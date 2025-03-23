12 Florida Cities With the Most Expensive Home Prices in 2025

Florida beckons with its warm weather, gorgeous beaches and sweet, sweet lack of state income taxes. And overall, the state is more affordable than some others. Cost of living there is 2% lower than the national average, per data from RentCafe and housing costs are on par with the national average.

But make no mistake: Many homes in Florida are outrageously expensive. You would need to be a multimillionaire to comfortably own one. A recent analysis from Stacker found the cities in the Sunshine State where homes are the most expensive in 2025. Let’s have a look at the 12 cities where homes are going for the most amount of money.

12. Anna Maria

Typical home value: $1,988,192

$1,988,192 1-year price change: – 5.3%

5.3% 5-year price change: +100.2%

11. Pinecrest

Typical home value: $2,082,579

$2,082,579 1-year price change: +7.3%

+7.3% 5-year price change: +114.5%

10. Palm Beach

Typical home value: $2,127,973

$2,127,973 1-year price change: +1.9%

+1.9% 5-year price change: +95.4%

9. Gulf Stream

Typical home value: $2,589,663

$2,589,663 1-year price change: +1.3%

+1.3% 5-year price change: +91.2%

8. Golf

Typical home value: $2,856,514

$2,856,514 1-year price change: +6.2%

+6.2% 5-year price change: +153.8%

7. Boca Grande

Typical home value: $2,932,851

$2,932,851 1-year price change: -2.5%

-2.5% 5-year price change: +81.5%

6. Jupiter Inlet Colony

Typical home value: $3,629,533

$3,629,533 1-year price change: -0.3%

-0.3% 5-year price change: +127.4%

5. Manalapan

Typical home value: $4,024,925

$4,024,925 1-year price change: -2.1%

-2.1% 5-year price change: +101.1%

4. Lake Buena Vista

Typical home value: $5,487,628

$5,487,628 1-year price change: +8.1%

+8.1% 5-year price change: N/A

3. Fisher Island

Typical home value: $6,015,499

$6,015,499 1-year price change: +7.9%

+7.9% 5-year price change: +94.7%

2. Golden Beach

Typical home value: $7,426,448

$7,426,448 1-year price change: +2.9%

+2.9% 5-year price change: +100.0%

1. Jupiter Island

Typical home value : $9,399,460

: $9,399,460 1-year price change:: +0.1%

+0.1% 5-year price change: +73.7%

