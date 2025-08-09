12 Best Places in the Midwest To Retire With $500K in Savings

The majority of Americans believe they need $1.8 million to retire, according to the 2024 401(k) Participant Study by Charles Schwab, but there are several Midwest cities where you can enjoy your golden years with just $500,000 in savings.

Known for its affordable housing, relaxed vibe and friendly communities, the Midwest might be your sweet spot when it comes to getting the most out of your retirement savings. To better understand where seniors can affordably settle down for the next chapter, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with data from the 2023 5-year U.S. Census American Community Survey and compiled a list of places to retire in the Midwest without blowing your budget. Here are the top 10 spots.

Canfield, Ohio

Livability: 87

87 Annual cost of living: $44,563

$44,563 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $410,679

Fairlawn, Ohio

Livability: 86

86 Annual cost of living: $44,023

$44,023 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $399,890

Lathrup Village, Michigan

Livability: 86

86 Annual cost of living: $45,786

$45,786 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $435,147

Frankenmuth, Michigan

Livability: 86

86 Annual cost of living: $44,688

$44,688 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $413,188

North Canton, Ohio

Livability: 84

84 Annual cost of living: $40,666

$40,666 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $332,744

Glendale, Wisconsin

Livability: 84

84 Annual cost of living: $47,979

$47,979 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $479,010

Middleburg Heights, Ohio

Livability: 83

83 Annual cost of living: $40,788

$40,788 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $335,188

Chesterland, Ohio

Livability: 83

83 Annual cost of living: $47,492

$47,492 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $469,262

Cortland, Ohio

Livability: 82

82 Annual cost of living: $37,456

$37,456 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $268,551

Ludington, Michigan

Livability: 82

82 Annual cost of living: $39,746

$39,746 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $314,352

Princeton, Illinois

Livability: 81

81 Annual cost of living: $33,821

$33,821 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $195,842

Lyndhurst, Ohio

Livability: 81

81 Annual cost of living: $37,213

$37,213 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $263,688

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: Data is sourced from the 2023 5-year U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for June 2025, Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 7, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Places in the Midwest To Retire With $500K in Savings

