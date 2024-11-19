12 Best Places for Retirees To Buy Houses This Fall

Only a short time remains between now and the winter months. Retirees looking to buy homes to enjoy the next chapter of retirement will be pleased to learn about some of the best places to buy a home from coast to coast.

GOBankingRates was able to determine these cities by analyzing data from Zillow Research Data’s Market Heat Index, the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. This list looks at cities that have retirement-age populations of at least 20%.

See which places are best for retirees to buy homes this fall.

Payson, Arizona

% of population 65+: 38%

38% Zillow Market Heat Index: 33

33 Average monthly mortgage: $2,688

$2,688 Annual cost of living: $54,807

$54,807 Livability: 66

Brookings, Oregon

% of population 65+: 27%

27% Zillow Market Heat Index: 15

15 Average monthly mortgage: $3,020

$3,020 Annual cost of living: $57,073

$57,073 Livability: 60

Easton, Maryland

% of population 65+: 27%

27% Zillow Market Heat Index: 34

34 Average monthly mortgage: $2,598

$2,598 Annual cost of living: $53,216

$53,216 Livability: 73

Rutland, Vermont

% of population 65+: 26%

26% Zillow Market Heat Index: 46

46 Average monthly mortgage: $1,601

$1,601 Annual cost of living: $43,519

$43,519 Livability: 79

Hot Springs, Arkansas

% of population 65+: 23%

23% Zillow Market Heat Index: 17

17 Average monthly mortgage: $1,463

$1,463 Annual cost of living: $39,104

$39,104 Livability: 64

Shelby, North Carolina

% of population 65+: 23.0%

23.0% Zillow Market Heat Index: -23

-23 Average monthly mortgage: $1,157

$1,157 Annual cost of living: $36,051

$36,051 Livability: 75

Spearfish, South Dakota

% of population 65+: 23%

23% Zillow Market Heat Index: 34

34 Average monthly mortgage: $2,609

$2,609 Annual cost of living: $55,517

$55,517 Livability: 67

Mount Vernon, Ohio

% of population 65+: 21%

21% Zillow Market Heat Index: 15

15 Average monthly mortgage: $1,382

$1,382 Annual cost of living: $37,890

$37,890 Livability: 75

Sunbury, Pennsylvania

% of population 65+: 21%

21% Zillow Market Heat Index: 28

28 Average monthly mortgage: $975

$975 Annual cost of living: $35,338

$35,338 Livability: 75

Beckley, West Virginia

% of population 65+: 21%

21% Zillow Market Heat Index: 37

37 Average monthly mortgage: $831

$831 Annual cost of living: $32,235

$32,235 Livability: 56

Kahului, Hawaii

% of population 65+: 20%

20% Zillow Market Heat Index: 30

30 Average monthly mortgage: $6,296

$6,296 Annual cost of living: $105,614

$105,614 Livability: 72

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

% of population 65+: 20%

20% Zillow Market Heat Index: 59

59 Average monthly mortgage: $1,792

$1,792 Annual cost of living: $44,473

$44,473 Livability: 74

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations/items listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the best place to buy a home in every state. GOBankingRates used Zillow Research Data’s Market Heat Index to find housing markets that are tilted in favor of buyers. To qualify for this study, each location had to have all data points available. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Places for Retirees To Buy Houses This Fall

