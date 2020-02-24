Companies

12 dead and up to 61 infected with coronavirus in Iran - deputy health minister

Contributor
Babak Dehghanpisheh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CDC

Twelve people have died and up to 61 have been infected with the new coronavirus, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said during a news conference on state TV on Monday.

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Twelve people have died and up to 61 have been infected with the new coronavirus, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said during a news conference on state TV on Monday.

Most of the cases in Iran have been in Qom, a Shi’ite Muslim holy city 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Alison Williams)

((babak.dehghanpisheh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular