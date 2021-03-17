12 Best Infrastructure Stocks for Biden's Next Big Plan

The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is a done deal. So don't be surprised if, over the next few months, Wall Street's gaze shifts toward the market's best infrastructure stocks

The next major initiative of President Joe Biden's administration is widely expected to be an infrastructure plan. Infrastructure is generally popular with voters. And frankly, hatred of potholes and traffic gridlock seems to be one of the only things Republicans and Democrats can agree on.

"Maintaining America's place as the world's premier economy isn't something that just happens," says Chase Robertson of Houston-based RIA Robertson Wealth Management. "It requires investment. Most of that investment comes from the private sector, but certain things – particularly roads, bridges and shared infrastructure – tends to be funded by the government. And the new administration has made it very clear that this is a major priority."

The COVID relief bill will juice the economy in the short term, but its effects aren't designed to be long lasting. It's a lifeline, not a long-term investment.

An infrastructure bill, on the other hand, will actually lay the foundations for future growth. "Where would we be today if prior administrations hadn't built and expanded the interstate highway system or even the Panama Canal?" Robertson continues.

It's still far too early to put a price tag on the coming infrastructure bill, but Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that total spending could be in the ballpark of $2 trillion to $4 trillion over the next 10 years. That alone could mean loads of potential for traditional infrastructure stocks.

Furthermore, apart from "normal" infrastructure, a key plank of President Biden's economic recovery plan was to "Build Back Better." This included pledges to invest in green energy and high-speed internet, among other things, so a few "alternative" infrastructure firms could be in play, too.

Today, we're going to look at 12 of the best infrastructure stocks that should benefit from a potential spending surge from Washington. Just be cautious: If an infrastructure plan fails to materialize, many of these stocks could slump in response.

Data is as of March 16. Dividend yields are calculated by annualizing the most recent payout and dividing by the share price.

Getty Images

Vulcan Materials

Market value: $22.3 billion

$22.3 billion Dividend yield: 0.9%

If you expect to see a lot of roads paved or repaired in the coming years, then it only makes sense to own Vulcan Materials (VMC, $168.56). It's America's largest producer of construction aggregates, which includes things like crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a major producer of asphalt and cement. Aggregates make up 76% of the company's revenues and 91% of its gross profit.

Vulcan's sales mix is spread roughly evenly between private-sector buyers (primarily residential and nonresidential building construction) and government buyers (primarily highways and building infrastructure). Even with no major spending bill, an expected increase in new home construction would likely be enough to give Vulcan's top line a meaningful boost. But with Uncle Sam looking to open his checkbook, Vulcan is likely looking at years of above-trend growth.

The Biden administration has shown a preference for "buying American," and this should suit infrastructure stocks such as Birmingham, Alabama-based Vulcan Materials just fine. It's as American as apple pie, with more than 360 aggregates facilities scattered across the country. The company has been in business for 64 years and is considered the leader in this space.

If you believe the infrastructure bill will become reality, VMC is a first-to-mind choice.

Getty Images

Martin Marietta Materials

Market value: $21.0 billion

$21.0 billion Dividend yield: 0.7%

Up next is Martin Marietta Materials (MLM, $337.68).

MLM could be among the best infrastructure stocks over the coming months or longer because the story here is very similar to Vulcan Materials. Martin Marietta is a building materials company that specializes in the materials used in large construction and infrastructure projects. Among other things, it makes crushed sand and gravel products, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt, and paving products and services.

Additionally, Marin Marietta makes magnesia-based chemical products for industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications and produces dolomitic lime for the steel and mining industries.

Apart from the obvious infrastructure implications – you need cement and asphalt for roads and bridges – Martin Marietta's chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, and assorted environmental applications.

Martin Marietta was heavily up and down over much of the past five years. But in the second half of 2020, the stock finally started to build a trend and broke out of its range. It's up nearly 20% year-to-date in 2021, but if an infrastructure bill ends up being anywhere close to as large as we expect, this could be just the beginning.

Getty Images

Vale

Market value: $87.6 billion

$87.6 billion Dividend yield: 7.0%

Brazil's Vale (VALE, $17.19) is first and foremost a miner of iron ore. It's essentially in a three-horse race with BHP Group (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) to be the largest iron ore miner in the world. Vale also is the world's leader in nickel mining, and is a significant producer of copper, gold, silver and other metals.

If America indeed does enjoy a sustained building boom, then producers of industrial metals such as Vale should be among the best infrastructure stocks to buy.

It takes a degree of bravery to buy a miner like Vale, as the company has had a very difficult decade. From peak to trough, Vale lost about 95% of its value, at least in dollar terms. However, the shares have been trending higher since 2016 and have looked particularly good over the past year. But they could double from current prices and still not touch the old highs.

That's good. It means VALE theoretically could have much more room to run.

The Biden administration's focus on sustainability also is worth noting. Vale is remarkably green for a dirty, old-school miner; 80% of its electricity usage is already sourced from renewables, primarily solar and wind farms, and the company plans to get even greener in the years ahead.

