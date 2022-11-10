12 Best Deals on Holiday Decorations You Can Find at Costco

Between the food and the gifts, decorations can sometimes be overlooked when it comes to the holidays. However, if you're hosting, it's nice to have some holiday garnishes on display around the house.

Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023

Also: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

You don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get your home looking festive. Take a look at some of the best deals you can get at Costco right now on holiday decorations that will make your home feel warm and cozy.

Thanksgiving Feast Cornucopia

The traditional cornucopia display is a great centerpiece for your Thanksgiving meal. With real flowers, the cornucopia includes sunflowers, wheat, orange roses, yellow solidago, red mini carnations, brown tinted eucalyptus, green pittosporum, and green ruscus.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

Decorative Pillows

These cute pillows come in four different options so you can pick the ones that fit best with the decor already in your home. Guests will love seeing these on your couch when they come over for Thanksgiving. Reviews say they're even comfortable enough to take a little holiday nap.

Micro Lights

Micro lights add some holiday cheer without being overpowering. This set gives you a lot for your money, as it includes 8 sets of 50 lights. The lights have 8 lighting functions, with the option to have them on a timer. These are perfect for lighting up indoors or outdoors.

Branch Menorah

Celebrate the festival of lights with this beautiful casted aluminum menorah. It's 13.5" wide and 12.2" tall, so it can even serve as a centerpiece for a Hanukkah dinner.

Christmas Trees

The journey to get the perfect Christmas tree can sometimes be arduous. The good thing about buying an artificial tree is that you don't have to go on that hunt year after year. Costco has some great deals right now, including a 4ft tree that's already pre-lit with five different lighting functions for $94.99. Get it before Nov. 18, otherwise the price goes up!

Garland

A little garland goes a long way when it comes to decorating. Drape some over a mantle or shelf and your home will suddenly be looking like a winter wonderland. Costco's most affordable garland is 15ft long for $27.99. For $59.99, you can get a 9ft piece of garland that comes with ornaments and LED lights for an extra festive touch. However, this one is only on sale for a limited time. Get it before Nov. 13 before it goes up in price.

Wreaths

Greet everyone that comes to your door with a merry wreath. Pick up a 20" fragrant wreath adorned with Fresh Noble Fir, Western Red Cedar and Juniper Berry, and pinecones for $39.99. For a few dollars more, you can hang a pre-lit wreath for $44.99.

Ornaments

You can't have a well-decorated tree without ornaments. This set is shatter resistant and comes in a variety of red and green designs, however Costco offers a few other sets with different colors for the same price. Mix and match and your tree will look fantastic.

Winter Centerpiece

This lovely display comes with two battery-operated candles and an arrangement of noble fir and western red with modern favorites of seeded eucalyptus and Safari Sunset Leucadendron. Reviews say it has a very pleasant evergreen fragrance that so many look forward to during the holidays.

Mikasa Winter Poinsettia 16-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set

Eat in style with these gorgeous holiday dishes. Set includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 bowls and 4 mugs. The dinnerware is made from chip-resistant white bone china for long-lasting beauty. Right now, the set is on sale, but will go up in price on Nov. 19. Snag these 16 pieces while they're still affordable.

Large Holiday Welcome Mat

Two varieties of this holiday mat are on sale for this special price until Nov. 15. One says, "Happy Holidays" and the other says, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." These mats are a steal for their size, which is 72" x 36". Pick these up before they go up in price.

Jumbo Holiday Gift Bag - Set of 2

Give your gifts in these seasonal and eco-friendly bags. No more wasting money on wrapping paper just so you can throw it away. Wrap your gifts in these bags that will look great under the tree.

More From GOBankingRates

Prices are accurate as of Nov. 8, 2022 and are subject to change by the retailer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Deals on Holiday Decorations You Can Find at Costco

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.