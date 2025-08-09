12 Best Places in the Midwest To Retire With $500K in Savings

The majority of Americans believe they need $1.8 million to retire, according to the 2024 401(k) Participant Study by Charles Schwab, but there are several Midwest cities where you can enjoy your golden years with just $500,000 in savings.
Explore More: GOBankingRates Original Research Center
See Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
Known for its affordable housing, relaxed vibe and friendly communities, the Midwest might be your sweet spot when it comes to getting the most out of your retirement savings. To better understand where seniors can affordably settle down for the next chapter, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with data from the 2023 5-year U.S. Census American Community Survey and compiled a list of places to retire in the Midwest without blowing your budget. Here are the top 10 spots.
Canfield, Ohio
- Livability: 87
- Annual cost of living: $44,563
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $410,679
Find Out: I Asked ChatGPT When I’ll Be Able To Retire Based on My Current Finances — Here’s What It Said
Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT What Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Means for Retirees’ Taxes: Here’s What It Said
Fairlawn, Ohio
- Livability: 86
- Annual cost of living: $44,023
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $399,890
Be Aware: 4 Ways Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Change How You Plan for Retirement
Lathrup Village, Michigan
- Livability: 86
- Annual cost of living: $45,786
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $435,147
Frankenmuth, Michigan
- Livability: 86
- Annual cost of living: $44,688
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $413,188
North Canton, Ohio
- Livability: 84
- Annual cost of living: $40,666
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $332,744
That’s Interesting: 6 Key Signs You’ll Run Out of Retirement Funds Too Early
Glendale, Wisconsin
- Livability: 84
- Annual cost of living: $47,979
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $479,010
Middleburg Heights, Ohio
- Livability: 83
- Annual cost of living: $40,788
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $335,188
Chesterland, Ohio
- Livability: 83
- Annual cost of living: $47,492
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $469,262
Discover More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America
Cortland, Ohio
- Livability: 82
- Annual cost of living: $37,456
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $268,551
Ludington, Michigan
- Livability: 82
- Annual cost of living: $39,746
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $314,352
Princeton, Illinois
- Livability: 81
- Annual cost of living: $33,821
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $195,842
For You: Social Security Full Retirement Age Went Up This Month — Why It May Continue To Rise
Lyndhurst, Ohio
- Livability: 81
- Annual cost of living: $37,213
- Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $263,688
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: Data is sourced from the 2023 5-year U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for June 2025, Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 7, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- New Law Could Make Electricity Bills Skyrocket in These 4 States
- I'm an Economist: Here's When Tariff Price Hikes Will Start Hitting Your Wallet
- 5 Strategies High-Net-Worth Families Use To Build Generational Wealth
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Places in the Midwest To Retire With $500K in Savings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.