12 Best Utility Stocks to Buy for 2022

When investors think of lower-risk investments, utility stocks typically spring to mind for many of us. That's because electricity is a modern necessity right alongside food and water. Consumers will cut back on just about every discretionary category before they stop heating their homes or turning on lights in the evening.

It also helps that most utilities are highly regulated by state or federal policymakers. This makes it challenging for competitors to pop up and offer significantly lower rates that would disrupt the state of play. In fact, the U.S. is in many ways a patchwork of regional monopolies that just happen to be publicly traded!

That is music to the ears of many income-oriented investors. But keep in mind that not all utility stocks are created equal. Some offer more generous dividends, some have a better mix of renewable energy sources to "future-proof" them in the age of climate change, and others have unique stories to tell thanks to acquisitions or ancillary businesses.

That said, here are 12 of the best utility stocks for 2022. While each name featured here is different in its own right, they all share one important factor: They are among the highest-rated utility stocks as we enter the new year, according to Wall Street analysts. That makes them worth a look if you're interested in investing in this sector.

Data is as of Dec. 7. Dividend yields are calculated by annualizing the most recent payout and dividing by the share price. Analyst ratings courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence, unless otherwise noted.

Clearway Energy

Market value: $4.3 billion

$4.3 billion Dividend yield: 3.7%

3.7% Analysts' ratings: 1 Strong Buy, 0 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

1 Strong Buy, 0 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 2.00 (Buy)

Clearway Energy (CWEN, $37.47) is a renewable energy business operating across the U.S. with roughly 4,200 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity installed at its wind and solar sites. The company also operates a more modest natural gas generation business.

Renewable energy is clearly the way to go in the age of climate change. And CWEN stock is up about 20% year-to-date, even as many of the major utility stocks have delivered only half those gains or less.

In October, CWEN unloaded its thermal operations, known as Clearway Community Energy, to private-equity giant KKR for roughly $1.9 billion. Those assets were part of an infrastructure that provides steam, hot water and, in some instances, electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental customers. This cash will help Clearway focus its efforts on a renewable energy business without the distraction of those ancillary operations – a win-win.

In fact, that cash is already being deployed as CWEN recently executed an agreement to acquire the remaining 50% of a massive 530 MW solar farm in Utah it doesn't already own for about $335 million.

The company is admittedly running on fairly thin profits right now as it invests in future growth. However, it still offers a fairly generous dividend compared with the typical stock on Wall Street – the S&P 500 dividend yield was most recently seen at 1.3% – and it is in the right place to capitalize on renewable energy use in the years ahead.

PG&E

Market value: $28.0 billion

$28.0 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Analysts' ratings: 7 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 5 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

7 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 5 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.87 (Buy)

PG&E (PCG, $12.44) is an electricity and natural gas provider servicing northern and central California. The company was in the news in a big way a few years ago following the 2018 Camp Fire. The wildfire that killed more than 80 people and went down as the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. PG&E ultimately pleaded guilty to accusations that its equipment caused the blaze

As a result, shares now sit at about $12 a piece after trading around $70 or so in 2017 and in the high $40s as recently as the end of 2018. However, shares are up about 50% from their early August 52-week lows as many on Wall Street have come around to this utility stock and decided that the worst is over.

A $13.5-billion settlement agreed to in 2019 is now very old news and with pandemic-related disruptions also abating, it's back to business as usual for PCG – even if the business is now operating on a different tier than in years past.

Looking forward, PG&E investors have reason to be optimistic that this could be one of the best utility stocks to own in 2022 as it continues to generate more than $20 billion in revenue and operate at a comfortable profit despite these challenges. What's more, the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress includes billions for preventing outages and enhancing power grid resilience, which could make PCG a likely recipient of some of that cash given its history.

Admittedly, PCG stock hasn't paid a dividend since 2017. And with the earnings hit taken in the wake of the Camp Fire, it assuredly wouldn't be reinstated at the prior quarterly level of 53 cents per share. But this utility remains profitable and has a bright future – so investors could benefit from buying in before that dividend starts flowing once more.

