12 Best New Car Deals You Can Get in March 2024

While some brands are still affected by the supply chain restrictions caused by the pandemic, most car dealers have replenished their inventories and have an adequate supply of new cars.

Accordingly, dealer incentives are back, and while luxury cars and full-size pickup trucks frequently command the highest discounts, you’ll be able to find great deals on all types of vehicles this month, according to Consumers Reports (CR).

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, it pays to come in strong with reliable research. Although you’ll run into dealers offering low APR financing, customer cash and lease specials, many buyers simply want to know which 2024 models have the biggest sticker price savings. Dealers right now are offering deals of between 5% and 16% off recommended retail prices, depending on where and how hard you look.

Using transaction numbers from TrueCar, CR is on the hunt for models that are selling for below their sticker price. Below are 12 vehicles it has identified as having the biggest savings off MSRP. The prices listed for each vehicle below are for the specific trim level on special, but it pays to check a manufacturer’s website and their full lines for list price discounts.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti AWD

MSRP: $51,050

$51,050 Average savings off MSRP: $3,172 (approx. 6%)

$3,172 (approx. 6%) Average transaction price: $47,878

Although Car and Driver complains about the Stelvio’s “relatively limited cargo room, cramped rear seating,” the stylish Ti model adds attractive standard features like larger 19-inch wheels, built-in navigation and a sunroof.

Audi Q3 Premium Plus 40 TFSI Quattro

MSRP: $37,400

$37,400 Average savings off MSRP: $4,243 (approx. 11%)

$4,243 (approx. 11%) Average transaction price: $33,157

Packing luxury and practicality into a small package, the Q3 features a lush cabin, adult-friendly seating in and a user-friendly infotainment system. Potential savings off MSRP could be around 11%, according to CR and TrueCar.

Buick Enclave Premium AWD

MSRP: $43,900

$43,900 Average savings off MSRP: $2,520 (approx. 6%)

$2,520 (approx. 6%) Average transaction price: $41,380

Edmunds thinks its price is a bit high compared to its rivals, has an outdated design and provides little “premium” interior quality, but the Enclave is a spacious, comfortable ride with a plenty of desirable standard features.

Chevrolet Equinox LT with 1LT AWD

MSRP: $31,095

$31,095 Average savings off MSRP: $1,930 (approx. 6%)

$1,930 (approx. 6%) Average transaction price: $29,165

Battling the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue in an overcrowded compact SUV class, the Equinox holds its own. This year’s models are equipped with a 175-hp, 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, paired with either a continuously variable transmission (CVT) front-wheel drive or eight-speed automatic transmission all-wheel drive transmission.

Ford Edge SEL AWD

MSRP: $39,665

$39,665 Average savings off MSRP: $2,087 (approx. 5%)

$2,087 (approx. 5%) Average transaction price: $37,578

While most midsize SUVs are attempting to cram as many rows and people into their frames, the Edge gives a lot of space to its maximum five occupants. Regardless of your engine choice, all-wheel drive (AWD) is standard and a reassuring bonus for those who are more apt to contend with adverse weather.

Ford Escape Hybrid

MSRP: $35,190

$35,190 Average savings off MSRP: $1,907 (approx. 5%)

$1,907 (approx. 5%) Average transaction price: $33,283

A great deal for a great hybrid. Ford’s smallest SUV is one of few on the market with an available hybrid powertrain. Edmunds questions its driving dynamics, but concedes that “The Escape is competitive against rival compact SUVs when it comes to practicality, comfort and efficiency.”

Hyundai Tucson SEL AWD

MSRP: $31,150

$31,150 Average savings off MSRP: $2,746 (approx. 9%)

$2,746 (approx. 9%) Average transaction price: $28,404

The futuristic looking Tucson is powered by an adequate 2.5-liter non-turbo inline four-cylinder delivering 187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, but acceleration and fuel economy could be better, per MotorTrend.

Kia EV6 Wind AWD

MSRP: $52,600

$52,600 Average savings off MSRP: $8,552 (approx. 16%)

$8,552 (approx. 16%) Average transaction price: $44,048

The EV6 is one of the best electric crossovers on the market, and what it lacks in cargo space and a comfy ride, it makes up for in first-rate power, steering and handling.

Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV

MSRP: $44,650

$44,650 Average savings off MSRP: $2,744 (approx. 6%)

$2,744 (approx. 6%) Average transaction price: $41,906

M-B always comes through with smartly designed, quality builds full of user-friendly tech and reassuring safety features. The optional third row is a snug, but the ride is steady and the cabin well-finished and quiet.

Nissan Altima 2.5 SL AWD

MSRP: $34,200

$34,200 Average savings off MSRP: $1,689 (approx. 5%)

$1,689 (approx. 5%) Average transaction price: $32,511

According to CR, the redesigned-in-2023 Altima is ordinary but “delivers a roomy cabin, good fuel economy, user-friendly controls, and a large trunk.” You’ll get better-than-average fuel economy too.

Subaru Legacy Sport AWD

MSRP: $34,495

$34,495 Average savings off MSRP: $1,641 (approx. 5%)

$1,641 (approx. 5%) Average transaction price: $32,854

With standard AWD on every trim, the Legacy is “sometimes overlooked but has a lot going for it,” per Kelley Blue Book. The Sport trim will cost you about $10K more than the base model, but you’ll get 18-inch black-finish alloy wheels, a standard power moonroof, the SI-Drive engine performance management system and a trendy trunk spoiler, per Subaru specs.

Volvo XC40 Twin eAWD Core

MSRP: $54,200

$54,200 Average savings off MSRP: $4,530 (approx. 8%)

$4,530 (approx. 8%) Average transaction price: $49,670

Known for making deluxe cars with impressive safety ratings and the most advanced tech features, Volvo has hit the bulls-eye once again with the XC40 subcompact luxury SUV. All-wheel drive is standard as is a comprehensive set of safety features.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best New Car Deals You Can Get in March 2024

