Personal Finance

12 Best Places in the Midwest To Retire With $500K in Savings

August 09, 2025 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by Heather Altamirano for GOBankingRates->

The majority of Americans believe they need $1.8 million to retire, according to the 2024 401(k) Participant Study by Charles Schwab, but there are several Midwest cities where you can enjoy your golden years with just $500,000 in savings.

Explore More: GOBankingRates Original Research Center

See Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Known for its affordable housing, relaxed vibe and friendly communities, the Midwest might be your sweet spot when it comes to getting the most out of your retirement savings. To better understand where seniors can affordably settle down for the next chapter, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with data from the 2023 5-year U.S. Census American Community Survey and compiled a list of places to retire in the Midwest without blowing your budget. Here are the top 10 spots.

Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

Canfield, Ohio

  • Livability: 87
  • Annual cost of living: $44,563
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $410,679

Find Out: I Asked ChatGPT When I’ll Be Able To Retire Based on My Current Finances — Here’s What It Said

Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT What Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Means for Retirees’ Taxes: Here’s What It Said

Akron, Ohio, USA - September 27, 2008: Aerial photo of the center of Akron, Ohio.

Fairlawn, Ohio

  • Livability: 86
  • Annual cost of living: $44,023
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $399,890

Be Aware: 4 Ways Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Change How You Plan for Retirement

Michigan Welcome Sign stock photo

Lathrup Village, Michigan

  • Livability: 86
  • Annual cost of living: $45,786
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $435,147
Blue welcome to pure michigan sign on a stone wall stock photo

Frankenmuth, Michigan

  • Livability: 86
  • Annual cost of living: $44,688
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $413,188
Waving Ohio State flag.

North Canton, Ohio

  • Livability: 84
  • Annual cost of living: $40,666
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $332,744

That’s Interesting: 6 Key Signs You’ll Run Out of Retirement Funds Too Early

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Glendale, Wisconsin

  • Livability: 84
  • Annual cost of living: $47,979
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $479,010
The December supermoon rises above Cleveland Ohio next to the city tallest building.

Middleburg Heights, Ohio

  • Livability: 83
  • Annual cost of living: $40,788
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $335,188
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 24 2015: The city and port of Cleveland are seen from Lake Erie, just to the west of the mouth of the Cuyahoga.

Chesterland, Ohio

  • Livability: 83
  • Annual cost of living: $47,492
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $469,262

Discover More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Pittsburgh-Pennsylvania

Cortland, Ohio

  • Livability: 82
  • Annual cost of living: $37,456
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $268,551
Green Bay Wisconsin

Ludington, Michigan

  • Livability: 82
  • Annual cost of living: $39,746
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $314,352
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Princeton, Illinois

  • Livability: 81
  • Annual cost of living: $33,821
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $195,842

For You: Social Security Full Retirement Age Went Up This Month — Why It May Continue To Rise

Retired couple with financial advisor planning for retirement fund

Lyndhurst, Ohio

  • Livability: 81
  • Annual cost of living: $37,213
  • Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $263,688

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: Data is sourced from the 2023 5-year U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for June 2025, Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 7, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Places in the Midwest To Retire With $500K in Savings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.