Black Hills

Market value: $4.3 billion

$4.3 billion Dividend yield: 3.6%

3.6% Analysts' ratings: 3 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

3 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.86 (Buy)

Black Hills (BKH, $66.92) operates an electric and natural gas utility that primarily generates power for almost 1.1 million customers across Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming. It also operates a small mining segment that produces thermal coal that it uses at its own plants or sells to other electric generation facilities worldwide.

The company has had a busy several weeks, beginning with a dividend hike in October to mark the 51st consecutive year of dividend increases for the company. Then, in early November, BKH reported impressive third-quarter numbers that included a 21% improvement in earnings per share over the prior year and raised guidance thanks to strong results.

BKH also reached an important settlement with Iowa policymakers regarding a potential rate increase, its first in more than 10 years, along with a deal to recover costs incurred during a spike in rates caused by Winter Storm Uri at the beginning of this year.

Black Hills has underperformed the market as a whole for most of the past year, but the spate of recent news has the Wall Street analyst community upbeat about what 2022 holds for this regional utility.

And with a generous dividend and history of continued increases in that payout, investors can have confidence that this is among the best utility stocks to hold for the long-term, despite any short-term volatility that may occur.

Exelon

Market value: $52.8 billion

$52.8 billion Dividend yield: 2.9%

2.9% Analysts' ratings: 8 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell, 1 Strong Sell

8 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell, 1 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.81 (Buy)

At $52 billion in market value, Exelon (EXC, $53.92) is the largest utility on this list and one of the five top publicly traded utility stocks in the U.S.

Through an extensive network of local power plants ranging from fossil fuel facilities to hydroelectric dams to nuclear reactors, as well as through competitive distribution agreements in deregulated utility markets, EXC does business in 48 states and the District of Columbia to touch roughly 10 million total customers.

This scale simply can't be matched by many other utility stocks out there, and allows for a strong foundation for EXC stock. In fact, shares are up more than 27% this year to outperform the broader S&P 500 Index thanks to how well-run this company is across a wide array of markets.

However, EXC isn't content with its current scale, and has consistently grown through acquisition in recent years. That includes a big buyout of Pepco Holdings in 2016. But management has come to realize that the operation is actually pretty unwieldy in its current makeup, and recently announced plans to separate into two companies in 2022 by spinning off customer-facing energy businesses. It will do this under the Constellation nameplate – another utility company Exelon snapped up about a decade ago.

Wall Street seems very encouraged by the commitment to focus the utility business under the Exelon name and split out other operations. And taking a stake now will give you a piece of both operations when they part ways. But if you're interested in just one side of the deal, then pay attention to the timing. The completion of the spinoff is expected to occur early next year.

UGI

Market value: $9.3 billion

$9.3 billion Dividend yield: 3.1%

3.1% Analysts' ratings: 3 Strong Buy, 0 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

3 Strong Buy, 0 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.80 (Buy)

UGI (UGI, $44.53) is primarily engaged in the distribution of propane, natural gas and electricity to more than 1.4 million customers in full. This diversified energy business allows UGI to smooth out volatility in specific markets and provide more consistent results to investors.

Specifically, UGI stock is up about 27% year-to-date, slightly outperforming the S&P 500. It also offers a generous dividend of 3.1% at present, which is only about a third of total earnings per share. That's a great foundation for long-term investors to have faith in.

The company isn't just resting on its laurels. It acquired Mountaineer Gas Company – the largest local gas company in West Virginia – in 2021 for about $540 million. This, along with continued growth and partnerships in its midstream gas business, allows for future growth in the top line.

UGI also has locked in plenty of capital for future deals with the November issuance of about $450 million in senior unsecured debt for a rock bottom rate of 2.5%. Considering how brisk the current rate of inflation is running, that's a great deal that will allow for easy financing of continued operations and future growth plans.

Entergy

Market value: $21.1 billion

$21.1 billion Dividend yield: 3.9%

3.9% Analysts' ratings: 9 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 5 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

9 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 5 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.78 (Buy)

A $21-billion utility stock, Entergy (ETR, $104.85) serves about 3 million customers across Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana. Its diversified operations generate electricity through gas, oil, nuclear, coal, hydroelectric and solar facilities in the region.

