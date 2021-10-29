12 automakers urge California senators to oppose union EV tax credit

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Senior executives at 12 major international automakers on Friday urged California's two U.S. senators to oppose a proposal to give union-made electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax credit.

The automakers including Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and BMW AG BMWG.DE, which said in 2020 they collectively employed over 9,000 California residents and generated $19.7 billion for the state's economy, asked Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla in a letter seen by Reuters "to oppose any federally funded EV consumer incentives that do not treat California’s auto workers as equal to every other American auto worker."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

