12 East Coast Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

A six-figure income is all but becoming a requirement if you want to buy a home in a major metropolitan area. This is especially true if you’re looking to spend money to live on the East Coast.
A June 2025 study from Clever Real Estate revealed in 33 out of 50 of America’s largest cities buyers need to earn $100,000 to afford a home. Of these 33 cities, 12 are in the East Coast region.
Keep reading to find out which 12 East Coast cities you need to make $100,000 annually to buy a home in after the 20% down payment.
Baltimore
- Median household income: $94,289
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $395,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $111,649
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $17,360
Richmond, Virginia
- Median household income: $84,332
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $106,909
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $22,577
Atlanta
- Median household income: $86,505
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $109,760
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,255
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Median household income: $96,096
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $441,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $120,069
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,973
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Median household income: $81,262
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $409,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $107,912
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $26,650
Jacksonville, Florida
- Median household income: $77,044
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $115,831
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $38,787
Tampa, Florida
- Median household income: $72,743
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $116,256
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $43,513
Orlando, Florida
- Median household income: $77,378
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $408,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $128,233
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $50,855
Providence, Rhode Island
- Median household income: $83,330
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $485,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $142,700
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $59,370
Boston
- Median household income: $110,697
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $750,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $215,387
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $104,690
Miami
- Median household income: $76,271
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $188,008
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $111,737
New York City
- Median household income: $95,220
- Median home sales price (April 2025): $765,000
- Income needed with 20% down: $233,455
- Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $138,235
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Clever Real Estate and is accurate as of Aug. 5, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 East Coast Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home
