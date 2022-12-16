Christmas shopping can be exhausting if you have to hit multiple stores to check everyone off your list. Fortunately, Target makes gift giving easier by stocking a wide variety of items, from home and bath to personal care, to clothing, games, toys and kitchen items. Better yet, this time of year Target often has great deals on their hottest products, and you can get either through in-store pickup or curbside using Target’s Drive Up option. Keep an eye out for these deals on some of the top gifts of the season at Target:

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review

Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Gifts for Him

Belkin BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Pad: $27.99

Amazon Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera: $29.99 (down from $34.99)

Gifts for Her

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $129.99 (down from $199.99)

Opalhouse Plush Throw Blanket with Tassels: $10.00.

Live Richer Podcast: Tips To Stay on Budget This Christmas

Gifts for Kids

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch: $49.99 (down from $59.99).

Crayola 115pc Kids’ Super Art & Craft Kit: $23.99 (down from $29.99).

Gifts for Teens

Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case: $119.99 (down from $129.99).

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.99

Hard To Shop For

Dash Mini Waffle Maker: $10.00 (down from $12.99).

Altec Lansing HydraMotion Bluetooth Speaker: $19.99 (down from $49.99).

Gifts for Foodies

PowerXL 5qt Vortex Classic Air Fryer: $44.99 (down from $99.99).

KitchenSmith Immersion Blender: $14.99 (down from $19.99)

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Christmas Gifts Ideas From Target 2022

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.