12 East Coast Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

August 16, 2025 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

A six-figure income is all but becoming a requirement if you want to buy a home in a major metropolitan area. This is especially true if you’re looking to spend money to live on the East Coast. 

A June 2025 study from Clever Real Estate revealed in 33 out of 50 of America’s largest cities buyers need to earn $100,000 to afford a home. Of these 33 cities, 12 are in the East Coast region.

Keep reading to find out which 12 East Coast cities you need to make $100,000 annually to buy a home in after the 20% down payment.

View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

Baltimore

  • Median household income: $94,289
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $395,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $111,649
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $17,360

Richmond, VA, USA April 4, 2006 Two adult men walk past the historic homes on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond, Virginia

  • Median household income: $84,332
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $106,909
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $22,577

View of the Atlanta skyline on a beautiful night.

Atlanta

  • Median household income: $86,505
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $400,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $109,760
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,255
A park beside water in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $96,096
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $441,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $120,069
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $23,973
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $81,262
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $409,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $107,912
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $26,650

Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Median household income: $77,044
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $115,831
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $38,787
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa, Florida. Usually known as one of the most affordable places to live, travel to or invest real estate into.

Tampa, Florida

  • Median household income: $72,743
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $370,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $116,256
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $43,513
Orlando, Florida, USA downtown cityscape over the highway.

Orlando, Florida

  • Median household income: $77,378
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $408,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $128,233
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $50,855

Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $83,330
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $485,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $142,700
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $59,370
urban street with elegant old brownstone style townhouses or apartment buildings.

Boston

  • Median household income: $110,697
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $750,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $215,387
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $104,690
Downtown Miami during an amazing sunny day, it is visible the buildings and palms.

Miami

  • Median household income: $76,271
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $188,008
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $111,737

New York, New York, USA - January 10, 2024: Busy day on Time Square in January.

New York City

  • Median household income: $95,220
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $765,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $233,455
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $138,235

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Clever Real Estate and is accurate as of Aug. 5, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 East Coast Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

