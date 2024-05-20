12 Analysts Have This To Say About Sarepta Therapeutics

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $164.08, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. This current average has increased by 3.76% from the previous average price target of $158.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sarepta Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $166.00 - Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Buy $179.00 $145.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $180.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $175.00 $177.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $128.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $166.00 - Colin Bristow UBS Raises Buy $167.00 $164.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $128.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $157.00 $151.00 David Hoang Citigroup Raises Buy $172.00 $160.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $141.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $166.00 $169.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sarepta Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sarepta Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sarepta Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Delving into Sarepta Therapeutics's Background

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Breaking Down Sarepta Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 63.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.44.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SRPT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SRPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.