This mix allows ETR to hedge its bets in an inflationary environment when energy commodities could be rising in price and thus pinching operational margins at some utilities. After all, these power generators can be heavily regulated and don't have the flexibility to quickly ratchet up rates just because energy sources are more expensive. However, a utility like ETR can shift its mix and thus mitigate some of these inflationary pressures.

What's also interesting about ETR stock is its expertise in the decommissioning of nuclear power plants. The push for renewable energy has left behind nuclear facilities in some regions – and shutting down an aging or redundant site is certainly a delicate task. That means ETR can use its homegrown expertise for a hefty profit as it serves other utilities with this unique need.

With a generous dividend payout that is only around 60% of next year's projected earnings, ETR is likely to continue to deliver regular distributions to shareholders and solid results – making it one of the best utility stocks to own in 2022.

Otter Tail

Market value: $2.8 billion

$2.8 billion Dividend yield: 2.3%

2.3% Analysts' ratings: 2 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

2 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.75 (Buy)

Based in Minnesota, Otter Tail (OTTR, $66.55) is a unique utility stock in that it operates a modest electricity distribution business as well as a PVC pipe manufacturing and parts stamping operation. However, 70% of the earnings contribution comes from the utility arm of Otter Tail Power, making this very much a utility stock – just one with a twist.

That twist is creating outperformance as higher pipe prices and improved operating margins have really lifted earnings lately. It's also dramatically boosted OTTR stock, which is up 56% year-to-date in 2021 to outperform almost all its peers and many stocks that are considered much more growth-oriented.

Consider that at the beginning of fiscal 2021, the company projected earnings per share of $2.39 to $2.54. After a series of upgrades and beats, current guidance was increased in November to $4.05 to $4.20 this fiscal year – a tremendous improvement over previous expectations.

Otter Tail has reinvested a lot of this capital to dramatically shift its energy mix, which was 68% coal-fired back in 2005, but is predicted to be just 27% by 2023 with 30% renewable generation. That should insure that investors aren't just buying in after a short-term pop due to manufacturing outperformance. And for long-term investors, OTTR may be one of the best utility stocks to deliver in 2022 and beyond.

CenterPoint Energy

Market value: $17.5 billion

$17.5 billion Dividend yield: 2.5%

2.5% Analysts' ratings: 8 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 4 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

8 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 4 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.73 (Buy)

CenterPoint Energy (CNP, $27.88) is a rare utility stock that touches three very different parts of the supply chain as an electricity company, a "midstream" storage and processing business and a natural gas distributor. But lately, CNP has made moves to make itself much more of a traditional regulated utility through asset divestments and spending on new capacity including renewable energy infrastructure.

On the divestment front, a $7 billion deal between Energy Transfer (ET) and Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) would take the midstream operations out of CNP's hands. That's because Centerpoint has control over the general partner of Enable, and the transaction would allow it to exit that business.

Over on the spending side, CNP just won approval of a power purchase agreement regarding a 300-megawatt solar array in Indiana to bolster its green energy credentials. Thanks to this expanding utility business, CNP recently topped earnings expectations in early November and increased its guidance as a result.

All this is on top of about 2.6 million metered natural gas customers to provide both diversification and stability to operations. No wonder CenterPoint just increased its quarterly dividend (+6.3% in October). Additionally, shares are up nearly 29% so far in 2021 to outpace the S&P 500 Index, even as other utility stocks have stumbled.

NiSource

Market value: $10.1 billion

$10.1 billion Dividend yield: 3.4%

3.4% Analysts' ratings: 6 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

6 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.69 (Buy)

NiSource (NI, $25.83) is a natural gas and electric utility company founded way back in 1847 and with deep roots in Indiana. It now operates power plants as well as natural gas distribution to more than 4 million customers in six states.

While the company does own and operate two coal-fired plants and two hydroelectric dams, it is very much a natural gas play. And with natural gas prices racing up from a low of around $2.50 per million BTUs in April to around $4 per million BTUs more recently, delivering gas to end-users is a decidedly good business to be in right now.