Getty Images

Nucor

Market value: $20.6 billion

$20.6 billion Dividend yield: 2.4%

Iron is primarily used in the creation of steel. So, if you're bullish on an iron ore producer like Vale, that generally means you're bullish on steel as well.

This brings us to Nucor (NUE, $68.91), the largest domestic steelmaker in North America. As Nucor describes its place in the U.S. economy on its website:

Steel is vital to the development and maintenance of America's infrastructure. Nucor's products have a proven track record in several of our nation's prominent structures, including airports, bridges, dams and waterways. Our wide range of infrastructure products includes plate, rebar, sheet piling, pipe piling, structural steels, guard rails, sign post and grating, to name a few.

The Biden administration has shown a preference for "buying American." This should give Nucor an advantage over its larger foreign competitors such as Luxembourg's ArcelorMittal (MT) or Japan's Nippon Steel (NPSCY).

Things already are going well enough for Nucor without an expected bonanza in infrastructure spending. The company took the unusual step in February of pre-announcing that it expected its first-quarter earnings to set a company record … then followed it up a few weeks later by announcing that it expected Q2 to be even better. That also bodes well for this Dividend Aristocrat's ability to keep raising its payout.

Pent-up demand from automakers and other industrial buyers coming out of the pandemic have massively boosted demand for Nucor's steel. A major infrastructure spending bill would be the icing on the cake.

Getty Images

Caterpillar

Market value: $124.1 billion

$124.1 billion Dividend yield: 1.8%

A list of Wall Street's best infrastructure stocks doesn't really feel complete without Caterpillar (CAT, $226.46), easily the most iconic maker of construction and mining equipment.

Caterpillar's yellow trucks and machinery are ubiquitous in virtually every construction site across the globe. It makes asphalt pavers, compactors, excavators, pipelayers, backhoes and just about everything else you'd need for a major infrastructure project.

Between late 2017 and 2020, Caterpillar had traded in a range. With commodity prices in the tank and major construction and mining projects few and far between, investors just didn't have a lot of enthusiasm for the stock.

But then, something changed. The shares found a bottom in March of last year and have more than doubled since then. It seems that investors figured out early that infrastructure spending would be a major component of any economic recovery plan.

Caterpillar is not a pure play on American infrastructure. If fact, much of the reason for its poor performance in the years leading up to 2020 was weakness in emerging markets, which had previously been a source of strength. But looking ahead, Caterpillar's exposure to EMs should be considered a positive once again. The U.S. is certainly not the only country that will be looking to spend its way into economic health.

Getty Images

Deere

Market value: $117.1 billion

$117.1 billion Dividend yield: 1.0%

Deere (DE, $373.52) is known best as a maker of tractors and other heavy-duty farm equipment. But the company does a lot more than that. It's also a major producer of construction and forestry equipment, and specifically the equipment used in earthmoving and roadbuilding.

Agricultural machinery is still Deere's biggest segment, of course. In 2020, the company sold $22.8 billion in farming equipment. But its construction and forestry business also is a force to be reckoned with. This segment did a very healthy $9.2 billion in sales in 2020. And more than two-thirds of that was specifically sales of roadbuilding and construction equipment.

While Deere's construction equipment business is why it belongs with other infrastructure stocks, its larger agricultural equipment business also should enjoy several fruitful years ahead.

Stimulus actions by the Federal Reserve and other central banks are helping to fuel a surge in commodity prices, including soft agricultural commodities. Higher prices tend to spur new cultivation, so don't at all be surprised to see sales jump in Deere's agricultural segment as well.

Getty Images

United Rentals

Market value: $22.5 billion

$22.5 billion Dividend yield: N/A

We've established that there will almost certainly be a flood of construction spending in the years ahead, and that this will create sustained demand for equipment. Another way to play this trend is via the shares of equipment rental company United Rentals (URI, 314.86).

United operates a network of 1,165 rental locations, 1,018 of which are in the United States, and it runs two segments: General Rentals and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents out what you would think of as typical construction equipment: backhoes, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, boom lifts, etc. The Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions segment rents out specialty equipment specifically designed for underground work and fluid treatment.

Shares have been exploding higher of late and have more than doubled since July. It seems that Wall Street is already pricing in a surge in new sales.

That's OK. If the bill really does end up being as large as $2 trillion to $4 trillion, there's still plenty more room for growth.

Getty Images

Freeport-McMoRan

Market value: $50.7 billion

$50.7 billion Dividend yield: N/A

Copper is a critical commodity in building and construction. As the preferred metal used in electrical wiring and a major component of plumbing, you really can't build anything without it. Approximately 43% of all mined copper is used in building construction, with another 20% used in transportation equipment.

So, if there was one element that would seem to be in demand for a broad-based infrastructure spending boom, it would seem to be copper.

If you're bullish on copper, then you're bullish on infrastructure stocks such as Freeport-McMoRan (FCX, $34.99). As for FCX specifically, it's one of the world's largest and best-run copper miners.

Freeport's stock price has been rallying of late, due in no small part to expectations of major infrastructure spending. But there is another angle here, too.

