12 Hidden Housing Markets With Low Extreme Weather Risks

For most, buying a home is likely one of the biggest purchases you’ll ever make in your lifetime. There are so many factors to consider before choosing the right home: location, size, layout, style, etc.

However, there’s one factor that’s increasingly important: it’s the risk of severe weather events. With extreme weather events steadily on the rise, choosing a home in an area with the most climate resilience is absolutely crucial.

Realtor.com recently reported that in 2024, nearly 45% of homes in the United States will face at least one type of extreme or severe climate risk, such as poor air quality, extreme heat, wind, wildfire, or flooding. To put this into perspective, in 2023 the U.S. experienced 28 separate extreme weather events that resulted in a total price tag of at least $92.9 billion in damage, NOAA Climate explained.

Today, these alarming statistics are translating into some serious implications for U.S. homebuyers.

Here are 12 hidden housing markets in the Midwest with lower extreme weather risks indicated by climate score, according to Realtor.com.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Median home list price: $545,000

$545,000 Climate score: 2.7%

Appleton, Wisconsin

Median home list price: $425,000

$425,000 Climate score: 1.8%

Columbus, Ohio

Median home list price: $400,000

$400,000 Climate score: 2.5%

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Median home list price: $375,000

$375,000 Climate score: 3.6%

Springfield, Missouri

Median home list price: $345,000

$345,000 Climate score: 2.9%

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median home list price: $335,000

$335,000 Climate score: 2.3%

South Bend, Indiana

Median home list price: $320,000

$320,000 Climate score: 5.4%

Toledo, Ohio

Median home list price: $275,000

$275,000 Climate score: 2.0%

Akron, Ohio

Median home list price: $265,000

$265,000 Climate score: 1.8%

Dayton, Ohio

Median home list price: $260,000

$260,000 Climate score: 3.1%

Canton, Ohio

Median home list price: $255,000

$255,000 Climate score: 2.7%

Rockford, Illinois

Median home list price: $220,000

$220,000 Climate score: 4.2%

Climate Risk Is Having Serious Impacts on the US Housing Market

When it comes to choosing where to buy a home, not considering climate risk could result in expensive repairs and higher homeowners insurance premiums.

“Climate risk is a big deal,” said Realtor.com economist Jiayi Xu. “It can impact home values, insurance costs, and the overall stability of a housing market.”

In states like Florida, which became a housing market hotspot during the pandemic, homeowners insurance premiums are literally through the roof, as much as 40% higher in some areas of the state. Depending on where the home is located in the U.S., you might even have trouble insuring the home.

“In severe cases, insurers might withdraw coverage altogether,” explained Lukky Ahmed, CEO and co-founder of Climate X, to Realtor.com.

If you’re looking to mitigate risk and avoid a massive headache when the inevitable eventually strikes, the previous locales may be of interest.