For some policymakers, natural gas represents the sweet spot in between "dirty" fossil fuels like coal and oil and truly renewable energy sources that will take some time to get up to capacity. And with broad demand on the rise as the global economy starts to rev up to full speed once more, companies like NiSource are crucial in filling the gap right now.

Shares of NI are within a chip-shot of new 52-week highs after an already impressive run of nearly 32% from their late-January lows. That's on top of a dividend yield that is nearly three times the typical S&P 500 stock.

AES

Market value: $16.5 billion

$16.5 billion Dividend yield: 2.6%

2.6% Analysts' ratings: 7 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

7 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.50 (Strong Buy)

Virginia-based AES (AES, $24.82) operates a roughly $16-billion diversified power generation and utility company, representing a great example of what most investors look for in the space. It operates a diversified range of power plants, making electricity from fossil fuels including natural gas, coal and oil, as well as operating renewable energy facilities including hydroelectric dams, solar installations, wind farms and even landfill gas reclamation.

All told, AES can output approximately 30,308 megawatts. That's more than enough juice to serve its massive network of roughly 2.5 million customers worldwide.

And yes, AES is indeed a global outfit. Though largely based in the U.S., it has operations across 14 countries at present, including contract-based generation that allows the business to make specific long-term deals for power.

With the scale and experience, AES is taking advantage of these deals wherever they pop up – including a focus on the recent clean energy shift. Consider a deal earlier in 2021 with tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL) to build a diversified 500 megawatt renewables array to help the corporation achieve its "net zero" carbon goals.

When you have a major entrenched utility like AES that's doing forward-looking projects like these, it's the perfect mix of stability and growth potential. With a dividend that has been increased every year since 2012, income investors have a lot to look forward to with this utility stock as well.

Sunnova Energy International

Market value: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Analysts' ratings: 10 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

10 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.50 (Strong Buy)

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA, $33.75) isn't your typical utility stock for a bunch of reasons. For starters, it doesn't pay a dividend and is currently operating at a pretty significant loss. But don't let those facts scare you off, as Wall Street analysts think NOVA is one of the best utility stocks thanks to its dominant residential solar energy business.

The company installs and services solar cells on U.S. homes, and currently operates a network of some 110,000 customers. This infrastructure collectively generates almost 800 megawatts of energy.

Admittedly, NOVA stock hasn't done that impressively in 2021 with shares down around 25% or so, compared with an otherwise bullish market for stocks. But since its 2019 initial public offering (IPO) that raised nearly $170 million to fund its growth, Sunnova has exploded from an initial pricing of $12 to roughly three times that figure in a little over two years.

If you're interested in high-growth renewable energy utilities instead of the traditional model of vertically integrated companies that burn fossil fuels and run power over a sprawling local grid, then NOVA could be worth a look.

Vistra

Market value: $10.1 billion

$10.1 billion Dividend yield: 2.9%

2.9% Analysts' ratings: 6 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

6 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.50 (Strong Buy)

Texas-based Vistra (VST, $20.93) is a firm that represents the opportunities of deregulated utility markets, with 4.5 million customers across 20 states. That means VST competes in about every region where the law allows them to do so. On top of that it also has customers internationally in both Canada and Japan.

Vistra generation facilities are in-line with the push towards green energy sources, with more than 50 renewable sites and wholesale operations that make it one of the largest purchasers of wind power on the planet.

While vertical integration in a tight region of operation is the norm in the utility space, clearly Vistra has figured something out as it has grown to $10 billion in market value. It's still growing, too, recently constructing a 1,600-MWh (megawatt-hours) battery energy storage system in California which will be the largest of its kind in the world.

Additionally, in October, VST announced plans to buy back about $2 billion worth of shares and an intention to return at least $7.5 billion to common stockholders through year-end 2026 through actions like repurchases and dividends.

And with an average price target of $26.70 from Wall Street pros, VST could be one of the best utility stocks to own in 2022 and beyond.