Biden plans to invest heavily in green energy. And it turns out that copper is a critical part of that story. Electric vehicles use about four times as much copper as traditional internal combustion vehicles. Also, the transition to solar and wind energy will require major investments in copper, too, as renewable energy uses more than four times as much copper as good, old-fashioned oil and gas.

Getty Images

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Market value: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion Dividend yield: 2.8%

It's hard to write a piece on infrastructure spending and not include Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC, $72.38).

Together with its sister company Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), BIPC is one of the largest diversified infrastructure stocks in the world, with operations spanning utilities, transportation, energy and even data infrastructure. (Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation was formed specifically to give investors a way to invest in the company without having to own BIP's limited partner units, which can be cumbersome at tax time.)

The utilities segment operates 2,000 kilometers of natural gas pipelines and 2,200 kilometers of electrical transmission lines, as well as coal export terminals. Its transportation segment moves primarily bulk freight and commodities across its network of 10,300 kilometers of railroads, 4,200 kilometers of toll roads and 37 port terminals. The energy segment operates about 16,500 kilometers of pipelines. And the data segment operates data storage and other cloud solutions.

Brookfield really strives to be shareholder-friendly. It targets a long-term return on equity of 12% to 15% and annual dividend growth of 5% to 9%, well ahead of the rate of inflation.

BIPC is not a pure play on American infrastructure by any stretch of the imagination. Its operations are global. But a rising tide lifts all boats, and a major jump in infrastructure spending in the United States should cause a boom in infrastructure assets across the globe.

Getty Images

Eaton

Market value: $53.6 billion

$53.6 billion Dividend yield: 2.2%

For another broad play on the expected boom in infrastructure spending, consider Eaton (ETN, $136.83).

Sustainable infrastructure was a major part of Biden's Build Back Better campaign. No, Eaton isn't a pure play on green energy. But, as a major supplier of electrical components and systems, it is an important part of the story. Wind and solar farms have to be integrated into the national grid, and that's exactly what Eaton does.

Eaton is a power management company with over a century of operating history. It's been traded on the NYSE for nearly a century and has paid a dividend every year since 1923. That level of consistency in an industry so exposed to change is remarkable.

Between 2013 and 2019, Eaton's stock price essentially went nowhere. But as plays on green energy started to heat up in 2020, ETN's share price followed. With the market's focus now shifting to longer-term infrastructure plays, Eaton's run of outperformance could be just beginning.

Getty Images

Crown Castle International

Market value: $69.9 billion

$69.9 billion Dividend yield: 3.2%

Biden's campaign pledge to "build back better" specifically called for the building of "modern infrastructure." This included a promise to provide universal broadband coverage. If we needed a reminder of why fast and reliable internet is critical in a modern economy, we certainly got it in 2020 when millions of American workers and students had to adapt to working from home.

During the New Deal of the 1930s, the U.S. federal government dedicated major resources to rural electrification. This helped to bring poorer parts of the country into the modern economy far earlier than the private sector would have on its own.

Today, the economics of broadband are different, and this is due primarily to the emergence of fast 5G mobile internet. It's a lot cheaper to blanket a region with cell towers than it is to string new cables.

This brings us to Crown Castle International (CCI, $165.05), one of America's leading wireless tower real estate investment trusts (REITs). Crown Castle owns more than 40,000 cell towers and around 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting around 80,000 small cells.

Mobile data usage will continue to grow at a blistering rate for the foreseeable future, and Crown Castle is a solid way to play that trend. It also happens to pay a respectable 3%-plus dividend, and it's stated goal is to grow that cash distribution by 7% to 8% per year.

This is hardly a traditional infrastructure stock. And even without a nickel of infrastructure spending bill money, Crown Castle would be an intriguing long-term play on mobile data usage. But the potential for government largess makes CCI all the more appealing.

Getty Images

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Assets under management: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Dividend yield: 0.4%

0.4% Expenses: 0.47%, or $47 annually on every $10,000 invested

Let's make it easy. If you're looking for a single one-stop shop, the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE, $24.41) is a solid choice.

Per its investment mandate, PAVE "seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from a potential increase in infrastructure activity in the United States," and in raw materials, heavy equipment and construction in particular.

The ticker symbol says it all.

The ETF currently holds roughly 100 infrastructure stocks – top 10 holdings include three names on this list: DE, VMC and ETN – and sports a tolerably low expense ratio of 0.47%. PAVE is reasonably large for a thematic ETF with a market cap of nearly $2 billion.

"We expect new and retrofitted physical infrastructure as well as clean energy infrastructure to require extensive raw materials including aluminum, for construction and transportation; cement, a key ingredient for making concrete; copper, for electrification; and lithium, for energy storage," Global X Research Analyst Andrew Little says. "Further downstream, companies exposed to upgrading physical infrastructure and building out clean energy capacity are likely to benefit from heightened investment, including those involved in construction and engineering, the production of heavy equipment, and manufacturing components in the CleanTech value chain."

Breaking down PAVE's portfolio, approximately 65% is invested in industrial companies with another 21% invested in materials. Information technology, utilities and even financials also make up noteworthy chunks of the portfolio, but PAVE is first and foremost a gritty industrial portfolio.

Learn more about PAVE at the Global X provider site.

