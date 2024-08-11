12 Best Used SUVs To Buy in 2024 for a Family of 4

If you’re a family looking for a used sport utility vehicle, you have an abundance of choices. Whether your family can fill three rows of seats, is into fuel efficiency or just wants to get off the road for the weekend, there is an SUV that can accommodate.

To help you narrow down your search, we asked two auto experts to name used SUVs that would make the top of their lists.

2018 Honda Pilot

Thanks to its three rows of seats and quiet cabin, the Honda Pilot is a great choice for large families according to Blake Shaw, writer and author at the car advice and information site All About Wheels. “The Pilot’s roomy cabin is ideal for both long road trips and running errands,” she said. “The 2018 model is the most dependable, particularly the one with the six-speed automatic transmission.”

2017-2023 Mazda CX-9

For families looking for a crossover SUV that combines practicality and sportiness, the Mazda CX-9 is an excellent choice, Shaw noted. “An elegant cabin, responsive suspension and high safety scores make this an excellent pick,” she said. “According to Kelley’s Blue Book, the authority on all things automotive, the second generation of the car, model years 2017 to 2023, has consistently gained praise.”

2018 Honda CR-V

It’s no fluke that you see so many CR-Vs on the road, as Rob Dillan, an auto market expert and founder of the auto advice site EVhype, recently told us. “The Honda CR-V is known for its reliability, excellent fuel economy and spacious interior. It offers a smooth ride and ample cargo space, making it perfect for family use,” said Dillan.

2019 Ford Escape

Though it’s not as spacious as some of its rivals according to Car and Driver, if you have a smaller family, Dillan suggested the Ford Escape should go on your shopping list. “A great all-around compact SUV, the Ford Escape boasts good fuel economy, a comfortable ride, and ample cargo space. It’s a solid choice for daily commuting and family trips.”

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

If your family is into high tech, but has a used car budget, the VW Atlas might be a great compromise, Dillan offered. “This model is known for its roomy interior with three rows of seating and a user-friendly infotainment system,” he said. “The Atlas is great for families who need extra space and modern tech features.”

2017-2019 Toyota Highlander

For the parents who put safety at the top of their list, the Toyota Highlander is a standout, said Shaw. “Model years 2017 to 2019 include the company’s most recent fuel injection system and have won the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick award,” she said. “A roomy interior makes the Highlander a pleasant vehicle to travel and even transport cargo in.”

2018-2019 Ford Explorer

For the family that plans to do a little offroading, the Ford Explorer is a great SUV, per Shaw. She said it also has a spacious interior and is usually priced reasonably. “Ideal for both city commuting and off-road exploration, it boasts a potent engine lineup and a roomy interior,” she said. “The most reliable years for a Ford Explorer, according to many publications, are 2018 and 2019, which are the fifth generation.”

2016/2018/2020 Nissan Pathfinder

A roomy interior and impressive towing capacity puts the Nissan Pathfinder on Shaw’s list. “Its attractive features include user-friendly technology and comfortable seating,” she said. “The highlighted model years are the fourth generation, 2016, 2018 and 2020, which provide a blend of off-road prowess, passenger comfort, and performance.”

2018-2019 Subaru Outback

Is your family the outdoorsy type? If so, Shaw said to include the Subaru Outback on your list. “With its standard all-wheel drive, sturdy construction, and top-notch safety ratings, it is an ideal choice for camping and off-road adventures,” she said. “When compared to most newer models, the 2018 and 2019 models offer superior transmissions and engines.”

2018-2020 Kia Sorento

Space, dependability and price are balanced nicely with the Sorento, said Shaw. “It is a great pick for economically conscious families that need roomy cabins and comfortable rides,” she noted. “All three of the third-generation models are highly regarded for their high quality, stylish design and cutting-edge technological features.”

2019-2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

With a roomy, feature-packed interior, the Hyundai Santa Fe is well-known for its affordability, said Shaw. “It is an economical and dependable choice with high marks for safety. Every model from 2019 through 2023 received excellent marks from Kelley’s Blue Book, with 2019 and 2020 receiving special mention. There has not been a car with more consistent and exemplary reviews than this one.”

2019 Mazda CX-5

If your family is looking for a little pep in their SUV, as well as one that can turn heads, Dillan said Mazda’s CX-5 is a contender. “Praised for its sporty handling and stylish design, the CX-5 also provides good fuel economy and a comfortable interior. It’s ideal for families looking for a fun-to-drive SUV.” No wonder Car and Driver gave this car a 10/10 review.

