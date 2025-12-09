12 Assets To Buy in 2026 To Profit From a Trump Presidency, According to Jaspreet Singh

Finance personality Jaspreet Singh shared a YouTube video about his thoughts on potentially wise investments based on President Donald Trump’s stated government spending plans in 2026 and beyond.

For You: I Got Rich Investing — These Lessons for Beginners Could Lead To $1 Million Net Worth

See Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

With the Trump administration drastically altering about $7 trillion in government spending flows versus those established by the previous Biden administration, Singh zeroed in on a few asset classes to consider holding in your portfolio as a result.

AI Investments: A Good Buy or a Bubble Waiting To Burst?

Calling the artificial intelligence (AI) category of investment “the most obvious,” Singh noted that the U.S. government had recently published a document titled “Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan” and signaled they were willing to spend limitless capital to win that race against global competitors.

Trending Now: How To Get a 10% Return on Investment (ROI): 10 Proven Ways

Based on three key AI-connected categories — data centers, semiconductors and related infrastructure — Singh highlighted the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) as a way of gaining exposure to the infrastructure column, Global X’s Data Center and Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) for those interested in backing the U.S. data center play and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) for broad access to investment in the semiconductor realm.

Also mentioned as broad AI application ETFs: Global X’s Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) and Roundhill’s Generative AI and Technology ETF (CHAT).

Rare Earths and Rare Investment Opportunities

The U.S. government is also signaling serious interest in rare earths — elements, minerals and metals — with China restricting exports of these materials to the United States.

Singh called for investors to pay particular attention to the VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metal ETF (REMX) and the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK).

For those seeking “more speculative, more risky” plays in this segment, Singh singled out a pair of specific companies the government was investing in: Lynas Rare Earths Limited (LYSDY) and MP Materials Corp. (MP).

American Industry, U.S. Defense and Energy Investment Picks

And while Singh spent a little less time outlining the latter three categories on his list — American industry, U.S. defense and domestic energy — he nonetheless provided an abundance of investment picks, including:

SPDR’s Industrial Select Sector SPDR FUND (XLI): “This gives you exposure to industrial companies, things like aerospace and defense,” Singh said.

“This gives you exposure to industrial companies, things like aerospace and defense,” Singh said. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE): “This is an ETF that specialized in investing in infrastructure and development companies — raw materials, engineering and heavy equipment,” Singh added.

“This is an ETF that specialized in investing in infrastructure and development companies — raw materials, engineering and heavy equipment,” Singh added. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE): “This is more of a broad energy play that gives you exposure to broad energy stocks,” Singh said, hedging this as a more conservative energy investment pick.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Assets To Buy in 2026 To Profit From a Trump Presidency, According to Jaspreet Singh

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.