12 East Coast Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

A six-figure income is all but becoming a requirement if you want to buy a home in a major metropolitan area. This is especially true if you’re looking to spend money to live on the East Coast.

A June 2025 study from Clever Real Estate revealed in 33 out of 50 of America’s largest cities buyers need to earn $100,000 to afford a home. Of these 33 cities, 12 are in the East Coast region.

Keep reading to find out which 12 East Coast cities you need to make $100,000 annually to buy a home in after the 20% down payment.

Baltimore

Median household income: $94,289

$94,289 Median home sales price (April 2025): $395,000

$395,000 Income needed with 20% down: $111,649

$111,649 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $17,360

Richmond, Virginia

Median household income: $84,332

$84,332 Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000

$400,000 Income needed with 20% down: $106,909

$106,909 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $22,577

Atlanta

Median household income: $86,505

$86,505 Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000

$400,000 Income needed with 20% down: $109,760

$109,760 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,255

Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income: $96,096

$96,096 Median home sales price (April 2025): $441,000

$441,000 Income needed with 20% down: $120,069

$120,069 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,973

Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income: $81,262

$81,262 Median home sales price (April 2025): $409,000

$409,000 Income needed with 20% down: $107,912

$107,912 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $26,650

Jacksonville, Florida

Median household income: $77,044

$77,044 Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000

$370,000 Income needed with 20% down: $115,831

$115,831 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $38,787

Tampa, Florida

Median household income: $72,743

$72,743 Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000

$370,000 Income needed with 20% down: $116,256

$116,256 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $43,513

Orlando, Florida

Median household income: $77,378

$77,378 Median home sales price (April 2025): $408,000

$408,000 Income needed with 20% down: $128,233

$128,233 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $50,855

Providence, Rhode Island

Median household income: $83,330

$83,330 Median home sales price (April 2025): $485,000

$485,000 Income needed with 20% down: $142,700

$142,700 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $59,370

Boston

Median household income: $110,697

$110,697 Median home sales price (April 2025): $750,000

$750,000 Income needed with 20% down: $215,387

$215,387 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $104,690

Miami

Median household income: $76,271

$76,271 Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000

$590,000 Income needed with 20% down: $188,008

$188,008 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $111,737

New York City

Median household income: $95,220

$95,220 Median home sales price (April 2025): $765,000

$765,000 Income needed with 20% down: $233,455

$233,455 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $138,235

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Clever Real Estate and is accurate as of Aug. 5, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 East Coast Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

