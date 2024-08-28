12 Dividend Stocks to Earn Income Every Month

Earning passive income is great. Getting paid dividend income every single month is even better. In today's video, I will go through 12 different dividend stocks, selecting a specific month they pay a dividend in. So, you will get 12 stocks that can earn you multiple dividend checks on a regular basis.

One of the stocks we will discuss is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), among many other high-quality names.

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 26, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 27, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $786,169!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Altria Group, Broadcom, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Home Depot, Merck, Starbucks, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, Johnson & Johnson, and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.