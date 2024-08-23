Credit card debt is arguably one of the worst forms of debt to have. It typically carries an extraordinarily high interest rate and debt can quickly snowball out of control if you’re not careful with your spending. This can lead to a mountain of debt that buries you financially. Today, many Americans find themselves in this situation — credit card debt is on the rise nationwide.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, total U.S. household debt rose by $109 billion to reach $17.80 trillion as of Q2 2024. What’s more? Credit card balances increased by a whopping $27 billion, reaching a total of $1.14 trillion.

One huge driver behind ballooning credit card debt: inflation — the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that consumer prices rose 3% between June 2023 to June 2024 alone. The reality is that the cost of living is up and more people are leaning on credit cards to make ends meet.

You might be wondering who finds themselves in the most credit card debt. Well, two generations in particular are seeing their credit card debt increase the most: Gen Z and millennials. In some U.S. metro areas, these generations have a particularly high average credit card balance.

12 Metro Areas Where Credit Card Debt for Gen Z and Millennials Is On The Rise

Here are 12 cities where Gen Z and millennial credit card balances are increasing the most, according to an analysis by Experian:

1. Augusta, Georgia

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,172 Annual % increase: 14.7%

Average millennial credit card balance: $6,533 Annual % increase: 11.9%



2. Charleston, South Carolina

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,994 Annual % increase: 12.5%

Average millennial credit card balance: $7,494 Annual % increase: 11.1%



3. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,610 Annual % increase: 11.5%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $7,075 Annual % increase: 11.1%



4. Fayetteville, Arizona

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,381 Annual % increase: 13.4%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $6,386 Annual % increase: 11.4%



5. Honolulu, Hawaii

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $4,231 Annual % increase: 12.8%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $8,016 Annual % increase: 10.0%



6. Huntsville, Alabama

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,231 Annual % increase: 11.0%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $6,498 Annual % increase: 12.1%



7. Lakeland, Florida

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,305 Annual % increase: 10.6%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $6,579 Annual % increase: 11.3%



8. Oxnard, California

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,857 Annual % increase: 10.2%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $7,464 Annual % increase: 12.2%



9. Palm Bay, Florida

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,353 Annual % increase: 12.5%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $7,031 Annual % increase: 12.2%



10. Provo, Utah

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $2,788 Annual % increase: 13.5%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $6,997 Annual % increase: 11.5%



11. San Francisco, California

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,882 Annual % increase: 10.2%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $7,236 Annual % increase: 10.0%



12. Tucson, Arizona

Average Gen Z credit card balance: $3,063 Annual % increase: 10.2%

Average Millennial credit card balance: $6,524 Annual % increase: 10.3%



