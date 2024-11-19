News & Insights

12 Best Places for Retirees To Buy Houses This Fall

November 19, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Only a short time remains between now and the winter months. Retirees looking to buy homes to enjoy the next chapter of retirement will be pleased to learn about some of the best places to buy a home from coast to coast.

GOBankingRates was able to determine these cities by analyzing data from Zillow Research Data’s Market Heat Index, the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. This list looks at cities that have retirement-age populations of at least 20%.

See which places are best for retirees to buy homes this fall.

The highway snakes along at the bottom of the mogollon rim.

Payson, Arizona

  • % of population 65+: 38%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 33
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,688
  • Annual cost of living: $54,807
  • Livability: 66

Welcome to Oregon Sign stock photo

Brookings, Oregon

  • % of population 65+: 27%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 15
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,020
  • Annual cost of living: $57,073
  • Livability: 60

Baltimore, Maryland/USA - May 24, 2018: Brick Row Houses in Federal Hill Neighborhood.

Easton, Maryland

  • % of population 65+: 27%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 34
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,598
  • Annual cost of living: $53,216
  • Livability: 73
Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.

Rutland, Vermont

  • % of population 65+: 26%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 46
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,601
  • Annual cost of living: $43,519
  • Livability: 79
Hot-Springs-Arkansas

Hot Springs, Arkansas

  • % of population 65+: 23%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 17
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,463
  • Annual cost of living: $39,104
  • Livability: 64

Belmont, North Carolina, USA - June 19, 2016: The American Dream is pictured in this iconic image of the front of a traditional, Victorian-style homes in the Eagle Park neighborhood development.

Shelby, North Carolina

  • % of population 65+: 23.0%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: -23
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,157
  • Annual cost of living: $36,051
  • Livability: 75
Deadwood, USA - August 26, 2015: View of historic downtown Deadwood, SD on August 26, 2015.

Spearfish, South Dakota

  • % of population 65+: 23%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 34
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,609
  • Annual cost of living: $55,517
  • Livability: 67

A beautiful sunset in Columbus, Ohio with the Scioto Greenway and the Rich Street Bridge in the foreground.

Mount Vernon, Ohio

  • % of population 65+: 21%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 15
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,382
  • Annual cost of living: $37,890
  • Livability: 75
College Avenue with stores and restaurants in downtown State College, Pennsylvania illuminated in the evening.

Sunbury, Pennsylvania

  • % of population 65+: 21%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 28
  • Average monthly mortgage: $975
  • Annual cost of living: $35,338
  • Livability: 75

Huntington, West Virginia, USA - April 21, 2011: Downtown skyline in the financial center of West Virginia's second largest city.

Beckley, West Virginia

  • % of population 65+: 21%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 37
  • Average monthly mortgage: $831
  • Annual cost of living: $32,235
  • Livability: 56
Maui, Hawaii, USA - March 15, 2012: People paddle outrigger canoes off the beach at sunrise.

Kahului, Hawaii

  • % of population 65+: 20%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 30
  • Average monthly mortgage: $6,296
  • Annual cost of living: $105,614
  • Livability: 72

Pittsfield Massachusetts

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

  • % of population 65+: 20%
  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 59
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,792
  • Annual cost of living: $44,473
  • Livability: 74

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations/items listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the best place to buy a home in every state. GOBankingRates used Zillow Research Data’s Market Heat Index to find housing markets that are tilted in favor of buyers. To qualify for this study, each location had to have all data points available. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Places for Retirees To Buy Houses This Fall

