severe climate risk, such as poor air quality, extreme heat, wind, wildfire, or flooding. To put this into perspective, in 2023 the U.S. experienced 28 separate extreme weather events that resulted in a total price tag of at least $92.9 billion in damage, NOAA Climate explained.

Today, these alarming statistics are translating into some serious implications for U.S. homebuyers.

Here are 12 hidden housing markets in the Midwest with lower extreme weather risks indicated by climate score, according to Realtor.com.

Drone Shot of Suburban Houses in Michigan stock photo

Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Median home list price: $545,000
  • Climate score: 2.7%

Discover More: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Trending Now: Mortgage Rates Are Dropping — 20 Housing Markets With the Most Affordable Home Prices

Breathtaking aerial view of idyllic neighborhoods richly colored with colorful Autumn trees.

Appleton, Wisconsin

  • Median home list price: $425,000
  • Climate score: 1.8%

For You: If You Live in One of These 20 Housing Markets, Consider Selling While It’s Still Hot

Drone Shot of Reeb-Hosack Neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio stock photo

Columbus, Ohio

  • Median home list price: $400,000
  • Climate score: 2.5%
Kalamazoo Cityscape stock photo

Kalamazoo, Michigan

  • Median home list price: $375,000
  • Climate score: 3.6%
skyline of down town Springfield Missouri

Springfield, Missouri

  • Median home list price: $345,000
  • Climate score: 2.9%

Be Aware: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Lake Side Park, Rose Garden, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Night Shot.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Median home list price: $335,000
  • Climate score: 2.3%
South Bend is a city in and the county seat of St.

South Bend, Indiana

  • Median home list price: $320,000
  • Climate score: 5.4%
Toledo Ohio Waterfront Downtown City Skyline Maumee River - Image.

Toledo, Ohio

  • Median home list price: $275,000
  • Climate score: 2.0%

Find Out: 5 Worst California Cities To Buy Property Over the Next 5 Years, per Real Estate Agents

Akron-Ohio

Akron, Ohio

  • Median home list price: $265,000
  • Climate score: 1.8%
Dayton Ohio skyline

Dayton, Ohio

  • Median home list price: $260,000
  • Climate score: 3.1%

Explore More: 5 Worst Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Spring day in Canton, Ohio, USA. A boat in the water, green grass and trees stock photo

Canton, Ohio

  • Median home list price: $255,000
  • Climate score: 2.7%
Rockford, Illinois

Rockford, Illinois

  • Median home list price: $220,000
  • Climate score: 4.2%
downtown Toledo Ohio's skyline at sunset from across the Maumee river.

Climate Risk Is Having Serious Impacts on the US Housing Market

When it comes to choosing where to buy a home, not considering climate risk could result in expensive repairs and higher homeowners insurance premiums.

“Climate risk is a big deal,” said Realtor.com economist Jiayi Xu. “It can impact home values, insurance costs, and the overall stability of a housing market.”

In states like Florida, which became a housing market hotspot during the pandemic, homeowners insurance premiums are literally through the roof, as much as 40% higher in some areas of the state. Depending on where the home is located in the U.S., you might even have trouble insuring the home. 

“In severe cases, insurers might withdraw coverage altogether,” explained Lukky Ahmed, CEO and co-founder of Climate X, to Realtor.com.

If you’re looking to mitigate risk and avoid a massive headache when the inevitable eventually strikes, the previous locales may be of interest.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Hidden Housing Markets With Low Extreme Weather Risks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.