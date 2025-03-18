12 Analysts Have This To Say About Sarepta Therapeutics

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 5 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 2 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 2

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $134.33, a high estimate of $202.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Highlighting a 2.21% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $137.36.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Sarepta Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $163.00 $163.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $105.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $161.00 $165.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $75.00 $75.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $75.00 $75.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $75.00 $75.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $75.00 $75.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sarepta Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sarepta Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 65.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.88, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

