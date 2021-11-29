12 Best Costco Cyber Monday Deals

Costco’s strategy to circumvent problems caused by the supply chain meltdown at the nation’s busiest shipping ports apparently is paying off this holiday shopping season. The retailer has been chock full of holiday bargains that have apparently not been in short supply, perhaps thanks to the cargo ships it hired to carry its goods exclusively.

Those bargains extend to Cyber Monday, a shopping holiday of sorts that focuses on online shopping and mostly on electronics and related goods. That’s where the “cyber” comes from in Cyber Monday.

And why wouldn’t Costco take part? Experts are forecasting today to be the biggest online shopping day of the year, with shoppers online spending between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion, up from last year’s pandemic-fueled spend of $10.8 billion, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

Cyber Monday may be the much-needed fuel for retailers, including Costco. Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day sales were slightly off in 2021 compared to 2020, according to Adobe.

“Online sales on big shopping days like Thanksgiving and Black Friday are decreasing for the first time in history, and it is beginning to smooth out the shape of the overall season,” says Taylor Schreiner, Director, Adobe Digital Insights. “With 21 days in November driving over $3 billion in spend, what we know as Cyber Week is starting to look more like Cyber Month.”

Of course, you will have to have a Costco membership to take part in the bargain-buying (membership starts at $60 a year). So what are some of the deals Costco has in store for Cyber Monday? They include:

LG 55-inch Class NANO85 Series 4k UHD LED LCD TV for $699.99, includes an $80 Costco Shop Card and a three-year extended warranty

for $699.99, includes an $80 Costco Shop Card and a three-year extended warranty Dell XPS 13 Touchscreen Intel Evo Platform laptop with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor for $1,699.99, a $400 discount

with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor for $1,699.99, a $400 discount LG 32-inch Class Ultrafine UHD IPS monitor with ErgoStand for $499.99, a $150 discount

with ErgoStand for $499.99, a $150 discount 18kt yellow gold woven bracelet for $1,399.99, a $400 discount

for $1,399.99, a $400 discount 18kt yellow gold hoop earrings for $479.99, a $120 discount

for $479.99, a $120 discount LG 77-inch Class A1 Series 4k UHD OLED TV for $2,499.99, includes free shipping, a $100 credit for streaming services and a three-year extended warranty

for $2,499.99, includes free shipping, a $100 credit for streaming services and a three-year extended warranty Angeline leather power reclining sectional for $1,899.99 delivered, a $500 discount

for $1,899.99 delivered, a $500 discount Vitamix E320 blender package for $299,99, a $100 discount

for $299,99, a $100 discount Sublue Whiteshark Mix underwater scooter for $374.99 delivered, a $175 discount

for $374.99 delivered, a $175 discount CORE six-person tent for $69.99, a $45 discount

for $69.99, a $45 discount Cuisinart Elite Collection 12-cup die cast food processor for $149.99, a $50 discount

for $149.99, a $50 discount Kirkland Signature KS1 putter (right-handed) for $149.99

