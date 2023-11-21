12 Best New Money-Saving Items Coming to Costco This Winter

Like many major retailers, Costcos everywhere have started swapping out some of their selections for more seasonal goods. This includes winter apparel, outdoor gear, holiday-themed decor, home heating solutions, small kitchen appliances and snow tires.

Whether you’re an avid Costco shopper or you enjoy stopping in every now and again to see what’s on display, you’re bound to find some affordable, high-quality items in stores. Here are some of the warehouse club’s best money-saving items this winter.

Winter Apparel

In the winter, Costco tends to sell more winter apparel. The further you get into the season, the more likely you are to come across discounts on things like winter coats and accessories.

“Keep an eye out for the winter clothes bargains that Costco will be having this year. They will be selling affordable jackets, sweaters, and accessories of a great quality, said Ruby Sharma, a senior market research analyst at SYMVOLT. “The coming of winter often coincides with the introduction of seasonal apparel goods by Costco, which gives members the opportunity to refresh their closets without breaking [their] budget.”

Many of these clothing items and accessories are both stylish and warm, too. And since they’re often made to last, you can use them next winter and beyond as well.

Ceramic Knife Set

Costco sometimes puts out brand new products for its members. One fairly new offering is the Kirkland Signature Four-piece Ceramic Knife Set.

“Ceramic knives are known for their sharpness and durability, making them a cost-effective alternative to traditional knives,” said Alexander Davis, a finance expert at Trust Finance.

“With this set, you get four different knives for various purposes, allowing you to prepare your meals with precision and efficiency,” continued Davis. “Investing in this affordable knife set will save you money in the long term, as they require less sharpening and replacement compared to other knives.”

Home Heating Essentials

Costco often stocks its shelves with household essentials like electric blankets and space heaters in the winter. While not a guarantee, these items often come at a discounted price as well.

“These items offer solutions that are not only easy on the wallet but also helpful in keeping houses warm and comfy without having a big impact on monthly energy expenses,” said Edward Reay, the owner of Build Fanatic. “During the chillier months, Costco members may experience both comfort and financial savings by stocking up on the necessary winter items at the warehouse club.”

Winter Outdoor Gear

Winter is also a great time to shop for some quality, affordable outdoor gear and accessories at Costco. Like apparel, this gear can last for many years to come.

“These seasonal options, which include snow boots, snowshoes, and sleds, are geared toward outdoor enthusiasts who are searching for equipment that is both economical and of a high quality,” said Michael Hurwitz, CEO of Careers in Government.

Pet Supplies

As you plan your next shopping trip to Costco, be sure to leave room for some pet food and related supplies. Not only does Costco swap out its selection every so often, but the warehouse club also has the occasional discount on these items.

“This winter, Costco is your go-to destination for some paw-some money-saving items for pets,” said Mollie Newton, the founder of PetMeTwice and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). This includes premium-quality dog beds and bulk pet foods.

But you can also find some great deals on multipack pet toys.

“With winter limiting outdoor activities, these toys can keep your pets entertained indoors for hours, saving you money while avoiding the dreaded cabin fever,” said Newton.

LED Candles

Costco’s LED candles aren’t just available in the winter, but they add a certain ambiance that’s perfect for the chilly season.

“These [candles] illuminate a tranquil atmosphere for meditation or prayer, minus the fire hazard and their enduring longevity means you won’t need replacements anytime soon,” said, Kimberly Wall, the co-founder of BibleKeeper.

And if you’re looking for something a little different, check out Costco’s LED light strings.

“Whether you’re brightening up the holidays or adding ambiance to your home, these little twinklers use less energy and last longer than traditional bulbs,” said Eugene Klimaszewski, the president of Mammoth Security. “That’s a double win in my book.”

Teas

If you love a nice cup of tea in the winter, Costco’s got a great selection. The warehouse club has a variety of floral and herbal teas — loose-leaf and bagged — to suit nearly anyone’s taste.

“Costco’s forthcoming selection of organic herbal teas presents both health advantages and a chance to indulge in a mindful, soul-warming ritual during the chilly days, all while being gentle on your budget,” said Wall.

Programmable Thermostats

If you don’t already have a programmable thermostat regulating your home’s temperature, winter’s the perfect time to get one. Costco sells these and home energy monitors, which can ensure your home remains the perfect temperature all season long.

“Hooking up [a programmable thermostat] can slash your heating bills significantly by optimizing your home’s temperature without you lifting a finger,” said Klimaszewski. “Plus, they’re eco-friendly, keeping your conscience as warm as your toes.”

Thermal Curtains

And on the topic of keeping your home warm and cutting down on energy bills, you might want to check out Costco’s insulated curtains.

“High-quality thermal curtains [come] in at great prices and work like a charm to keep the chillout, meaning your heating system doesn’t have to work overtime, said Klimaszewski. “These items aren’t just about saving money; they’re about enhancing your home life efficiently and sustainably.”

Comfort Foods

Pretty much everyone knows that Costco is the place to go for bulk groceries. But in winter, the retailer also has a great selection of comfort foods like soups, stews and baked goods.

“Take advantage of these options that are both affordable and convenient in order to stock up on hearty meals appropriate for the season,” suggested Nick Whitfield, the CEO of City Unscripted. “Purchasing in bulk not only helps you save money but also assures that you will always have a number of reassuring options accessible to choose from.”

Check out Costco’s bulk hot beverages as well — they’re the perfect addition to any chilly winter night.

“Costco’s bulk offerings extend to hot beverage supplies like cocoa, coffee and tea,” said Peter Michaels, CEO of Yeespy Technology Co. Limited. “Frugal shoppers can stock up on these essentials for winter, enjoying their favorite warm drinks without the need for frequent and costly restocking trips.”

Gift Cards

All year round, you can find gift cards to different retailers and movie theaters at Costco. But winter is a particularly great time to purchase these if you’re looking for some last-minute stocking stuffers.

“Costco gift cards are a great way to save money on your holiday shopping,” said Bhavin Swadas, founder of CouponSaturn. These gift cards “are often on sale, so you can save even more money.”

Snow Tires

If you live in a snowy area or are planning to take a road trip this winter, it might be worth picking up some snow tires for your vehicle first. Fortunately, Costco’s got you covered.

“Recognizing the importance of safe winter driving, Costco’s Kirkland Signature snow tires offer exceptional traction at a reasonable cost,” said Michaels. “Frugal shoppers appreciate the value in investing in reliable snow tires, ensuring safety without compromising the budget.”

