12 Best Deals You Can Get on New Cars This Labor Day Weekend

If you're in the market for a new car, you may want to take advantage of the sales that will be happening this Labor Day weekend.

"Finding desired cars at reasonable prices is now more attainable, particularly as the annual sell-down season approaches," John Vincent, senior automotive editor and correspondent at U.S. News, said in a news release. "Noteworthy Labor Day deals include generous $5,000 cash-back incentives and financing offers with 0% interest rates for 60 months."

U.S. News has rounded up some of the best financing, leasing and cash-back deals you can get this Labor Day. Here's a look at 12 deals that can help you save on your new vehicle lease or purchase, whether you're looking for a pickup truck, EV, luxury car, compact car or SUV.

2023 Ram 1500

Purchase deal: 2.9% financing for 72 months

2.9% financing for 72 months Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Kia Soul

Lease deal: $219 per month for 24 months with $2,799 due at signing

$219 per month for 24 months with $2,799 due at signing Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Nissan Titan

Purchase deal: 0% financing for 60 months

0% financing for 60 months Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Hyundai Kona

Lease deal: $202 per month for 36 months with $4,012 due at signing

$202 per month for 36 months with $4,012 due at signing Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Ford Explorer

Purchase deal: 2.9% financing for 60 months plus $1,000 bonus cash

2.9% financing for 60 months plus $1,000 bonus cash Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Honda Civic

Lease deal: $269 per month for 36 months with $3,599 due at signing

$269 per month for 36 months with $3,599 due at signing Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Dodge Durango

Purchase deal: Up to $2,750 cash back

Up to $2,750 cash back Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Genesis G70

Lease deal: $429 per month for 36 months with $3,699 due at signing

$429 per month for 36 months with $3,699 due at signing Valid through: Sept. 5

Pictured: 2020 Genesis G70

2023 Cadillac XT5

Purchase deal: 1.9% financing for 36 months plus $1,500 bonus cash

1.9% financing for 36 months plus $1,500 bonus cash Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Mazda CX-30

Lease deal: $288 per month for 33 months with $2,999 due at signing

$288 per month for 33 months with $2,999 due at signing Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Kia EV6

Purchase deal: $5,000 cash back

$5,000 cash back Valid through: Sept. 5

2023 Nissan Sentra

Lease deal: $279 per month for 36 months with $3,209 due at signing

$279 per month for 36 months with $3,209 due at signing Valid through: Sept. 5

All information is sourced from U.S. News and is accurate as of Aug. 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Deals You Can Get on New Cars This Labor Day Weekend

