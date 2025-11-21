12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock continues to grind higher.

However, every time it hits a new all-time high (ATH), as the stock did on Nov. 11, it gets knocked back down. In the most recent case, the stock declined nearly 10%.

Long-term investors may welcome a bigger dip, especially in light of growing analyst optimism. With just two weeks before the company reports earnings, price targets continue to point to significant upside ahead.

Analysts Signal Confidence Ahead of Earnings

It’s not uncommon to see one or two analysts offer a bullish upgrade or raise their price target before an earnings report.

However, the CrowdStrike analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show no fewer than 12 analysts have boosted their price target for CRWD stock in November alone.

The targets range from a high of $800 to a low of $515. That low target is the only one that’s below the consensus price target of $537.49.

When this many analysts are this bullish ahead of an earnings report, it suggests they expect strong numbers. That’s where, perhaps, some caution is needed.

In its Q2 earnings report, CrowdStrike guided to Q3 revenue in a range between $1.208 and $1.28 billion. That would be a 19% year-over-year (YOY) increase. After this recent pullback, CRWD stock is up about 21% since the Q2 earnings were released in August. Keep in mind that in that report, the company guided to earnings per share (EPS) of between 93 and 95 cents for Q3, which would be flat YOY on the low end.

The takeaway is that analysts may be raising their targets in anticipation of a much stronger report than CrowdStrike’s own guidance suggests. That could set up a reversal if the results fail to meet those expectations.

A Long-Term Uptrend Remains in Place

With the exception of a nasty pullback in February, CRWD stock has been in a nearly unabated bull market since its highly publicized outage in July 2024.

The company earned investor goodwill with its swift transparency and by offering select Falcon modules free to customers. This move boosted annual recurring revenue (ARR), as more customers now consider CrowdStrike's cybersecurity tools essential.

Separate the News from the Noise

Like many tech stocks, cybersecurity stocks tend to move in tandem, and sector-wide volatility can mask company-specific performance.

For instance, while the NASDAQ surged following NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) recent earnings release, CRWD stock dipped—partly due to the Nov. 18 CloudFlare Inc. (NYSE: NET) outage. It was a short-lived disruption, but it served as a reminder that cybersecurity companies will have to redouble their efforts in the age of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) delivered a strong earnings report, even raising guidance, yet its stock fell more than 7%. These moves underscore that investor sentiment toward cybersecurity stocks remains fragile, especially given the sector’s rich valuations.

CRWD stock trades at a premium relative to both sector peers and the broader market. While this valuation reflects its high growth profile, it also introduces greater volatility, especially when expectations are high.

Key Technical Support May Offer Buying Opportunity

CRWD stock has dropped to around $500, putting it just under its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $506.91. Volume has been unusually light, and with the Thanksgiving holiday week approaching, trading may remain muted.

If momentum continues to cool, CRWD could drift toward its long-term support around $480. That kind of pullback is supported by a negative MACD line, which just moved below the signal line, confirming that recent momentum is cooling.

During holiday weeks, stocks often drift toward their nearest technical support, as few are willing to make big bets ahead of the headline.

Once earnings are released on Dec. 2, investors can expect the volume and volatility to pick up, which could either refuel the uptrend or prompt a deeper retracement if guidance disappoints.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.