12 Best Deals for Families at Walmart in January

January is here and, like many families, you’re probably trying to cut back on expenses this month to recover from the holiday season. Thankfully, Walmart has everything you need to start the new year off right, at prices that won’t break your budget.

From products to handle snow days and seasonal colds to school supplies and warm clothing, there are plenty of deals to be found at the discount retailer this month. Here’s a look at 12 items you’ll want to put on your shopping list.

Price: $31.36

‘Tis the season for congestion and coughing, so the Mainstays Warm Mist Humidifier will quickly become an essential part of your household. This 1.2-gallon humidifier comes in both black and white and is equipped with low and high speeds. There’s also a low-tank indicator with auto shutoff and a medicine oil tray that can be filled with essential oil.

Price: $2.98

Intended for adults and children 12 years and older, you’ll want to have Equate Non-Drowsy Daytime and Nighttime Multi-Symptom Cold Caplets on hand in case someone gets sick. Containing 24 caplets, this cold medicine serves as a cough suppressant, nasal decongestant, pain reliver and fever reducer.

Price: $0.68

Ideal as a quick lunch on a warm day or a comfort food when the flu hits your household, Great Value Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup is a pantry staple. At this price, you can keep several of these 10.5-ounce cans on hand, so you don’t even have to go to the store when the need strikes.

Price: $3.98

When the weather outside is frightful, nothing hits the spot more than Great Value Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Drink Mix. The unofficial drink of winter, this mix can be made with either hot water or milk. You also have the option to purchase this mix with or without marshmallows.

Price: $9.88

If you live in an area prone to snowy weather, you’ll likely need H2OGO! Snow Tube Bundle. Containing two blue multi-colored snow tubes, two ropes and one repair patch, it features flexible material that won’t freeze or crack in cold temperatures. It also has oversized, glove-ready handles and a pull rope, making it easy to get the tubes back to the top of the hill.

Price: $24.99

Another winter essential, the ESP Sno Cruiser Two-Rider Sled will be a snow day favorite. Made with a durable polyresin construction, this toboggan can handle heavy use. Tracking rails offer balance and stability while speeding down a snowy hill and it can be used seated or lying down. Measuring 48 inches in length, you won’t have trouble finding this bright red sled in the snow.

Price: $20.98

Available in a variety of colors in both boys’ and girls’ sizes, Swiss Tech Water Repellent Snow Bibs are a must for playing in the snow. They’re wind resistant and water repellent, with reinforced knees, adjustable shoulder straps and a 100% recycled filler. These snow bibs also feature storm cuffs at the leg opening to keep your child nice and dry. Plus, they’re machine washable, making for easy care.

Price: $69.82

The best of both worlds, the Mainstays Electric Stove 3D Heater With Lifelike Flame can be operated with or without heat. Use it for extra warmth during the winter months, and when temperatures rise, turn the heat off and just enjoy the warm glow of the fire. It’s also compact enough to move between rooms, so you can enjoy it all over your home.

Price: $2.56

Cold weather brings dry skin, so keep yours hydrated with Equate Beauty Moisture Cocoa Butter Care Lotion. A 20.3-fluid ounce bottle, the lotion is made with real cocoa butter and contains drops of petroleum jelly. Apply to your skin with confidence, as it’s dermatologist tested and free of parabens, phthalates and formaldehyde.

Price: $17

Available in several colors, the Time and Tru Adult Women’s Cozy Space Dye Wrap will quickly become a winter wardrobe staple. This stylish 100% polyester wrap is also machine washable, making it an easy piece to wear throughout the season.

Price: $11.98

A winter must-have, the George Men’s Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt is available in a wide variety of colors, styles and sizes. This classic shirt goes with everything and is machine washable for easy care.

Price: $10.44

January is likely the start of a new school semester for your kids, so set them up for success with the Five Star Three-Subject Notebook. Containing 150 double-sided, college-ruled sheets, the paper is also equipped to find ink bleed. Even more value: It’s compatible with the Five Star study app.

Editor’s note: All listed prices accurate as of Jan. 8, 2023.

